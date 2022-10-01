Read full article on original website
Charles B Emery III
3d ago
I feel that it was in reference to McConnell’s political life, not his physical well-being.
zoomnet58
2d ago
this headline is written for people who do not read the articles and scroll through the headlines so pay attention..NBC is trying mislead. others also . see if you can find them lol
Zigbee Gooblesnort
3d ago
RINO herd master McConnell has done everything he can to stab Trump in the back, and all real conservatives.
Related
'DEATH WISH'? What Trump and his wannabes did in one weekend should scare us all.
In the Republican Party of Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene, only those faithful to Trump’s MAGA movement are safe.
Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
The conservative channel's host might hear from the former president about this.
Hope Hicks told Donald Trump he lost the 2020 election and that 'nobody's convinced me otherwise," book says
Longtime Trump aide Hope Hicks didn't buy into his false claims that he won the 2020 election. She told him to move on, according to the book "The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021." "Trump responded bitterly. "Well, Hope doesn't believe in me," he'd say in meetings," they wrote.
It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished
Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the first post-pandemic meeting of the General Assembly in New York this week warning that the world is in a dangerous place: more divided than ever, teetering on the edge of totalitarianism due to economic inequity and facing a mountain of problems due to climate change. "Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider," he said. "And challenges are spreading farther."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Obama ‘blew it’ because Trump was elected after him
Fox News host Laura Ingraham has suggested that former President Barack Obama’s eight years in office was marked by failure because he was succeeded by his polar opposite: Donald Trump.The primetime host of The Ingraham Angle delivered her take on Wednesday night while complaining about what she considered breathless coverage of the 44th president’s visit to the White House for a ceremony unveiling portraits of himself and former first lady Michelle Obama.“It’s one of those days, when the media pretends that Obama was a totally successful president,” said Ms Ingraham, labelling him “the establishment’s last real chance”.“And Obama, I...
Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Trump's Sore Spot With An Insult He Really Hates
Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump on Thursday by using one of the insults the former president hates the most. The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host pointed to new revelations in the upcoming book The Divider by Peter Baker of The New York Times and The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser that claim Trump’s attempts to purchase Greenland from Denmark went a lot further than was originally reported.
Kentucky voters aren't waiting on Trump
One year into Trump’s presidency, CNN’s Poppy Harlow returns to Beattyville, Kentucky, where more than half of the residents live in poverty. They’re still hopeful the President will help their Appalachian community, but are not waiting on Washington to bring change.
Trump refused to appoint Nikki Haley secretary of state over her skin, book claims
Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley was rejected for the role of US secretary of state during the Trump administration because of a “complexion problem”, a new book claims. In the book from The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser and The New York Times’ Peter Baker, The Divider, the pair report that those close to the ex-president described Donald Trump discussing the possibility of selecting Ms Haley for several important roles in his administration, including potentially his vice president.
RELATED PEOPLE
Contrary To Trump Claim, White House Ordered USS McCain Hidden During His 2019 Japan Trip
Despite what Donald Trump claimed at the time, the USS John McCain destroyer was partially hidden from view, by orders of the White House, when the then-president visited a Navy base in Japan in 2019, according to new records newly obtained by Bloomberg. The name on the warship, named for...
Trump staffers not returning White House records, National Archives says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump’s administration has not turned over all presidential records and the National Archives will consult with the Justice Department on whether to move to get them back, the agency has told Congress.
Donald Trump Says Mitch McConnell Has 'Death Wish' In Truth Social Rant
Former President Donald Trump resorted to violent rhetoric once more as he wrote online Friday that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has a “DEATH WISH” for supporting “Democrat sponsored Bills.”. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump also referred to McConnell’s Taiwan-born spouse, Elaine...
Donald Trump and the Birth of QMaga: The Storm Is Coming
Editor’s note: This column by David Corn first appeared in his newsletter, Our Land. But we wanted to make sure as many readers as possible have a chance to see it. Our Land is written by David twice a week (most of the time) and provides behind-the-scenes stories about politics and media; his unvarnished take on the events of the day; film, book, television, podcast, and music recommendations; interactive audience features; and more. Subscribing costs just $5 a month—but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Our Land here. Please check it out. And please also check out David’s new New York Times bestseller: American Psychosis: A Historical Investigation of How the Republican Party Went Crazy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump thanked Ginni Thomas for sticking to his 'Big Lie' when she was questioned by the January 6 committee, unlike other 'weak' and 'stupid' people
Conservative activist Ginni Thomas told January 6th investigators she believes the election was stolen. On Saturday, former President Donald Trump thanked her for believing in the baseless 2020 election fraud narrative. "She didn't wilt under pressure like so many others that are weak people and stupid people," Trump said. Former...
‘Only violence’: Paul unleashes explosive new ad as he skips forum with Booker
The three-minute spot seizes on tweets by Booker’s supporters to portray them as threatening. Paul skipped a televised forum Monday evening with Booker, who accused the Republican senator of stoking “racism and division.”
Roger Stone, Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 coup: Is a major bombshell coming?
If there is one prominent through-line connecting the two most corrupt presidents in U.S. history, Richard Nixon and Donald Trump, it would have to be the person of Roger Stone. The man has been at the heart of every election scandal for the past 50 years and he's still at it, even today. It's quite a legacy for the guy who has Richard Nixon's face tattooed on his back. It's lucky he left his chest clear for his last great cause, Donald Trump. Stone's work on Trump's behalf provides the perfect coda to a legendary career as a political dirty trickster and world-class black-ops conspiracy-monger.
Trump’s violent rhetoric conjures chilling echoes as midterms loom
CNN — The lesson of January 6, 2021, is that when extremism, conspiracies and incitement reach a boiling point, they seek an outlet. That recent history is loudly echoing amid a deepening sense that the country could be heading back to a dark political place as another Election Day looms. And sadly, in a such a toxic age, another violent eruption cannot be ruled out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The shocking defection of key Ohio officeholders to the Trump cult
Dana Pavlis of Toledo rightly called out the, “Authoritarian overtones in Trump’s Youngstown rally” in her Sept. 23 letter. It wasn’t just a few thousand die-hard Donald Trump lovers throwing up the Q’Anon cult salute or cheering, though. Prominently seated in the throng and joining in the madness were our own Ohio Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, and three Republican members of our Ohio Supreme Court, Justices Pat DeWine, Pat Fischer, and Sharon L. Kennedy.
What Will It Take for the GOP to Condemn Trump’s Death Threats?
In 2016, when Donald Trump bragged that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and he wouldn’t lose voters, few Republican leaders assumed he was talking about targeting them. Well, the MAGA chickens have finally come home to roost. They’re super-sized, waving Confederate flags, doing one-finger Q salutes, and armed with AR-15s.Fast forward to 2022, the twice-impeached vulgarian posted over the weekend what any reasonable person would read as death threats against Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Not to be outdone, he also hurled ugly racist insults against McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, who had been Trump’s first Secretary of...
Trump rallies drift to fringe ahead of potential 2024 bid
Paige Cole is one of the “Anons.” The mother of three from Eastpointe, Michigan, says Joe Biden is a sham president and believes Donald Trump will soon be reinstated to the White House to finish the remainder of Biden’s term. “His whole inauguration was fake. He didn’t...
Fox News Host Confronts Brian Kemp on Whether He'd Join Trump Rally
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was pressed on Sunday by a Fox News host about appearing at a potential rally with Donald Trump in the near future. Kemp, a Republican, has been at odds with the former president since late 2020, when he opted to certify Georgia's election results after the state went to President Joe Biden, in spite of Trump's repeated false claims that the election had been stolen due to widespread voter fraud. Trump later endorsed former Senator David Perdue as a GOP challenger against Kemp in November's midterm elections, but he was defeated by a decisive margin.
