Read full article on original website
Related
FanDuel Ohio promo: $100 early sign-up bonus plus new user promo at launch
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanks to the FanDuel Ohio promo here, Buckeye State residents don’t have to wait until January to add money to their accounts.
Who is new Patriots QB Garrett Gilbert?
The Patriots are expected to bring back quarterback Garrett Gilbert for his third stint on the New England practice squad. He’ll provide depth and possibly back up Bailey Zappe on Sunday if neither Mac Jones nor Brian Hoyer is ready to play. Enter your email address here to receive...
NFL・
Western Mass. Football Top 20: East Longmeadow, Minnechaug climb list, three teams join rankings
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. This is the fifth installment of MassLive’s Western Massachusetts high school football rankings, which will be updated on a weekly basis through the 2022 Fall season.
AG candidate Andrea Campbell vows to uphold Mass. abortion access
Andrea Campbell, the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts attorney general, vowed Tuesday to defend reproductive freedom and deftly coordinate the office’s resources should she win the November general election over Republican opponent Jay McMahon. Campbell, speaking in Boston Tuesday morning at the launch of a new research center at Planned...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: ‘Lucky for Life’ player wins $25,000 a year for life
A $25,000 a year for life prize was the largest lottery prize won or claimed in Massachusetts Sunday. The winning ticket was purchased at Shaws in Gloucester. It was from the game “Lucky for Life.”. Overall, there were more than 150 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 claimed...
Jonnu Smith injury: Patriots TE week-to-week with low ankle sprain (report)
The New England Patriots are about to have a tight end shortage, with Jonnu Smith reportedly set to miss some time. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots tight end was diagnosed with a low ankle sprain and is expected to be week-to-week with the injury. Smith left Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers with an ankle injury and did not return.
NFL・
Temporary housing for migrants at Cape Cod base to end this week, state says
Temporary housing at Joint Base Cape Cod will end later this week for a group of Venezuelan migrants who unexpectedly landed on Martha’s Vineyard last month after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis organized private flights to send them from Texas to Massachusetts. Thirty-five migrants are still housed at the base...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won in Worcester
A $100,000 prize sold in Worcester was the largest lottery prize won in Massachusetts Tuesday. The winning ticket was from the lottery game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.” It was sold at Gateway Food Shops in Worcester. A $1 million lottery prize from a scratch-off ticket was sold in Amesbury...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan farm used untreated human waste as fertilizer, food warning indicates
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
Mass. State Lottery winner uses ‘special set of numbers’ to win $25K a year for life
A “lucky” Massachusetts man said he won $25,000 a year for life in a lottery game by playing a “special set of numbers.”. Ralph McKenna of Braintree was the winner of the $25,000 a year for life prize in the “Lucky for Life” game on Sept. 26.
Columbus Day 2022: What’s open and what’s closed
Columbus Day, also celebrated in some communities as Indigenous Peoples Day commemorating the earliest inhabitants, is the second Monday in October. That falls this year on Monday, Oct. 10. Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed that day and what travelers need to be aware of....
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million lottery ticket sold in Amesbury
A $1 million lottery prize from a scratch-off ticket sold in Massachusetts was claimed Monday. The prize was won off of the game “$10,000,000 Winter Riches.” It was sold at Route 110 Liquors in Amesbury. There was also a $100,000 winning ticket sold at a 7-Eleven in Quincy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
220-apartment development proposed in Worcester by Texas luxury brand firm
A Texas-based developer has proposed 220 apartments off of Lincoln Street in Worcester, according to documents filed with the city’s Planning Board. The development, proposed by Maple Multi-Family Land SE and named Alexan Worcester, would include two five-story buildings and 344 parking spaces at 3 Oriol Drive, a currently undeveloped vacant lot.
E-ZPass overcharged thousands of New Jersey cars due to snapped cable
Thousands of drivers who were overcharged at a Garden State Parkway toll plaza in Atlantic County last month will have the incorrect amounts removed from accounts, officials said Tuesday. People driving cars were mistakenly processed as driving trucks and charged the higher rate after a cable tie on the gantry...
Amber Alert canceled in Maine after mother turns herself in to Mass. police
The search for two missing children came to a close across state lines approximately an hour and a half after an Amber Alert was issued Tuesday. The Amber Alert issued by Maine State Police at 3:44 p.m. Tuesday was canceled at 5:11 p.m. when the mother of two young children turned herself in to Woburn police, officials said. The mother is in custody and the children are safe, according to Maine State Police.
Immigrant driver’s license ballot question hinges on how much ‘legitimacy’ voters want to give immigrants
A ballot referendum that could topple or preserve a controversial state law passed by the Massachusetts Legislature this year revolves around how much recognition Bay Staters want to give to immigrants who are here without lawful presence, a new report postures. Ballot Question 4 asks voters whether they want to...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0