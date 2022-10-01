ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

MassLive.com

Who is new Patriots QB Garrett Gilbert?

The Patriots are expected to bring back quarterback Garrett Gilbert for his third stint on the New England practice squad. He’ll provide depth and possibly back up Bailey Zappe on Sunday if neither Mac Jones nor Brian Hoyer is ready to play. Enter your email address here to receive...
NFL
MassLive.com

Jonnu Smith injury: Patriots TE week-to-week with low ankle sprain (report)

The New England Patriots are about to have a tight end shortage, with Jonnu Smith reportedly set to miss some time. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots tight end was diagnosed with a low ankle sprain and is expected to be week-to-week with the injury. Smith left Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers with an ankle injury and did not return.
NFL
MassLive.com

Michigan farm used untreated human waste as fertilizer, food warning indicates

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
MICHIGAN STATE
MassLive.com

Amber Alert canceled in Maine after mother turns herself in to Mass. police

The search for two missing children came to a close across state lines approximately an hour and a half after an Amber Alert was issued Tuesday. The Amber Alert issued by Maine State Police at 3:44 p.m. Tuesday was canceled at 5:11 p.m. when the mother of two young children turned herself in to Woburn police, officials said. The mother is in custody and the children are safe, according to Maine State Police.
SACO, ME
