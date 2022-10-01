Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi & Jessica Williams Talk ‘Entergalactic’ and Creating a Cool Animated Melting Pot of Music, Fashion & Art

Read full article on original website
Collider
Nicole Kidman's Iconic AMC Ad Becomes a Cult in New 'SNL' Sketch
Heartbreak really does feel good in a place like AMC. And that's because Nicole Kidman told us it does. By now if you've been to an AMC theater, you've seen the ad that has taken over all movie lovers. It features Kidman walking in the rain to the movies and talking about how much she loves going to see characters take on the biggest screen and it has, in some places, become something of a tradition to salute the ad or to applaud it when it comes on. (At least, that's what we do in New York City). And now Saturday Night Live has taken the time to make fun of just how much we all love it.
Collider
‘Emancipation’ Trailer Reveals Will Smith's Harrowing Journey Toward Freedom
Today Apple TV+ has announced a release date and released several pieces of media, including a trailer, for its upcoming period drama, Emancipation. The Will Smith led and produced flick will mark the actor’s return to the world of feature films following his Academy Award-winning turn as tennis pros Serena and Venus Williams’ father in King Richard. Helmed by Training Day and The Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua, the movie, which is based on a true story, will take place during the Civil War and will focus on an escaped enslaved man named Peter (Smith).
Collider
Robert Brown, 'Here Comes The Brides' Star, Dead at 95
Actor Robert Brown, best known for his numerous appearances on the small screen, has passed away. Among his numerous TV roles, Brown was best recognized for his role as Jason Bolt in the long-running ABC TV series Here Come the Brides which was set in post-Civil War America. The actor, whose active years spanned from the 40s through to the mid-90s, was 95 years old at the time of his passing.
Collider
Celebrities Can Live Forever Thanks to Technology, but Is That a Good Thing?
Two recent events have brought the future of celebrity appearances to light. Initial reports that Bruce Willis had sold his rights to a deepfake company, allowing his "digital twin" to appear in future projects, and confirmed reports that James Earl Jones’ signed over the rights to his voice recordings to an A.I. company to be used in future projects, including vocals for Darth Vader in Star Wars films and television series. While the reports about Willis are now denied by the actor, both reports showcase a fascinating move forward in technology, keeping beloved actors alive in future projects. A new Die Hard movie with a John McClane in his prime, or a Darth Vader series, for example. But is that a good thing? The short answer is no. However, the answer is more complex than a simple yes or no.
Collider
'Terrifier 2' Review: Grindhouse Goodness With a Messy Plot
Terrifier 2 is an interesting film, in that it tries to build off what made the first film so popular – the extreme amounts of gore – and tries to add story to it. The gore succeeds, as it did the first time around. The story… not so much.
Collider
Richard Linklater's 'Hitman' Adds Retta, Molly Bernard & More as Production Begins
Richard Linklater's latest movie, Hitman, has begun production. Joining leads Glen Powell and Adria Arjona in the film are three new additions to the cast; Retta, Austin Amelio, and Molly Bernard. Deadline reports that filming on the action comedy has commenced in New Orleans. Based on a non-fiction Texas Monthly...
Collider
'SNL': Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner Live Their Caribbean Dreams
Miles Teller took to host the Season 48 premiere of Saturday Night Live and with it came hilarious sketches from Teller and great musical performances from guest Kendrick Lamar. It also meant that we got quite the funny eleventh-hour sketch that was so weird that it worked to end the night on just the right note. Because who doesn't want to watch a show where two older women flirt with men on their own talk show?
Collider
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' IMAX Poster Spotlights Star Studded Cast
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Marvel Studios’ most anticipated feature to come out this year. It’s predecessor 2018’s Black Panther has been a milestone in the superhero genre for its representation and allegories, the upcoming feature helmed by director Ryan Coogler will expand on Wakanda’s history and the legacy of its king. In a new IMAX poster revealed by the studio, fans come face to face with the glory of the afro-futurist kingdom as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) is seen sitting on the throne that once her husband and then her son sat on. Around her, we see our heroes M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o).
Collider
7 Best New Shows on Netflix in October 2022
Spooky season is upon us, finally, and Netflix has plenty of offerings for everyone. There are some huge names involved with these upcoming series including Guillermo del Toro, Ryan Murphy, Mia Farrow, Naomi Watts, Zoe Saldaña, and Bobby Cannavale, just to name a few. There are some new series, some limited series, and a horror anthology that we hope keeps coming back every year. And if you’re not in the mood for something spooky, we’ve got you covered there as well. For some, this is the most wonderful time of the year, so here are seven new series that will get you in the mood.
Collider
What's Leaving Netflix in October 2022
Just as a new month brings new titles to Netflix, it also means that some titles will have to depart the service and that's exactly the case this October. Perhaps the most noteworthy titles bidding farewell are the fan-favorite Emmy-winning comedy series Schitt's Creek which will be migrating over to Hulu the day after, and the Eli Roth-produced series Hemlock Grove one of the streamer's very first original shows, that starred Bill Skarsgård a few years before he came a household name by playing a certain evil clown. All nine seasons of the beloved anime Naruto will also be leaving Netflix at the end of the month. Other major titles leaving the service include the steamy YA romance After, the Oscar-winning drama 8 Mile starring Eminem, and comedy favorites like Miss Congeniality, Friday, Bridget Jones's Diary, and Ferris Bueller's Day Off.
Collider
Will the Janine/Gregory Ship Finally Sail on 'Abbott Elementary' Season 2?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of Abbott Elementary.The much-awaited Season 2 of Abbott Elementary premiered last month, offering fans a reunion with everyone’s favorite teachers and their students as they head back to school — and with a 22-episode season confirmed, it is bound to be extra interesting and fun. The award-winning sitcom follows a group of teachers from Willard R. Abbott Elementary School in Philadelphia including its main character, Janine Teagues —played by the show's creator Quinta Brunson — as they navigate the life of being a teacher in an underfunded school. The cast also includes Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams), Ava Coleman (Janelle James), Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter), Chris Perfetti (Jacob Hill), and, of course, Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph).
Collider
Netflix: 10 Most Emmy-Awarded Original Shows, Ranked
The Primetime Emmy Awards are handed out annually by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in recognition of the very best in American primetime television programming. And in 2013, Netflix became the first streaming service to win a Primetime Emmy Award when House of Cards scored nine nominations and won three.
Collider
'See How They Run' Raises An Important Moral Question and Then Ignores It
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for See How They Run.Tom George's See How They Run is a self-deprecating take on the murder mystery genre that also satirizes the business of filmmaking and other storytelling. So it makes sense that the villain’s motivation would include a position on stories. But the particular choices the film makes in this regard bring up an interesting moral question about entertainment, only to unfairly dismiss the idea.
Collider
Is Alicent Right to Demand an Eye for an Eye in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of House of the Dragon.In the world of House of the Dragon, violence runs rampant. It is no surprise people are callused to it. With harsh punishments given out on the regular and tourneys where casualties are unsurprising, it shouldn't shock anyone that the Targaryen children's skirmish in Episode 7, "Driftmark," ends with blood. But that doesn't mean the kids shouldn't be held responsible. Alicent (Olivia Cooke) demands justice for the injury to her son Aemond's (Leo Ashton) eye, declaring that Rhaenyra's (Emma D'Arcy) son, Lucerys (Harvey Sadler), who cut him, should lose an eye as well. But is that punishment fair? At that point, the adults hadn't heard the whole story. Should they not investigate before passing judgment?
G-Star Raw brings newness for fall with a larger-than-life G-Star Hardcore Denim campaign starring multi-hyphenate Cara Delevingne. The campaign highlights two new women’s fits, the Stray, a 1950s-inspired ultra-high-rise straight fit, and the Type 49, a high-rise relaxed fit for men and women. The styles deliver a “youthful, androgynous vibe” and add a rebellious edge to classic styles, according to G-Star. G-Star Raw is also adding its name to the growing list of denim brands introducing evergreen collections. Its newly launched Denim Essentials is a collection of classic styles that will be offered every season. From a boyfriend-fit denim vest to the Arc...
Collider
'SNL': Miles Teller Challenges Men to 'Send Something Normal' on Instagram DM
Saturday Night Live is back and that's really how you know that fall is here. The hit comedy show returned for its 48th season and with it came a great episode for host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar. One of the first sketches of the night poked fun at men with game show host, Halen Hardy (Teller). The idea is simple: Celebrity men get a DM from a woman on Instagram and they have to reply in a normal way. Which seems impossible given the group of celebrities they've collected to do so.
Collider
'Jeepers Creepers: Reborn' Review: The Creeper Needs 23 Years of Recovery After Disgraceful Reboot
Jeepers Creepers: Reborn faced the colossal challenge of rebooting a somewhat controversial franchise. On the one hand, Reborn had to move away as far as it could from Jeepers Creeper creator Victor Salva, his history of pedophilia, and the uncomfortable sexual undertones of the Creeper. At the same time, Reborn had to please long-term fans of the franchise, who were anxiously waiting for the return to the form of the Creeper after the Jeepers Creepers 3 fiasco. As expected, this paradoxical ethos gets in the way of Reborn being a coherent experience, as it’s nigh impossible to deconstruct a franchise while still being faithful to its core elements. Surprisingly, that’s the least of Jeepers Creepers: Reborn's problems, as the franchise soft-reboot fails so spectacularly that no one will enjoy this dull and dumb movie.
Collider
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Images Showcase the Movie's Stunning Aesthetic
It’s a great day for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever fans. As the movie’s premiere in November inches closer and closer, Marvel Studios decided to unveil the upcoming blockbuster’s most revealing trailer yet earlier today, and now stills are following up for us to get us even more hyped up to what is certain to be one of the year’s biggest movies. The latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to chronicle what happens to Wakanda after the death of its king, T’Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman).
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Olivia Cooke Discusses Alicent's "Genuine Love" for Viserys
The latest episode of House of the Dragon had many noteworthy moments, but when Viserys told Alicent, “I am going to bed, Aemma”, fans were as bewildered as the in-universe characters. The King's (Paddy Considine) relationship with his young Queen has always been a point of discussion among fans, understandably so. In a new conversation with the Game of Thrones podcast, actor Olivia Cooke, who took over the role from Emily Carey, affirms that Alicent does love Viserys however the actor isn’t sure she “respects” him.
Collider
Florence Pugh Faces a Major Challenge in 'The Wonder' Trailer
This November, acclaimed director Sebastián Lelio, known for films such as Disobedience and A Fantastic Woman, returns with his latest project for Netflix. Led by Florence Pugh, The Wonder brings viewers into the relationship between a young girl and the nurse tasked to watch over her. Ahead of the release, Netflix has shared the official trailer.
