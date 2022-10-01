Read full article on original website
Russian nuclear submarine armed with 'doomsday' weapon disappears from Arctic harbor: report
Russia's Belgorod nuclear submarine is no longer operating in the Arctic. NATO has warned its member countries that Putin may be testing the vessel's "doomsday" weapon.
Russian military cedes dozens of miles to Ukrainian advance days after claiming annexation
Ukrainian forces advanced dozens of miles into the Russian-occupied territories of Luhansk and Kherson on Monday, just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to annex the regions. The Russian-installed chief of occupied Kherson told Russian state television that Ukrainian forces had seized control of the city of Dudchany, indicating...
Putin’s Dueling Foot Soldiers Are Now Apparently Killing Each Other Off
While Ukraine’s military has been successfully chasing Russian troops out of one territory after another, Vladimir Putin’s foot soldiers have apparently been turning their weapons on each other as the Russian leader’s “special military operation” continues to come apart at the seams in spectacular fashion.The Kremlin’s flailing bid to get an edge on the battlefield by deploying mercenaries from the Wagner Group—which now includes hundreds of prison inmates—has reportedly backfired as the private military force butts heads with the Russian military.The growing conflict resulted in a Wagner fighter gunning down a lieutenant colonel in the Russian army—a deadly episode of...
Russia champions Elon Musk's 'peace' proposal, Ukraine rejects Musk as two-faced
The Kremlin on Wednesday applauded Telsa CEO Elon Musk’s suggestion that Ukraine should capitulate its territory illegally seized by Russia to end the war. "It is very positive that somebody like Elon Musk is looking for a peaceful way out of this situation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters according to Reuters.
Putin's military mobilization could prove to be major blunder, expert says
Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a "partial mobilization" that will compel citizens to join the fight in Ukraine could backfire on the authoritarian leader, causing unrest that risks weakening his grip on Russia's population. "There’s a growing discontent among the Russian people with Putin’s policies," Rebekah Koffler, a former...
Ex-Hunter Biden business partner: FBI 'altered history' in handling of laptop before 2020 election
Former SinoHawk holdings chief and ex-Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski sat for an hour-long interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday.
Russia sentences US Marine veteran to 4.5 years in 'penal colony'
Russia sentences U.S. Marine veteran Robert Gilman to 4.5 years in a penal colony Tuesday. Experts say Russia is seeking American prisoners to use as bargaining chips.
Canada’s Justin Trudeau vows to hold Iran’s ‘bloodthirsty’ regime accountable amid ongoing protests
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is vowing to hold the "bloodthirsty" regime of Iran accountable for the families of victims aboard PS752.
South Korean missile malfunctions, explodes during military drills with US
A South Korean ballistic missile malfunctioned and exploded during joint exercises with the US on Wednesday. The drills were supposed to be a show of force against North Korea.
Nikki Haley says Ukrainian forces 'almost there' against Russia: 'Give them what they need to finish the deal'
Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley urged NATO to continue providing Ukrainians with the tools they need to retake their country from Russia, arguing it will set the tone for China as well. On "Fox & Friends" Monday, Haley noted that Ukraine is "almost there" with regard to beating back Putin's forces.
