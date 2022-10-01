CT moose set loose after getting stuck on a fence in Barkhamsted

A moose got stuck on a fence in Barkhamsted at around midnight Friday night, and state wardens came and set him free, according to a Facebook post by the Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police .

The Facebook post said the moose was “unable to get his rear legs over and his belly kept him from going backwards.

“The decision was made to call in the fire department to cut one end of the fence and pull the panel down with a truck slowly,” the post said.

Barkhamsted firefighters used the jaws of life to cut down a portion of the fence. After being set free, the moose seemed confused for a moment, and then walked away.

“This time of year, male moose are actively trying to find mates to breed with, thus sometimes finding themselves in awfully peculiar spots,” the Facebook post read.

The moose was not harmed.

