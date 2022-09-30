Read full article on original website
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products
Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, up 1.6%. Within that group, WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) are two large stocks that are lagging, with WEC not showing much of a gain and D up 0.1%. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.4% on the day, and down 2.37% year-to-date. WEC Energy Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 2.31% year-to-date, and Dominion Energy Inc, is down 6.83% year-to-date. Combined, WEC and D make up approximately 9.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Tuesday's ETF Movers: ARKF, PSK
In trading on Tuesday, the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 8.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Shopify, up about 13.4% and shares of Block, up about 12.2% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today is the...
Napier Welcomes Industry Leader Julian Clarke to Lead Its Global Corporate Development
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Napier, a global end-to-end intelligent compliance platform and provider of advanced financial crime risk management solutions, has announced the appointment of Julian Clarke as its new Global Head of Corporate Development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005975/en/ Napier welcomes industry leader Julian Clarke to lead its global corporate development (Graphic: Business Wire)
