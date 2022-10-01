Read full article on original website
Related
300-acre Woodhavyn community planned along Dobbin-Huffsmith Road
Developer Shea Homes has purchased land for a 700-home community spanning 300 acres along Dobbin-Huffsmith Road north of Hardin Store Road in the Magnolia area, according to an Oct. 4 news release. The community, named Woodhavyn, is anticipated to begin home sales in late 2023. Woodtrace Boulevard, an extension from...
Inside the Montgomery County Sheriff District 2 station
From left, Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack, Sheriff Rand Henderson, County Judge Mark Keough and Precinct 3 Constable Ryan Gable stand outside the new Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Spring Annex. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Montgomery County officials held a grand opening for a new sheriff facility in Spring on Oct. 4....
Click2Houston.com
Harris County officials provide updates on mail ballot application rejections, share steps to ensure mail ballots are counted
HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum held a press conference Monday to encourage eligible residents to register to vote by using guidance provided by the Elections Administration Office. During the event, officials addressed the issues that were seen in the previous...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
RETIRED TEXAS RANGER SWORN IN AS CAPTAIN AT MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT ONE CONSTABLES OFFICE
After 22 years with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Ranger Wesley Doolittle retired last week. Doolittle had the weekend off before continuing in his new endeavor in law enforcement. Monday morning, friends, and family gathered at Montgomery County Precinct One Constables Office. Constable Phillip Cash swore Wesley Doolittle in as his new Captain with the Precinct One Constables Office. His swearing-in was witnessed by family and friends that he has been associated with in law enforcement over the years. Some included Former Montgomery County Sheriff Tommy Gage, also Commanders with Houston Police Department, and Police Chiefs from around the area including Humble Police Chief Ken Theis and his Assistant Chief Dan Zientek. Doolittle will be over the Criminal Investigation Unit. He will also be over Lake Patrol, recruiting, Internal Affairs, and watching over the children of Willis as he heads up the Precinct 1 Deputies who handle security for Willis ISD. In addition, he was tasked with being Public Information Officer and dealing with the media.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County officials announce new changes for election process, inform voters to be aware of possible ballot rejections
After thousands of mail-in-ballots were rejected in Harris County during the March primaries, Harris County officials are working to ensure residents are educated and that they have the confidence to cast their ballots in the November 8th election. Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Harris County Election Administrator Clifford Tatum...
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo goes to ER due to ‘rising fever, pain and dehydration’
HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Tuesday that she’d gone to the emergency room for illness on Monday. “I had to cut yesterday short to visit the ER due to a rising fever, pain & dehydration,” Hidalgo wrote on her official Twitter account. “Per doctor’s orders I’m recuperating at home for a couple of days and will need to go back to the doctor for follow-up. Look forward to returning to work & the campaign trail later this week!”
Click2Houston.com
Fifth Ward residents say community garden started by former councilmember attracts flies, rodents and other pests
FIFTH WARD – Neighbors in a Fifth Ward neighborhood said they want the rodent and fly infestation coming from a community garden to go. “Look at all the flies,” said Rodney Thomas. “They’re all over the yard.”. Thomas said he’s had a fly infestation on his...
'We love you Van' : Southeast Texas motorcycle community mourning loss of director of Cowboy HOG Chapter
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Southeast Texas motorcycle community are mourning the loss of a beloved man who they described as amazing. Rev. Van Edward Jordan Sr. died at his home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, according to his obituary. He was 56 years old. Rev. Jordan is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Seeking applications: Houston Health Foundation awarding $700K in grants to improve COVID-19 response in underserved communities
Houston Health Foundation (HHF) is seeking applications from small community organizations that serve Hispanic, African American, Asian American, and other minority populations in the following zip codes: 77075, 77047, 77031, 77051, 77017, 77013, 77026, 77076, 77080, 77016, 77028, 77078, 77091, 77093, 77034, and 77092. This disbursement of grants will address inequities in COVID-19 outreach, expand health education, and increase testing and vaccinations.
Mail-in ballots will arrive to Harris County voters soon, but there's concern many will be rejected
With the midterm election weeks away, a news conference was held to educate voters on the changes to mail-in votes so that rejections can be avoided.
Missing Texas Teach Spotted in a Different State Just Days Later
Last month a teacher from Alvin ISD went missing. According to Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was reported missing by her husband on September 22th, 2022. Police reported that Michelle drove away from her home in Alvin driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300, although they are unsure...
Dr. Martens opens in The Woodlands Mall
Dr. Martens opened its second Houston location in The Woodlands Mall in mid-September. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Shoe store Dr. Martens opened its second location in the Greater Houston region Sept. 16 at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, Ste. 2198, The Woodlands. Dr. Martens sells a variety of footwear for men, women...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kwhi.com
FAYETTE COUNTY SATURDAY NIGHT DRUG BUST
A Houston man was arrested Saturday night following a traffic stop in Fayette County. Deputy Dustin Kieschnick pulled over a vehicle just before 10:30pm near the La Grange area for an equipment violation. Kieschnick made contact with the driver, 29-year-old Brahamjeet Brar of Houston, who admitted to having narcotics in...
CHI Health Systems 'IT security incident': Houston's St. Luke's impacted by nationwide outage
The health system serving the Houston area said hospitals are operational, but some patient appointments were affected.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
GAS LINE EXPLOSION BURNS TWO WORKERS
At 12:40 pm Monday North Montgomery County Fire was called to a reported gas line explosion and fire at Grover Creek and Caney Mills Drive in the Caney Mills Subdivision off Willis Waukegan. They arrived on the scene to find two males in their 30s seriously burned. They were stabilized on the scene by MCHD Medics and transported to a burn center in Houston. According to Montgomery County Fire Marshal Jimmy Williams, there was a vapor release and a flash fire. Williams said that according to witnesses after the initial explosion there was about a thirty-foot column of flame coming out of the hole. However, gas workers were able to shut the line down before firefighters arrived. Williams said it was a larger line that services several homes. He said one victim has first and second-degree burns to his lower body. The other victim has first and second-degree burns to most of his body including respiratory involvement. Scattered on the scene were melted tools even a soft drink bottle that was near the driveway was melted. Along the side of the house, the gas meter was melted, and some burn marks on the new home next to the meter.
Click2Houston.com
78-year-old shoved, dragged on ground by suspect during carjacking in northwest Houston, docs show
HOUSTON – A man has been charged after being accused of carjacking and dragging a 78-year-old man on Monday in northwest Houston, according to court records. The suspect, Signs Talk Abuain, was charged with aggravated robbery of a person over 65 or disabled. The carjacking was reported at 10...
New photo shows missing Alvin ISD teacher walking down street in New Orleans
A new photo released by Texas EquuSearch shows Michelle Reynolds walking along Constance Street in New Orleans on Sept. 23 in the same clothes she was last seen wearing.
Republican Harris County commissioners preventing adoption of 2023 county budget
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County’s 2023 fiscal budget goes into effect on October 1. The county hasn’t been able to pass its budget because two Republican commissioners have refused to show up for the vote. “We're just waiting for Commissioner Cagle or Commissioner Ramsey to show...
L'Observateur
Coast Guard, Galveston Police Department rescue 2 overdue boaters near San Leon, Texas
HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued two boaters Monday who were reported overdue near San Leon, Texas. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a notification at 2:45 a.m. from the Galveston Police Department of an overdue 14-foot jon boat with two people aboard who were last heard from at 10:30 p.m. Sunday. It was reported that their vessel was possibly disabled and taking on water near San Leon off Eagle Point.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/30/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-30-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-29-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
Comments / 0