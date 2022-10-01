Denver's Sun Valley neighborhood is getting a massive overhaul of its infrastructure. The city council approved a bill last night to funnel more than $10 million in a tax agreement to fix up the neighborhood. Sun Valley stretches from Federal Boulevard to the South Platte River. The Empower Field at Mile High Stadium sits on the north end and its southern border is Sixth Avenue. The $10 million comes from an agreement between the city and county of Denver and the Denver Urban Renewal Authority. It'll mean property taxes will go up but only in certain areas.The money will pay to replace Sun Valley's streets and create a grid that's better suited for traditional housing.

DENVER, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO