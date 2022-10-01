ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Cops search for thieves ripping off patrons at trendy Manhattan bars

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for two they believe are responsible for stealing bar patrons’ phones and wallets in Greenwich Village.

The first incident took place around midnight on Aug. 26 at The Spaniard, a bar on the corner of Barrow Street and West 4th Street.

A 29-year-old man felt someone swipe his wallet and cellphone from his pocket, according to authorities. He later found the wallet empty on the ground.

The next day, he was notified that his credit cards had been used throughout Manhattan and the Bronx.

The thieves struck again on Sept. 9 around 3 a.m. in front of Karaoke Boho West 4, a bar next to The Spaniard.

The two unidentified men forcibly took a 28-year-old man’s phone, hate and wallet before fleeing on foot, officials said.

The thieves later used his CashApp to steal more money.

Around 2 a.m. on Sept. 18, one of the suspects convinced a 36-year-old man at The Spaniard to follow him to an after hours club, according to police.

When they arrived at their destination, which was actually closed, the man reportedly demanded his wallet and fled with it.

The NYPD believes two men in their 30s are responsible for all three incidents.

Police are asking anyone with information on the thefts to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Thomas Paine
3d ago

criminals union local 911 is out and about 24 / 7. redistribute your wealth NY or we will so it for you. NYC criminals union local 911. preying in the weak and elderly since 2020.

Ramon Santiago
3d ago

How many times were anyone arrested released soon after only to commit crimes again.

Kioffa Khan
3d ago

So now there's an uptick in opportunistic crimes on certain types of groups based on their perceived vulnerability!

