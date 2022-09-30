Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, up 1.6%. Within that group, WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) are two large stocks that are lagging, with WEC not showing much of a gain and D up 0.1%. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.4% on the day, and down 2.37% year-to-date. WEC Energy Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 2.31% year-to-date, and Dominion Energy Inc, is down 6.83% year-to-date. Combined, WEC and D make up approximately 9.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO