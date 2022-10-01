ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina jumps into top 10 after St. Ignatius’ loss: Week 8 AP high school football poll

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio’s top high school football games of Week 7 caused a significant switch in the Division I state football rankings. St. Edward kept it’s No. 3 spot in the AP poll, and its No. 2 ranking in cleveland.com’s latest Top 25, after scoring 34 unanswered points to beat St. Ignatius 48-6. The Wildcats dropped out of Division I’s top 10 teams after the loss.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s best picking up their pace after seven weeks in cleveland.com state football rankings

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The state’s top-ranked football teams in each division remain unchanged entering Week 8 after convincing victories around Ohio. In the northeast, St. Edward played at a state championship caliber in its 48-6 win at St. Ignatius. However, so did Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller and Lakota West as the teams ahead of the Eagles in the cleveland.com rankings for Division I. Moeller picked apart Cincinnati Elder, 42-14, a team that pushed St. Edward earlier this season.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Solon natives survive eye of Hurricane Ian

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family from Solon says they’re lucky to be alive after riding out the eye of Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral. “It’s a war zone here,” said Lin Laudel. This was Laudel and her husband’s first major hurricane since moving to the sunshine...
SOLON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a tasty burger in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in the Warehouse District, you can't go wrong with Johnny's. Many customers say they have some of the best burgers in Cleveland, and when you try one, you'll be inclined to agree with them. Their burgers include half a pound of fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and a side of homemade chips. Additional toppings you can get are cheese (choose from provolone, American, cheddar, bleu, Swiss, and pepper jack), mushrooms, onions, bacon, and jalapenos.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

NBC 'Meet the Press' moderator Chuck Todd talks Ryan v. Vance Senate race, Ohio politics with 3News' Russ Mitchell

CLEVELAND — Chuck Todd, host and moderator for NBC's "Meet the Press" and the political director of NBC News, is making a swing through Northeast Ohio. On Monday, Todd stopped by WKYC Studios for a one-on-one interview with 3News anchor and managing editor Russ Mitchell. With the midterm elections only about a month away, the political climate in Ohio and across the nation is warming up.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

A dilemma of indifference: Timothy D. Goler

HAMPTON, Virginia -- Why do we have limited success addressing simmering crises caused by marginalization in cities like Cleveland?. It’s true that Cleveland has consistently ranked among the poorest cities in the nation. Black residents in Cleveland experience poverty at a rate of almost 40%, significantly higher than the national rate. Cleveland was ranked worst in the United States for Black women. I could go on.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Mustard wins 1st Cleveland Guardians Hot Dog race of the year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians no longer have a Mustard problem after he won his first race of the year on Oct. 1. Mustard has not had the best of years. He was sent down to the Lake County Captains in August to get his ‘mental and physical game back’.
CLEVELAND, OH
mahoningmatters.com

A busy Ohio municipal course will soon see about $1M in facility upgrades

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Visitors to Brookledge Golf Club in this Cleveland suburb could see an upgraded and expanded clubhouse within the next year. Cuyahoga Falls officials recently took their first steps toward roughly $1 million in improvements to the 32-year-old clubhouse at the golf course, which was designed by Don Walker and originally opened in 1941. It underwent a substantial renovation in 1992 under the watchful eye of Arthur Hills, who also designed Inverness Club in Toledo and LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Florida.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH

