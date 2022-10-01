Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Redding Fatality Accident Occurs When Vehicle Exits Road
Run-Off-Road Vehicle on SR 299 Results in Fatality Accident. A fatality accident occurred west of Redding on October 1 when a vehicle went off the road. A possible traffic collision was reported to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) by a passing trucker around 4:00 a.m. along State Route 299 and Slattery Pond Road. When officers arrived, they discovered that a Chevy Suburban had overturned into a rock quarry about 10 to 15 feet off the roadway.
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies in early-morning crash on Highway 299 Saturday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 30-year-old man from Jamaica died in an early-morning crash on Highway 299 east of Junction City, according to the CHP. Officers said they received reports of a vehicle off of Highway 299, east of Slattery Gulch Road, just after 4 a.m. on Saturday. When officers...
krcrtv.com
Man arrested for drunk driving after crashing into tree
GARBERVILLE, Calif. — On Sunday, a man driving under the influence reportedly crashed into a tree after leading deputies on a short chase around Garberville. At around 2:00 a.m., officers tried to pull over 34-year-old Brandon Fink for a vehicle code violation. According to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, Fink did not stop for deputies, and a chase ensued. The pursuit ended near the 2400 block of Sprowel Creek Road when Fink rammed into a tree. He was taken to a hospital to be checked for injuries, but while he was in custody, officials said he was "uncooperative and continued to physically resist law enforcement and emergency personnel."
krcrtv.com
Single vehicle crash on Highway 44, two people injured
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE: 1:00 AM, 10/2/2022. Around 7:35 pm on October 1st, a 22-year old driver and his passenger ran into a tree at a high speed, leaving both injured. Redding resident Matthew Detrant was on the the ramp which connections State Route 44 East to I-5 South, near the area of Hilltop Drive, when he made what CHP refers to as a "unsafe turning movement", causing his car to careen off the road and down a grass embankment. Here, Detrant slammed into a tree, leaving Detrant with major injuries. His passenger, 22-year old Anderson resident Colton Brown, also sustained minor injuries. Both were quickly transported to Mercy Medical Center.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County ‘Bomb Squad’ Responding to Willow Creek Chevron After Suspicious Device Found
A little before 9 p.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Center learned that a suspicious device was found at the Willow Creek Chevron station, according to residents of the area. Basho Watson Parks, a local, told us his partner, Audrey Henschell, and their child saw that law enforcement...
crimevoice.com
Shasta County Man Accused of Shooting at Vehicle Claimed Self-Defense, Sheriff’s Office Says
A Shasta County man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a vehicle, which he claimed was in self-defense, according to the Sheriff’s Office. On the afternoon of Thursday, September 29, deputies responded to a report that a man had fired multiple shots at a moving vehicle in the area of First Street in Cottonwood, near West Cottonwood Junior High.
actionnewsnow.com
3 arrested for carjacking at Rolling Hills Casino
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after receiving a report of a carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino on Saturday, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the casino Saturday around 6:30 a.m. after they received a report from a man saying he was...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman found dead after early-morning house fire in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - A woman was found dead after an early-morning house fire in Redding. The fire was reported around 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Eugenia Avenue near West Street in Redding. When firefighters arrived the house was fully involved in flames. A woman was found dead...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:51 p.m.: Good News!] Man Stuck While Climbing Cliff West of Willow Creek
A freestyle climber is stuck on a cliff near mile marker 34.5 on Hwy 299, a couple miles west of Willow Creek, according to the scanner. At 8:30 p.m., the call went over the scanner that a Coast Guard chopper is inbound to extract the stranded climber. However, two readers...
kymkemp.com
Grant Funding Allows EPD to Increase Patrols and Add Additional Traffic Safety Programs
The Eureka Police Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads. “This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community,” Eureka Police Department, Chief of Police, Todd...
kymkemp.com
Report of Fuel Leaking from Every Pump at Chevron is Not as Reported
Around 1:20 p.m. an all-call went out across the scanner for a “life safety” hazmat leak at the Chevron station in McKinleyville. The reporting party stated that fuel was leaking from every pump at the station on Central Avenue. Emergency personnel responded to the scene that was dubbed...
kymkemp.com
Local Volunteer Firefighter Sustains Serious Head Injury – Can You Help?
A local, volunteer firefighter is fighting for his life after a devastating accident that occurred while cutting firewood. Brian French has been a volunteer firefighter with the Southern Trinity Volunteer Fire Department for 8 years. Brian, a local man born in Garberville now living in Mad River, was hit by a snag that caused a major head injury, skull fracture and brain bleed. He was airlifted to Santa Rosa where he underwent brain surgery but remains sedated due to seizures.
krcrtv.com
Have you seen me? 14-year-old missing from Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — A 14-year-old girl has been missing for a week as of Monday, according to the Anderson Police Department. Officers say Aliyah Rose Conger was last seen just after midnight on Sep. 26, when she told her mother she was going to step outside of their home in Anderson.
kymkemp.com
Pursuit in Eureka, Cop Car Hit
Just before 11 p.m., law enforcement began chasing a vehicle in Eureka, according to a report over the scanner. While in pursuit, one officer’s vehicle was struck by an older model sedan near the Shell Station on Broadway. It is unclear whether the vehicle that struck the officer’s vehicle was involved in the pursuit.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested in shooting near Cottonwood school
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - On Thursday, Sept. 29, at 2:54 p.m., Shascom received calls regarding a male suspect firing three shots at a moving vehicle on First Street near West Cottonwood Junior High, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said. A lockdown was put in place at the school and surrounding...
mendofever.com
Covelo Man Allegedly Violates Court Order, Swings Hatchet at Woman, Hides in Shed When Deputies Arrive
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 09-23-2022 about 10:50 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch advised of a violation...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters contain less than 1 acre fire west of Red Bluff Saturday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says firefighters have contained a vegetation fire west of Red Bluff on Reeds Creek Road on Saturday. The fire burned one-quarter of an acre. Officials have named the fire the Reeds Fire.
actionnewsnow.com
Felon parolee arrested with loaded firearm in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - A Shasta Lake man on parole for felony charges was arrested early Friday morning in possession of a loaded firearm in Redding. On September 30, 2022, at about 2:15 a.m., a Redding Police Officer stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Highway 44 near the southbound Interstate-5 onramp. According to police, 43-year-old Tyrae Christopher Clayborne, of the City of Shasta Lake, was the driver.
kymkemp.com
PG&E Offers Clarification on Herbicide Spraying in Humboldt County to Supervisors
PG&E has clarified in writing their herbicide plans around the base of a number of their poles in the area to Humboldt County Supervisors. Supervisor Michelle Bushnell tells us that this week there will be only manual clearing around poles, and, even in the future, there will be no herbicide use on County right of way, and landowners will have to opt in by giving written permission to PG&E before herbicide is sprayed on their property.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman arrested after search of home near Enterprise High reveals ounce of fentanyl
REDDING, Calif. - A woman was arrested after officers found a large number of drugs during an investigation into drug trafficking, according to the Redding Police Department. On Thursday, officers served a search warrant on a Toyota Corolla that was suspected of transporting drugs to multiple locations in Redding. Police...
