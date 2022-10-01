Read full article on original website
Chicago police release photos of vehicle involved in Albany Park hit-and-run that killed toddler
CHICAGO (WLS) — Chicago police released photos Monday night of a vehicle they said was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a toddler earlier that day in Albany Park. CPD issued a community alert in the hopes that someone would be able to identify the pickup truck they say hit the 18-month-old boy and kept going.
Police warn of string of armed robberies, including shooting during West Side carjacking attempt
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are warning about a string of armed robberies across the city over the past week, including 12 early Monday morning. In each of the robberies, a group of 2 to 4 men approached the victims on the street, and demanded their belongings by threatening violence.
Plainfield family now says they are going to wait before taking down ‘Stranger Things’ display
PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — A Plainfield family had planned to take down a Halloween display that went viral and drew visitors, but the family now says they are going to wait. Late last month, we showed you the dramatic Halloween display in Plainfield that included a hovering mannequin depicting Sadie Sink’s Max Mayfield character from “Stranger Things.”
Chicago crowned “Best Big City in the U.S.”
CHICAGO – Chicago may be the third largest city in the U.S., but it’s tops in the hearts of travelers. Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of their 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards today and Chicago has been crowned as ‘The Best Big City in the U.S.’.
10 Annual Nationwide Activities to Mark on Your Calendar
Want to try or see something you’ve never done before? Looking to explore more of the rich culture of the United States? There are amazing events all over the U.S. throughout the calendar year. Some events are geographically independent, while others are deeply connected to their location, rooted in history. Here are 10 of the most unique and exciting nationwide activities to add to your calendar.
