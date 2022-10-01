Read full article on original website
Guardians’ American League Wild Card series officially set
The Cleveland Guardians will face the Tampa Bay Rays in the best-of-three American League Wild Card series beginning later this week.
Week 7 slate no problem for high school football fans: Our Picks, Your Votes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Week 7′s biggest matchups were no problem for high school football fans as voters finished 9-1 picking last week’s top games. I also went 9-1, while Matt Goul finished 8-2. The season scoreboard reads:. Me: 62-13. Matt Goul: 59-16. Fans: 57-18. Matt and I both...
Ohio investigating after 2 fishermen caught cheating in walleye tournament
Spectators were gathered for the weigh-in at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship in Gordon Park Friday afternoon, when tournament director Jason Fischer told himself, "There is just no way."
Cleveland.com Top 25: Hoban, St. Edward strengthen standing, but who is heating up?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The race to No. 1 could come down to Week 10. Archbishop Hoban and St. Edward will meet in the final Friday of the regular season, which is still two weeks away, but both are rolling for the stretch run.
spectrumnews1.com
Angler discusses controversy over alleged cheating at fishing tournament
CLEVELAND — Two fisherman are accused of cheating to win a competition that offers big prize money to the winners. The fallout began Sept. 30, during the weigh-in, when the director of the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship discovered metal weights in the fish presented by a two-man team.
Figure skating legend returns to Cleveland, raising funds for cancer research
Legendary Men’s Figure Skater Scott Hamilton is returning to his home state of Ohio to raise funds for cancer research.
Why didn’t Mayor Bibb meet early on with Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon? Editorial
No one who’s paid a whit of attention to Eric Gordon’s 11 years at the helm of the Cleveland schools can doubt the vision, dedication, hard work, empathy and investment in achieving excellence for the kids, parents, teachers and administrators of the Cleveland schools that he brought to the job -- or the importance of education to Cleveland’s future.
Medina jumps into top 10 after St. Ignatius’ loss: Week 8 AP high school football poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio’s top high school football games of Week 7 caused a significant switch in the Division I state football rankings. St. Edward kept it’s No. 3 spot in the AP poll, and its No. 2 ranking in cleveland.com’s latest Top 25, after scoring 34 unanswered points to beat St. Ignatius 48-6. The Wildcats dropped out of Division I’s top 10 teams after the loss.
Ohio’s best picking up their pace after seven weeks in cleveland.com state football rankings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The state’s top-ranked football teams in each division remain unchanged entering Week 8 after convincing victories around Ohio. In the northeast, St. Edward played at a state championship caliber in its 48-6 win at St. Ignatius. However, so did Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller and Lakota West as the teams ahead of the Eagles in the cleveland.com rankings for Division I. Moeller picked apart Cincinnati Elder, 42-14, a team that pushed St. Edward earlier this season.
cleveland19.com
Solon natives survive eye of Hurricane Ian
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family from Solon says they’re lucky to be alive after riding out the eye of Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral. “It’s a war zone here,” said Lin Laudel. This was Laudel and her husband’s first major hurricane since moving to the sunshine...
Pair accused in fishing scandal won thousands of dollars, boat in string of wins
The world of competitive fishing, where anglers battle for cash and prizes, is being rocked by a cheating scandal that unfolded at a tournament in Cleveland on Saturday.
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a tasty burger in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in the Warehouse District, you can't go wrong with Johnny's. Many customers say they have some of the best burgers in Cleveland, and when you try one, you'll be inclined to agree with them. Their burgers include half a pound of fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and a side of homemade chips. Additional toppings you can get are cheese (choose from provolone, American, cheddar, bleu, Swiss, and pepper jack), mushrooms, onions, bacon, and jalapenos.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
NBC 'Meet the Press' moderator Chuck Todd talks Ryan v. Vance Senate race, Ohio politics with 3News' Russ Mitchell
CLEVELAND — Chuck Todd, host and moderator for NBC's "Meet the Press" and the political director of NBC News, is making a swing through Northeast Ohio. On Monday, Todd stopped by WKYC Studios for a one-on-one interview with 3News anchor and managing editor Russ Mitchell. With the midterm elections only about a month away, the political climate in Ohio and across the nation is warming up.
A dilemma of indifference: Timothy D. Goler
HAMPTON, Virginia -- Why do we have limited success addressing simmering crises caused by marginalization in cities like Cleveland?. It’s true that Cleveland has consistently ranked among the poorest cities in the nation. Black residents in Cleveland experience poverty at a rate of almost 40%, significantly higher than the national rate. Cleveland was ranked worst in the United States for Black women. I could go on.
Canton’s football Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment lines up more financing
CANTON, Ohio - Two subsidiaries of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. have agreed to borrow up to $28.2 million to help construct two retail buildings on the resort’s Canton campus. The borrowings — which include a sale and leaseback of land — are another example of the...
cleveland19.com
Mustard wins 1st Cleveland Guardians Hot Dog race of the year
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians no longer have a Mustard problem after he won his first race of the year on Oct. 1. Mustard has not had the best of years. He was sent down to the Lake County Captains in August to get his ‘mental and physical game back’.
Something fishy: Anglers caught cheating during Cleveland tournament
CLEVELAND — Controversy erupted at a fishing tournament on Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday after two anglers were caught cheating by adding lead weights and fish fillets to increase the weight of the fish. The season-ending LEWT Championship walleye shootout was held at Gordon Park in Cleveland Harbor...
Paid to play: How JACK Cleveland Casino trains its blackjack dealers
CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s the second week of class and JACK Cleveland Casino’s future dealers are having a card shuffling contest. Four students are holding eight decks a piece, and the way instructor Linda Mengel is speaking, you’d think she has eyes on all 1,664 cards at once.
mahoningmatters.com
A busy Ohio municipal course will soon see about $1M in facility upgrades
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Visitors to Brookledge Golf Club in this Cleveland suburb could see an upgraded and expanded clubhouse within the next year. Cuyahoga Falls officials recently took their first steps toward roughly $1 million in improvements to the 32-year-old clubhouse at the golf course, which was designed by Don Walker and originally opened in 1941. It underwent a substantial renovation in 1992 under the watchful eye of Arthur Hills, who also designed Inverness Club in Toledo and LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Florida.
