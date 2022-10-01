Read full article on original website
Alessia Russo ruled out of England squad ahead of USWNT game with injury
Alessia Russo has been ruled out of the England squad ahead of Friday's sold-out game against the United States Women's National Team at Wembley. The FA announced on Monday Russo withdrew due from the squad due to a small injury. Russo helped England to become European Champions after she scored...
Why is Man United's Casemiro not first choice for Erik ten Hag?
When Manchester United confirmed the €70 million signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid, he was hailed as "one of the best midfielders in world football" by football director John Murtough. Manager Erik ten Hag hinted he was some kind of missing jigsaw piece -- "the cement between the stones" -- and, unveiled ahead of the 2-1 win over rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Aug. 22, the Brazil international was given a hero's welcome.
