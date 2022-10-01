ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Plainfield family now says they are going to wait before taking down ‘Stranger Things’ display

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — A Plainfield family had planned to take down a Halloween display that went viral and drew visitors, but the family now says they are going to wait. Late last month, we showed you the dramatic Halloween display in Plainfield that included a hovering mannequin depicting Sadie Sink’s Max Mayfield character from “Stranger Things.”
Chicago crowned “Best Big City in the U.S.”

CHICAGO – Chicago may be the third largest city in the U.S., but it’s tops in the hearts of travelers. Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of their 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards today and Chicago has been crowned as ‘The Best Big City in the U.S.’.
10 Annual Nationwide Activities to Mark on Your Calendar

Want to try or see something you’ve never done before? Looking to explore more of the rich culture of the United States? There are amazing events all over the U.S. throughout the calendar year. Some events are geographically independent, while others are deeply connected to their location, rooted in history. Here are 10 of the most unique and exciting nationwide activities to add to your calendar.
