ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

US women's basketball dominates on international stage

By DOUG FEINBERG
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RsulS_0iIHBAH300

SYDNEY — (AP) — A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart are keenly aware of the legacy of success they are part of with the U.S. women's basketball team.

They don't plan on letting the incredible run end any time soon.

“I don't think we're showing signs of stopping, that's for sure,” Stewart said. “We have a lot of people are entering their prime or are in their prime."

Wilson and Stewart helped the U.S. to a fourth consecutive World Cup championship Saturday with an 83-61 win over China, setting a record margin for a gold-medal game.

“Everyone knows that when you come here, when you wear USA across your chest the (pressure) that comes with it," Stewart said. "It's just embracing that. All the legends before us and what they've done, how they've won. Each team is different and we need to make our imprint on history.”

This team left its mark on the World Cup as one of the most dominant teams in the Americans’ storied history, winning four straight gold medals and 30 games in a row in the tournament. Next up for this group is the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The Americans will be trying for an eighth consecutive gold medal there.

“This is something that’s special to us. It’s not lost on us what’s been done since 1996. I hear about it all the time,” U.S. coach Cheryl Reeve said. “What I wanted to do is make sure this journey was fun. Because I think there’s some times when you have pressure to win or the perceived pressure, it takes the enjoyment out of it.”

What started with Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi has now been passed down to Wilson and Stewart. With Alyssa Thomas the oldest player at 30, the domination could continue for years to come.

“It’s been an incredible journey just to continue to lay that foundation down like so many of the greats in front of us have,” Wilson said. “Now it’s our turn to step up and be in that situation.”

The U.S. (8-0) finished the World Cup averaging 98.8 points — just short of the mark held by the 1994 team that averaged 99.1. They won by an average of 40.8 points, topping the amount by the 2010 team.

“Maybe around the world they kind of looked at it and said, ‘Hey now’s the time to get the USA,’” Reeve said. “I think what we showed is that our league, the WNBA and professional basketball players in the United States are really, really good.”

As they’ve done all tournament, the Americans did it on both ends of the court, playing stellar defense as well as using a high-powered offense.

The game was a sellout with nearly 16,000 fans — the biggest crowd to attend a women’s World Cup game since the inaugural tournament in 1953 in Chile.

“You can't say people don't support women's basketball,” Stewart said of the crowd. “If you look at all these people in this arena tonight. There was a lot of people cheering for us and against us, but they're here watching women's basketball.”

While the U.S. will be the heavy favorite to win the gold in Paris, there are new teams emerging. China won its first medal since the 1994 World Cup, and Canada reached the medal round for the first-time since 1986.

“I think every team will learn from this experience. You gain a lot of knowledge in the World Cup,” Reeve said.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Spain, Germany to discuss energy crisis at 1-day summit

MADRID — (AP) — The leaders of Spain and Germany meet Wednesday in northwestern Spain for a one-day summit centering on the Europe’s energy crisis and consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and 15 ministers from their...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Cheryl Reeve
Person
Alyssa Thomas
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Sue Bird
WHIO Dayton

Ukraine links World Cup host bid to beating horrors of war

NYON, Switzerland — (AP) — Hosting World Cup matches in 2030 would be “the dream of people who survived the horrors of war,” Ukrainian soccer federation president Andriy Pavelko said Wednesday after his country launched a joint bid with Spain and Portugal. The leaders of the...
UEFA
WHIO Dayton

France: Oscar winners cut off their hair for Iran protesters

PARIS — (AP) — Oscar-winning actors Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche, as well as other French screen and music stars, filmed themselves chopping off locks of their hair in a video posted Wednesday in support of protesters in Iran. “For freedom,” Binoche said as she hacked a large...
PROTESTS
WHIO Dayton

Haaland: US expanding Native American massacre site

DENVER — (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion Wednesday of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to t he massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S....
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Womens#The Domination#Professional Basketball#Americans
WHIO Dayton

Detained Iranian-American, 85, leaves Iran for major surgery

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — An 85-year-old Iranian-American held by Iran over internationally criticized spying charges left the country Wednesday for Oman, officials said, after increasing pressure to free him amid his struggles with poor health. His 50-year-old son, however, remains in Iran. The release of...
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

WTO predicts trade growth to slow next year amid crises

GENEVA — (AP) — The World Trade Organization is predicting global trade volumes will grow a lackluster 1% next year as crises and challenges weigh on markets, including high energy prices, rising interest rates and uncertainties about Chinese manufacturing output amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic. The Geneva-based trade...
BUSINESS
WHIO Dayton

Nobel prize for 3 chemists who made molecules 'click'

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Three scientists from the United States and Denmark were jointly awarded this year's Nobel Prize in chemistry for developing a way of “snapping molecules together” that can be used to design better medicines. Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless...
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
China
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
WNBA
WHIO Dayton

Indonesian leader says locked gates contributed to deaths

MALANG, Indonesia — (AP) — Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday that locked gates had contributed to the crush at the soccer stadium that left 131 dead and over 400 injured when police fired tear gas and set off a panicked run for the exits. Widodo...
FIFA
WHIO Dayton

West African mediators head to Burkina Faso following coup

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — Regional mediators were headed to Burkina Faso on Monday in the wake of the West African country's second coup this year amid concern the latest power grab could further postpone elections and deepen the region's Islamic extremist violence. News that the delegation...
AFRICA
WHIO Dayton

Nigeria regulator seeks $70M penalty in lawsuit against Meta

ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — A Nigerian advertising regulator has sued Meta, accusing the owner of Facebook and WhatsApp of publishing unauthorized ads and seeking a 30 billion naira ($70 million) fine. The lawsuit filed in a local court by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, or ARCON,...
AFRICA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
97K+
Followers
130K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy