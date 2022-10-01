LIBERTY OH- Liberty and Campbell duke it out on Tuesday night in one of the most competitive volleyball games of the season. At Pete Prokup court in Liberty with one of the largest crowds of the season, the Leopards came out of the gate swinging with great net play from both Demi Watson and Lexi Muck. They led their team to a set win 25-18 to get the night started. Set two would also go their way as Muck and Demi continued their dominant night at the net. Campbell would edge a little closer put couldn’t get enough going their way early on and Liberty took set two 25-21. This is where the night got interesting, with a heavy lead and an almost guaranteed win the Leopards were sitting happy, but then out of nowhere every single play started going right for the Red Devils. Angeliz Diaz took away every Liberty hit and Kendall Brunn became the best player on the floor earning multiple blocks and getting kill after kill as Campbell flipped the script on Liberty an d took the third set 25-20. Set four was the most competitive of the night between the two squads as they flipped the lead back and forth a handful of times before an unexpected hero would rise to the occasion.

CAMPBELL, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO