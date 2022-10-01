Rodriguez (0-4) took the 9-6 loss in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against Seattle, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 3.2 innings. Rodriguez was called up as the 29th man and followed opener Will Vest, recording the final out of the first inning with the bases loaded. His appearance progressively declined thereafter with a clean second, one-run third, two-run fourth and three-run fifth as the 24-year-old has now lost each of his last four starts -- spanning June 3 to Tuesday. He concludes the season with a 10.62 ERA and 1.92 WHIP with 25 strikeouts in 29.2 innings across seven appearances and five starts.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO