Stanley Cup arrives in Twillingate by boat for tour of town, will be on display at Hawkins Arena. Kraft Hockeyville, now in its 14th year, awards winning communities in Canada a once-in-a-lifetime experience for hockey fans. This year, two different communities, Twillingate, New Foundland, and Elisipogtog First Nation, New Brunswick, will each host a preseason game between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators. The Twillingate game will actually be played in Gander on Thursday (6 p.m. ET, TVAS, ESPN+), and the Elisipogtog First Nation will be played Saturday (6:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, ESPN+). In each community, the local rink received $250,000 in arena upgrades, and there will be festivities and player appearances prior to the games. NHL.com senior director of editorial Shawn P. Roarke is in Gander and NHL.com staff writer Jon Lane is in Elisipogtog First Nation to provide all the sights, sounds, highlights and news leading up to the game.

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO