Hurricane Ian closes some Florida schools indefinitely
The devastation from Hurricane Ian has left schools shuttered indefinitely in parts of Florida, leaving storm-weary families anxious for word on when and how children can get back to classrooms. As rescue and recovery operations continue in the storm’s aftermath, several school systems in hard-hit counties in southwestern Florida can’t say for sure when they’ll reopen. Some schools are without power and still assessing the damage, as well as the impact on staff members who may have lost homes or can’t return to work. The recovery from natural disasters elsewhere suggests the effects for children can be lasting, particularly in low-income communities that have a harder time bouncing back.
Cops: Fake 911 call helped unravel Vermont murder for hire
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Los Angeles biotech investor is back in Vermont where he is facing a murder for hire charge for his alleged role in the 2018 kidnapping and death of a Danville man. Serhat Gumrukcu pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a charge for his role in the death of Gregory Davis, who was taken from his home and later found shot. Court documents show Gumrukcu and Davis were engaged in a potentially lucrative, yet troubled, oil deal. Gumrukcu, a middleman and a suspected triggerman have been charged in the case. A second middleman has pleaded guilty.
Ian deals blow to Florida's teetering insurance sector
Florida’s home insurance market was already on shaky ground. It now faces an even mightier struggle after the damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Wind and storm-surge losses from the hurricane could reach between $28 billion and $47 billion, making Ian Florida’s costliest storm since Hurricane Andrew made landfall in 1992, according to one property analytics firm. The storm destroyed a record number of homes in Florida, the firm said. The wreckage comes at a time when Florida’s home insurance market was already dealing with billions of dollars in losses and ever-increasing costs from a string of natural disasters, rampant litigation and increasing fraud.
2 South American researchers murdered in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri homicide and arson detectives are investigating the deaths of two South American scientists whose bodies were found after a weekend apartment fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked. Kansas City police identified the victims as 24-year-old Camila Behrensen, of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and 25-year-old Pablo Guzmán Palma, of Santiago, Chile. The Stowers Institute for Medical Research said in a tweet Tuesday that both were predoctoral researchers there. Police released few details but said there is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. They asked Tuesday for help from anyone with surveillance video.
Montana VA employees surveyed on work conditions
A recently released nationwide survey on "employee engagement" by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs showed the Montana VA Healthcare System received comparable ratings to several other regional VA services in five key areas. The key areas include decisional involvement, innovation, skill development, senior leader ethics and talents. In terms...
Snail darter, focus of epic conservation fight, is recovered
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The snail darter, a tiny Southeastern fish at the center of an epic battle over Endangered Species Act protection in the 1970s, is no longer considered imperiled. The snail darter held up construction of the Tellico Dam in Tennessee for more than two years as biologists and others fought to protect its only known habitat, the free-flowing Little Tennessee River. The battle is still sometimes cited as an example of environmental excess, although the reality is much more complicated. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced on Tuesday the snail darter’s official removal from the federal list of threatened and endangered wildlife. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland calls the fish’s recovery “a remarkable conservation milestone.”
Flint water crisis charges dropped for 7 former officials
A judge has dismissed charges against seven people in the Flint water scandal, including two former state health officials blamed for deaths from Legionnaires’ disease. Judge Elizabeth Kelly took action Tuesday, three months after the Michigan Supreme Court said a one-judge grand jury had no authority to issue indictments. Kelly rejected efforts by the attorney general’s office to just send the cases to Flint District Court and turn them into criminal complaints. That's the typical path to filing felony charges in Michigan. In 2014, Flint managers took the city out of a regional water system and began using the Flint River to save money. The water wasn't treated to reduce corrosion of old pipes, resulting in lead contamination.
Donations jump for Georgia GOP's Kemp, Warnock stays strong
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sharply accelerated his fundraising over the summer, taking in $28.7 million in a three-month period. That's more than the $22.4 million the Republican raised in his entire run against Democrat Stacey Abrams in 2018. The Republican on Wednesday announced his fundraising numbers through Sept. 30 as he seeks to keep pace with Abrams. Kemp and his associated leadership committee had $15.4 million in cash left. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock reported raising $26.3 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30. He’s now raised about $90 million for his reelection campaign. No numbers have yet been reported for Abrams or Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker.
1 dead in plane crash into Montana's Flathead River
THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A person has been killed after piloting a plane in western Montana that struck some powerlines and crashed into the Flathead River. The Sanders County Sheriff's Office said crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday near Plains. A initial accident report from the Federal Aviation Administration said the Scoda Aeronautica aircraft struck the power lines, causing it to crash. The sheriff's office says a good Samaritan swam out to the plane to help the pilot before rescue crews arrived. The victim was flown to Kalispell for treatment and later pronounced dead.
EXPLAINER: Favre, other sports figures in welfare fraud case
Mississippi’s largest public corruption case in state history involves tens of millions of misspent dollars earmarked for needy families. The civil lawsuit involves a number of sports figures with ties to the state, including NFL great Brett Favre and a famous former pro wrestler. The former head of the state's Department of Human Services is at the center. John Davis pleaded guilty on Sept. 22 to federal counts of conspiracy and theft and state counts of conspiracy and fraud against the government.
Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York
NEW YORK (AP) — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, will open a semiconductor plant in New York, promising an investment of up to $100 billion and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state. The company was lured to the Syracuse area with a generous set of federal state and local incentives, including up to $5.5 billion in state tax credits over 20 years. The announcement comes months after Congress passed the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act, which set aside $52 billion to bolster the semiconductor industry. Companies like Micron manufacture the diminutive chips that power everything from smartphones to computers to automobiles.
