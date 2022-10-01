ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

SD County COVID Hospitalizations Rise by 11 to 191, with 16 in Intensive Care

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
A medical staff member treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The number of people in San Diego County hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by 11 to 191, according to the latest state data released Saturday.

Of those patients, 16 were in intensive care, down four from the previous day, with 246 available ICU beds, down 15.

San Diego County reported 290 new COVID-19 infections and four deaths in its latest update Thursday, which increased the county’s cumulative totals to 922,131 cases and 5,491 deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 2,402 COVID-19 cases were reported to the county in the past seven days, compared to 2,634 infections the previous week.

Public health officials urged residents to get vaccinated for both coronavirus and influenza.

“Vaccines save lives and it’s safe to receive both your COVID vaccine and flu shot at the same time,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer.

Both vaccines can be administered during the same visit and it is not recommended to delay either shot, Wooten said. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible and get a flu shot by the end of October.

The Pfizer/BioNTech bivalent COVID booster is available for anyone age 12 and older. Bivalent boosters have not yet been authorized for children under the age of 12. Youths in that age group can get boosted with the previous version of the monovalent Pfizer vaccine.

Close to 2.68 million or 80.1% of San Diegans received the primary series of one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines and are considered fully vaccinated. A total of 1,449,230 or 58.9% of 2,460,402 eligible San Diegans have received a booster.

The county health department reports COVID-19 data once a week — on Thursday nights.

–City News Service

Comments / 1

Bakersfield Channel

Experts warn that San Diego is not prepared for a major hurricane

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As Florida deals with the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Ian, local experts warn that San Diego is likely to face increasingly intense storms in the future. They also strongly urge improving the region's storm infrastructure. “What we’re finding is with the climate change impacts,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

1 Killed in Plane Crash in East San Diego County Near Jamul

A pilot was killed in a plane crash in the East San Diego County mountains close to Jamul on Tuesday afternoon, according to Cal Fire. The plane hit the northwest side of Lyons Peak close to Granite Oaks Road and Lyons Peak Road around 12:42 p.m. and the wreckage was found about an hour later in a remote area, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
