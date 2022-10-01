Read full article on original website
BEAVERS OPEN UP THE WEEK WITH A WIN
EAST LIVERPOOL OH- This week is a pivotal one for the Bever Local Girls Volleyball team. Currently the Beavers are sitting in 3rd place in the OVAC, and in order to play at home they would need to get to the 2 seed. Carrollton came to town on Monday riding the high of beating a very good East Liverpool team. However, the Beavers know what is at stake this week and were very focused in defeating the Warriors in straight sets 25-8, 25-22, 25-17. Briar Wolski and Peyton Roberts kept the Warriors guessing all night with 10 kills a piece. Aleia Evanko had 15 assists, while Emma Joseph contributed 7. Chloe Reed gave the team 18 digs.
Friday’s WKBN Game of the Week features unbeatens eyeing league title
A pair of undefeated teams collide this Friday when Southern welcomes Valley Christian.
CANFIELD SQUEEZES PAST AUSTINTOWN ON SENIOR DAY
CANFIELD, OH- The Canfield Cardinals stayed undefeated in AAC play with a 2-1 victory over Austintown Fitch. Canfield struck first in the opening half on a goal by captain Ethan Mulichak with 29:06 left in the half. Right before the half was complete, Austintown senior Nick Tibolla tied the match up at 1 with just 1:39 left. In the second half, Canfield took a 2-1 lead on another goal by a captain. With 35:48 left, Ben Kovach kicked a penalty kick in to take the lead.
CRESTVIEW MAKES IT THROUGH FIRST BIG TEST
COLUMBIANA OH- Crestview has been steamrolling opponents all season long, but as the schedule turns closer to tournaments, the Rebels will put their skills to the test plenty of times. The first of these tests came against East Liverpool on Monday night. They lost their first set of the season, but still flexed their muscles in a four set victory (25-19 20-25 25-13 25-12)
RAMS EARN MVAC CROWN
MINERAL RIDGE OH- Mineral Ridge has been laser focused on winning a MVAC championship all year. Plenty of talented teams put their will to the test. It was a fight all year but Tuesday the Rams clinched their MVAC Championship and completed their first goal on their long list. The Rams swept McDonald in three sets to earn the title. (25-20 25-19 25-9)
TIGERS TAKE BACK AND FORTH TUSSLE WITH URSULINE
HOWLAND OH- It definitely wasn’t your typical three set sweep on Tuesday night in Howland. The Tigers did win all three sets against Ursuline, but it was a battle. (26-24 25-22 25-23) In the first set, it was Ursuline that got off to a great start. They led 11-5...
POLAND SNAPS SPRINGFIELD’S 5 MATCH STREAK
POLAND, OH- In a battle of schools separated by just nine minutes, it was Poland who was able to defend their home court over rival Springfield, taking down the Tigers in 4 sets. Poland came out very strong in each set, and utilized outside hitters Sophia D’Angelo and Sarah Forsyth...
CAMPBELL COMPLETES COMEBACK
LIBERTY OH- Liberty and Campbell duke it out on Tuesday night in one of the most competitive volleyball games of the season. At Pete Prokup court in Liberty with one of the largest crowds of the season, the Leopards came out of the gate swinging with great net play from both Demi Watson and Lexi Muck. They led their team to a set win 25-18 to get the night started. Set two would also go their way as Muck and Demi continued their dominant night at the net. Campbell would edge a little closer put couldn’t get enough going their way early on and Liberty took set two 25-21. This is where the night got interesting, with a heavy lead and an almost guaranteed win the Leopards were sitting happy, but then out of nowhere every single play started going right for the Red Devils. Angeliz Diaz took away every Liberty hit and Kendall Brunn became the best player on the floor earning multiple blocks and getting kill after kill as Campbell flipped the script on Liberty an d took the third set 25-20. Set four was the most competitive of the night between the two squads as they flipped the lead back and forth a handful of times before an unexpected hero would rise to the occasion.
WARRIORS PROVE TOO MUCH FOR MARLINGTON
ALLIANCE OH- After a back and forth first quarter where the Warriors only led 14-13, West Branch was able to pull away and defeat EBC rival Marlington 53-16 on Friday night. The win pushes the Warriors record to 6-1 on the season and 2-0 in the EBC. It also sets up a key matchup with co-league leader Alliance next Friday.
ALL THE AUERS IN A DAY
COLUMBIANA OH- Crestview volleyball is the last remaining undefeated volleyball team in the YSN family, and a huge reason why is Grace Auer. Grace has found a way to put her hands in every state category the game has to offer. Auer is one of the most dynamic players that you’ll find in the area. She has put together multiple triple doubles in her career. When she’s in the back row she sets the offense up with precision. When she’s in the front row, she can swing with enough power to put a ball through a brick wall.
Cochranton Cancels Week 7 Football Game Against Reynolds
COCHRANTON, Pa. – Cochranton has canceled Friday’s Region 1 football game against Reynolds due to safety concerns amid low numbers. The Meadville Tribune was the first to report the story. The Cardinals, the defending D10 Class 1A runner-ups, have been battling a number of injuries amid the low...
GREEN MEANS GO FOR GIRARD
BELOIT OH- There was a lot of green in the gym Monday inside West Branch. For Girard, green stood for go, and they moved fast on their way to a tough sweep of the Warriors. (25-20 25-15 25-23) Lauren Pallone led the Girard offense with 15 kills on the night....
Warren JFK’s upcoming football game canceled
Eagles are currently the top ranked team in Division VII Region 25
RED DEVILS DROP HEARTLAND IN FIVE
COLUMBIANA OH- Campbell has found a new energy in this 2022 season as they continue to find ways to win close matches. It was a big road test in front of them on Monday as the Devils traveled to Heartland Christian. It was a thriller, but ultimately Campbell came out on top. (26-24 14-25 25-23 15-25 15-12)
BEAVERS OFFENSE ROLLS AGAIN
CADIZ OH- The Beavers picked up another blowout victory, dominating Buckeye 8 opponent Harrison Central by a final of 65-7 After Beaver Local forced a punt on the first drive of the game for the Huskies, Caleb White took a hand-off 99 yards on the first play from scrimmage, and the Beavers were off to a 7-0 start. Harrison Central then fumbled on their first play the ensuing drive, and it was another 1 play TD drive for the Beavers, as Austin Cline threw his 1st of 3 TD passes on the day, this one to Dylan Ferguson from 24 yards out and in the blink of an eye it was 13-0 Beaver Local. They added a 31 yard FG from Kaleb Mays, a safety on special teams, and a 3 yard TD run from Hayden Beebout to get it to 25-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Huskies finally had an answer to start the second quarter, as Hayden Cassidy hit Parker Hutton for an 18 yard score to cut it to 25-7. Beaver Local went out and responded though, as Cline hit Ferguson again for a 53 yard TD to push the lead back up 32-7.
RICCHUITI REIGNS SUPREME
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Luca Ricchiuti is one of many seniors that brings something very special to the table this year for the program, and that is hardship. During Ricchiuti’s Freshman season, the Irish were only able to muster two wins, that season also being Coach Reardon’s first back in Youngstown. Fast-forward four years, and the Irish have a very big opportunity to accomplish something that not many other teams in the state have a real chance to do, and that is compete for a state title. Ricchiuti’s experience through the lows of a less-than-stellar Freshman season, accompanied by the highs of a junior season that saw the Irish advance all the way to the state title game, gives him a great opportunity to help lead this 2022 Ursuline squad.
URSULINE IRISH FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 7) WITH DAN REARDON
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – The Ursuline Irish suffered a tough setback a week ago against a very skilled Akron St. Vincent St. Mary’s squad, falling to the Irish at Stambaugh Stadium 35-28. St. V’s did a very good job limiting Irish standout Christian Lynch on the ground, as Lynch only totaled 66 rushing yards on 24 carries, averaging just under three yards-per-carry. The loss was a great experience builder though for the Ursuline, as SVSM is one of the toughest teams in the state in Division II, currently boasting a record of 6-1. Now looking forward to this week, it is another chance for Ursuline to get redemption against a squad that defeated them a year ago, Villa Angela-St. Joseph. The Vikings defeated Ursuline 46-28 last season, gashing the Irish for 475 yards of total offense. VASJ was able to run the ball very effectively in last year’s battle as they had three different guys rush for over 100 yards on the ground. This game will also be at a very cool site, with the Vikings hosting the Irish at Baldwin Wallace’s collegiate stadium on Friday night.
PHILLIPS PREVAILS OVER ALL
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – The Ursuline Irish are coming into another big matchup this week, facing off with a Villa Angela-St. Joseph squad that defeated them a year ago, so it will take an effort from the whole group this week as they try to avenge last year’s tough loss. Senior Larry Phillips is one of the many experienced Irish who can help apply a big role in this week’s matchup as he saw last year what hurt the Irish against VASJ.
FALCONS OUTMUSCLE STRONGSVILLE
STRONGSVILLE OH- Coming off a loss in Week 6, The Austintown Fitch Falcons looked to bounce back on the road in Week 7. Going from Division 2 Massillon Washington to Division 1 Strongsville, Fitch had the goal of getting back to the run on offense, while putting up better defensive stands. Going into the first possessions, one thing was made very clear, a defensive battle was to be expected. With The Mustangs showing poise and confidence in their red zone and goal line defense against a dangerous, quick-striking, Austintown offense. Forcing fumbles near the goal line, Strongsville was able to create key turnovers that stalled multiple drives by The Falcons. However, Fitch was able to break through on a 21 yard connection from DeShawn Vaughn Jr. to Dominic Perry to help put Austintown up 7-0. The touchdown by Perry marks three consecutive games where the receiver has scored.
RIVERA LEADS BOARDMAN TO DISTRICTS
WARREN OH- It was a tough field in the Monday’s division 1 sectional golf meet at Old Avalon golf course. With teams of the caliber of Hathaway Brisn, Solon, Canfield, Aurora, and more, Boardman had a tough task ahead if they wanted to earn a spot in sectionals. Led...
