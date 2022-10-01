Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Seahawks win over Lions ends with final score that's never been seen before in NFL history
One of the craziest games of Week 4 was played in Detroit where the Seahawks won a wild shootout over the Lions. Not only did we see nearly 100 total points scored in the game, but we also witnessed NFL history: The two teams ended with a final score that's never been seen.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Lewis Cine: Will require surgery
Cine suffered a fractured left leg in Sunday's win over the Saints andwill require surgery, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Arif Hasan of The Athletic reports. Cine needed to be carted off the field, and he was taken to a London hospital for treatment. He will have surgery there to repair his leg, while some team professionals will stay behind with him. A timetable for his recovery has yet to be made available; however, the rookie corner won't be returning to the field anytime soon.
CBS Sports
Ben Roethlisberger is surprised Steelers have already made the quarterback switch to Kenny Pickett
Ben Roethlisberger was like every other Steelers fan who watched the drama that unfolded during their Week 4 game against the Jets. The former Steelers' quarterback, who took in the game from home, did not believe what he was hearing from CBS Sports sideline reporter A.J. Ross, who alluded to a quarterback switch possibly happening at the start of the second half.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Injures foot Sunday
Burks (foot) was carted to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Per Wyatt, Burks will not return to the game due to his foot injury. Prior to his exit, the 2022 first-rounder caught two of his three targets for 14 yards and rushed once for four yards.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Gets X-ray
Poyer (undisclosed) went to the X-ray room after the Bills' 23-20 win over the Ravens on Sunday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Poyer came into Sunday questionable with a foot injury; however he did play, recording four tackles and two interceptions in the contest. Whether the need for an X-ray is related to his foot is still unknown.
CBS Sports
Titans' Bud Dupree: Exits against Indianapolis
Dupree (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Colts, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Dupree was activated ahead of Sunday's contest after sitting out with a hip injury in Week 3. The 29-year-old recorded one sack over 46 defensive snaps in Tennessee's season opener, and his absence will leave the team's pass-rushing corps especially short-handed with Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (neck) and Wyatt Ray (coach's decision) both inactive.
CBS Sports
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Quiet with Zach Wilson under center
Wilson caught two of six targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Steelers. Quarterback Zach Wilson made his return from a knee injury and featured familiar targets Corey Davis (74 yards, one touchdown) and Elijah Moore (53 yards) over the rookie first-round pick. Wilson the receiver still made an impact by helping to set up the first of New York's two fourth-quarter touchdowns with a 35-yard catch, but he'll look to improve his chemistry with the other Wilson -- no relation -- in Week 5 against the Dolphins.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Foley Fatukasi: Will not return
Fatukasi (quadriceps) will not return Sunday against the Eagles, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL Jacksonville reports. Fatukasi did not record any stats before suffering the injury. In his absence, Adam Gotsis will continue to handle snaps on the edge.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Dealing with turf toe
Burks suffered a turf toe injury during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Burks won't require surgery to address the injury, but Rapoport also noted that he's expected to miss multiple weeks and could hit IR. Coach Mike Vrabel, meanwhile, declined to offer an expected recovery timetable for the first-round rookie Monday, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site. If Burks indeed misses time, all of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips and Cody Hollister could benefit from increased opportunities starting with Week 5's matchup against Washington.
CBS Sports
Eagles' T.J. Edwards: Registers season-low snaps
Edwards recorded six tackles (four solo) and one sack during the Eagles' 29-21 win over the Jaguars. Edwards notched a team-high six tackles and his second sack of the season, as Philadelphia's defense held Jacksonville to just 219 total yards over 46 offensive plays. Therefore, the starting middle linebacker played a season-low 44 defensive snaps, and he should see increased production in Week 5 against the Cardinals offense, which has averaged 56 plays so far in 2022.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Could miss time
Chinn (hamstring) could be forced to miss time, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. Chinn sustained a hamstring injury during Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, and it's possible that he'll be unavailable for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the 49ers. A timetable for his return isn't yet clear, but Sean Chandler and Marquise Blair are candidates to see increased roles if Chinn is sidelined.
CBS Sports
Giants' Aaron Robinson: May not play this week
Robinson (knee) probably won't play Sunday against the Packers, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Robinson left Sunday's win over the Bears early with the injury. Although specific details are still unknown, it appears that whatever the issue is will take some time to heal. If Robinson is ultimately ruled out for Sunday's matchup, Fabian Moreau will likely draw the start at corner, opposite Adoree' Jackson.
CBS Sports
Wisconsin fires Paul Chryst five games into eighth season; Jim Leonard takes over as interim coach
Wisconsin fired coach Paul Chryst five games into the 2022 season, according to multiple reports. The Badgers started 2-3 this season following a 34-10 loss to Illinois as former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema got a win over his former team at Camp Randall Stadium. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will serve...
CBS Sports
Cowboys' James Washington: Still needs more time
Washington (foot) is eligible to come off injured reserve ahead of Week 5, but he still needs more time to rehab, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Washington suffered a foot fracture at the beginning of August and has remained sidelined since. There hasn't been any reports of a setback, so the wideout appears on track with his rehab, but he simply just needs more time to recover from a serious injury. In his absence, Noah Brown has emerged as a solid secondary option behind CeeDee Lamb, while Michael Gallup (knee) is working his way back to full strength after making his season debut in Week 4.
CBS Sports
Bears' Cairo Santos: Returns to team
Santos (personal) has returned to the team, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. Santos' personal situation is "all squared away," according to head coach Matt Eberflus, which Fishbain notes in his report. The veteran kicker should resume his role moving forward, which will send Michael Badgley to the practice squad, or possibly looking for a new opportunity elsewhere. Badgley filled in admirably, making all four of his field-goal attempts Sunday against the Texans. Santos will be back in action in Week 5 against the Vikings.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jamison Crowder: Suffers broken ankle
Crowder suffered a broken ankle during Sunday's win over the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Crowder is considered out indefinitely, and he's likely to land on IR in the near future. As long as Crowder remains out of the lineup, Isaiah McKenzie will stand to operate as Buffalo's clear third wideout behind Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, while Khalil Shakir could also benefit form increased snaps. Crowder is expected to undergo further tests to diagnose any additional damage.
CBS Sports
Tigers' Elvin Rodriguez: Hammered by Mariners
Rodriguez (0-4) took the 9-6 loss in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against Seattle, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 3.2 innings. Rodriguez was called up as the 29th man and followed opener Will Vest, recording the final out of the first inning with the bases loaded. His appearance progressively declined thereafter with a clean second, one-run third, two-run fourth and three-run fifth as the 24-year-old has now lost each of his last four starts -- spanning June 3 to Tuesday. He concludes the season with a 10.62 ERA and 1.92 WHIP with 25 strikeouts in 29.2 innings across seven appearances and five starts.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Jordan Groshans: Moves into utility role
Groshans is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Groshans started in six of the Marlins' past seven games at third base and went 6-for-23 with no extra-base hits, one walk and three runs. Now that Joey Wendle is healthy again to close out the season, Groshans may handle more of a utility role during the Marlins' three-game series with Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jordan Mailata: Sustains injury Sunday
Mailata (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars, EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Mailata's absence will leave the Eagles undermanned at left tackle with backup Andre Dillard (forearm) still on IR. As a result, reserve right tackle Jack Driscoll figures to step in on the left side of Philadelphia's offensive line.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Listed as limited on practice estimate
Coach Nathaniel Hackett relayed that Wilson (shoulder) would have been limited Monday, if the Broncos had practiced, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Per Hackett, Wilson "got dinged up a little bit" during Sunday's loss to the Raiders, with Tom Pelissero of NFL Network indicating that the QB is dealing with some shoulder soreness. Either way, Hackett expects Wilson to play Thursday night against the Colts.
