ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

Police: Hopewell armed robber had trash bag covering upper body

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20aqLF_0iIHBquD00

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Police are asking for the public's help to find an armed robbed who held up a convenience store in Hopewell Friday evening.

Officers were called to the Grab-N-Go at 1001 W. Broadway Street for a report of an armed robbery just before 6:55 p.m.

Police said a man wearing a wearing a black mask walked into the store, pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

The man ran away from the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured, according to police.

Police described the suspect as a Black male with a large build, between 45-55 years old, between 6 feet 1 inch and 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 270 pounds.

The man was last seen wearing dark pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue latex gloves and a trash bag covering his upper body.

Police asked anyone traveling around the area who saw any suspicious persons or vehicles to call Detective Swan Agha of the Hopewell Police Department at 804-541-2284.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202. You can also text-a-tip anonymously. Simply add "274637 (CRIMES)" to your Contacts list on your cellular phone and then text "igotcha" along with your message/tip. You will then be provided an ID number that you will use when checking the status of your tip OR picking up your reward.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Hopewell, VA
Local
Virginia Cars
City
Broadway, VA
Hopewell, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Robber#Trash Bag
WAVY News 10

17-year-old shot on Independence Drive in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old male was shot Sunday night on Independence Drive in Hampton. It happened around 9:30 p.m., police announced Monday morning. Independence Drive is the location of the New Hampton Commons Apartments, across W. Queen Street from Hampton High School. The teen was taken to...
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NBC12

Deputies clean up illegally dumped trash in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County deputies warn residents of illegal trash dumping. Deputies say, on Sept. 27, 3 deputies cleaned up illegal trash dumping on Dalebrook Drive. It took deputies six hours to gather and fill 22 large bags of trash and debris left in piles along the...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

53K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy