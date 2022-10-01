The search for two missing children came to a close across state lines approximately an hour and a half after an Amber Alert was issued Tuesday. The Amber Alert issued by Maine State Police at 3:44 p.m. Tuesday was canceled at 5:11 p.m. when the mother of two young children turned herself in to Woburn police, officials said. The mother is in custody and the children are safe, according to Maine State Police.

