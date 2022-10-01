Police: Hopewell armed robber had trash bag covering upper body

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Police are asking for the public's help to find an armed robbed who held up a convenience store in Hopewell Friday evening.

Officers were called to the Grab-N-Go at 1001 W. Broadway Street for a report of an armed robbery just before 6:55 p.m.

Police said a man wearing a wearing a black mask walked into the store, pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

The man ran away from the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured, according to police.

Police described the suspect as a Black male with a large build, between 45-55 years old, between 6 feet 1 inch and 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 270 pounds.

The man was last seen wearing dark pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue latex gloves and a trash bag covering his upper body.

Police asked anyone traveling around the area who saw any suspicious persons or vehicles to call Detective Swan Agha of the Hopewell Police Department at 804-541-2284.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202. You can also text-a-tip anonymously. Simply add "274637 (CRIMES)" to your Contacts list on your cellular phone and then text "igotcha" along with your message/tip. You will then be provided an ID number that you will use when checking the status of your tip OR picking up your reward.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .