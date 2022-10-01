Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Newfoundland ready to finally celebrate Hockeyville win
GANDER, Newfoundland -- For those who have navigated the complicated journey from the outposts of this province, the return of professional hockey to the island is a reason to celebrate. Kraft Hockeyville 2020, postponed two years by the COVID-19 pandemic, will see the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators playing a...
NHL
Sharks impressed by passionate fans at NHL Global Series Challenge
BERLIN -- Mercedes Platz was buzzing as it ticked toward game time in the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge between the San Jose Sharks and Eisbaren Berlin of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga. New York Rangers jerseys slipped by Boston Bruins sweaters, a woman in a Vancouver Canucks jersey rested in...
NHL
Niederreiter bonds with new Predators teammates on Global trip
BERN, Switzerland -- Nino Niederreiter did not join the Nashville Predators because they were traveling to Switzerland. The forward was looking for the best fit as an unrestricted free agent, and he found it in Nashville, signing a two-year, $8 million contract on July 21. But the four days the...
NHL
Hockeyville Hub: Day 1
Stanley Cup arrives in Twillingate by boat for tour of town, will be on display at Hawkins Arena. Kraft Hockeyville, now in its 14th year, awards winning communities in Canada a once-in-a-lifetime experience for hockey fans. This year, two different communities, Twillingate, New Foundland, and Elisipogtog First Nation, New Brunswick, will each host a preseason game between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators. The Twillingate game will actually be played in Gander on Thursday (6 p.m. ET, TVAS, ESPN+), and the Elisipogtog First Nation will be played Saturday (6:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, ESPN+). In each community, the local rink received $250,000 in arena upgrades, and there will be festivities and player appearances prior to the games. NHL.com senior director of editorial Shawn P. Roarke is in Gander and NHL.com staff writer Jon Lane is in Elisipogtog First Nation to provide all the sights, sounds, highlights and news leading up to the game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Then and Now: Comparing Gordie Howe and Matthew Tkachuk
Fischler details similarities between NHL power forwards from different eras. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler compares power forwards from different eras in his "Then and Now"...
NHL
Sharks 3, Eisbaren Berlin 1
BERLIN -- Steven Lorentz scored the go-ahead goal for the San Jose Sharks in a 3-1 win against Eisbaren Berlin in the NHL Global Series Challenge at Mercedes-Benz Arena on Tuesday. Tomas Hertl scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made nine saves in 31:25. He was replaced by Kaapo...
NHL
Barzal agrees to eight-year contract with Islanders
Center could have become restricted free agent after season, commits to New York because 'I love it here'. Mathew Barzal agreed to an eight-year contract with the New York Islanders on Tuesday. Financial terms were not announced for the contract, which begins next season. The 25-year-old enter is in the...
NHL
Trophy Tracker: Power, Beniers top Calder picks as NHL rookie of year
McTavish, Rossi among other favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the beginning of the 2022-23 regular season, NHL.com is running its first installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Calder Trophy, given annually to the rookie of the year in the NHL as selected in a poll by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Mailbag: Ovechkin's goal total for Capitals, future of Jets core
Here is the Oct. 5 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Alex Ovechkin is 114 goals away from Wayne Gretzky's record and he scored 50 goals last season. How many goals does he score this season, thus inching him closer to the record? -- @nyrprpokemon.
NHL
Preseason Game Day: Preds vs. SC Bern Preview
Nashville Set to Take On Swiss Pro Team in 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge. The Predators arrived in the hometown of captain Roman Josi Saturday afternoon and will kick off the 2022 NHL Global Series Monday with an exhibition game against National League's SC Bern at PostFinance-Arena. The puck will drop at 1 p.m. CT.
NHL
Sharks put in extra work during first NHL Global Series practice
BERLIN -- The practice stretched on and on. Past an hour, past an hour and a half. The San Jose Sharks were going to use all of their allotted ice time at Wellblechpalast in Berlin. "We had two days off," coach David Quinn said. "We weren't going to have the...
NHL
Fantasy hockey bold prediction for each team
Fiala can have 100 points; Oettinger, Connor potential category leaders; podcasts. NHL.com provides a bold fantasy hockey prediction for each of the 32 teams for the 2022-23 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. FANTASY RANKINGS: 📈 Top 250...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Canes Assign Lagesson, Seeley To Chicago
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned defensemen William Lagesson and Ronan Seeley to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. The Hurricanes training camp roster now stands at 41 players and is...
NHL
Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 27
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 27 players. The Wild assigned F Adam Beckman, F Mitchell Chaffee, F Nick Swaney and D Ryan O'Rourke to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and D Carson Lambos to the Winnipeg Ice of the Western Hockey League (WHL). In addition, F Brandon Baddock and G Zane McIntyre have been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Iowa (AHL).
NHL
Caps Take on Wings at Cap One
After playing three road exhibitions in a span of four nights to finish out last week, the Capitals took Sunday off and returned to the rigors of training camp practice on Monday and Tuesday, with a newly trimmed camp roster in the wake of a small round of weekend cuts. On Wednesday night the Caps will take on the Detroit Red Wings in Washington's penultimate preseason game. The two teams met in Detroit last week when the Caps skated off with a 2-0 victory.
NHL
Penguins Assign Jonathan Gruden to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins have assigned forward Jonathan Gruden to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Twenty-seven players remain on the Penguins' training camp roster, which can be viewed here. Gruden, 22, spent the 2021-22 season with WBS, tallying 10...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Stars announce promotional schedule for 2022-23 season
Home Opener presented by Bud Light (Saturday, Oct. 15 vs. Nashville) - All fans in attendance will receive a special LED bracelet presented by Bud Light to be a part of the in-arena show. Early arriving fans will also receive a 2022-23 Stars Magnet Schedule presented by Ticketmaster. Dallas Stars...
NHL
Talbot out 5-7 weeks for Senators with upper-body injury
Goalie was acquired in trade with Wild; Ottawa claims Hellberg off waivers. Cam Talbot will miss the start of the season for the Ottawa Senators and is expected to be out 5-7 weeks with an upper-body injury. "Really unfortunate," Senators coach D.J. Smith said Tuesday. "I was under the impression...
NHL
Devils Prospect Seamus Scores a Beauty | BLOG
Devils defensive prospect Seamus Casey, a second-round pick (46th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, is entering his freshman season with the University of Michigan. And he put on quite a show Saturday night against Windsor in an exhibition game. Casey, 18, scored two goals in the Wolverine's 8-2 victory....
NHL
Devils Announce 2022-23 Theme Night, Giveaway Schedule | RELEASE
NEWARK, NJ (October 5, 2022) - The New Jersey Devils announced today the club's 2022-23 Theme Night and Giveaway schedule. The list of theme nights includes the Home Opener presented by Citizens, 2003 Championship 20th Anniversary Night, Star Wars Night, Marvel Super Hero Night, Mascot Madness Kids Day, Youth Hockey Day and more. Single-game theme night tickets are available for purchase at newjerseydevils.com/themenights.
Comments / 0