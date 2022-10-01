ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Redding Fatality Accident Occurs When Vehicle Exits Road

Run-Off-Road Vehicle on SR 299 Results in Fatality Accident. A fatality accident occurred west of Redding on October 1 when a vehicle went off the road. A possible traffic collision was reported to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) by a passing trucker around 4:00 a.m. along State Route 299 and Slattery Pond Road. When officers arrived, they discovered that a Chevy Suburban had overturned into a rock quarry about 10 to 15 feet off the roadway.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man dies in early-morning crash on Highway 299 Saturday

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 30-year-old man from Jamaica died in an early-morning crash on Highway 299 east of Junction City, according to the CHP. Officers said they received reports of a vehicle off of Highway 299, east of Slattery Gulch Road, just after 4 a.m. on Saturday. When officers...
JUNCTION CITY, CA
krcrtv.com

Man arrested for drunk driving after crashing into tree

GARBERVILLE, Calif. — On Sunday, a man driving under the influence reportedly crashed into a tree after leading deputies on a short chase around Garberville. At around 2:00 a.m., officers tried to pull over 34-year-old Brandon Fink for a vehicle code violation. According to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, Fink did not stop for deputies, and a chase ensued. The pursuit ended near the 2400 block of Sprowel Creek Road when Fink rammed into a tree. He was taken to a hospital to be checked for injuries, but while he was in custody, officials said he was "uncooperative and continued to physically resist law enforcement and emergency personnel."
GARBERVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Single vehicle crash on Highway 44, two people injured

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE: 1:00 AM, 10/2/2022. Around 7:35 pm on October 1st, a 22-year old driver and his passenger ran into a tree at a high speed, leaving both injured. Redding resident Matthew Detrant was on the the ramp which connections State Route 44 East to I-5 South, near the area of Hilltop Drive, when he made what CHP refers to as a "unsafe turning movement", causing his car to careen off the road and down a grass embankment. Here, Detrant slammed into a tree, leaving Detrant with major injuries. His passenger, 22-year old Anderson resident Colton Brown, also sustained minor injuries. Both were quickly transported to Mercy Medical Center.
REDDING, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redding, CA
Trinity County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Trinity County, CA
City
Eureka, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
actionnewsnow.com

3 arrested for carjacking at Rolling Hills Casino

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after receiving a report of a carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino on Saturday, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the casino Saturday around 6:30 a.m. after they received a report from a man saying he was...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman found dead after early-morning house fire in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - A woman was found dead after an early-morning house fire in Redding. The fire was reported around 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Eugenia Avenue near West Street in Redding. When firefighters arrived the house was fully involved in flames. A woman was found dead...
REDDING, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Akismet
kymkemp.com

Local Volunteer Firefighter Sustains Serious Head Injury – Can You Help?

A local, volunteer firefighter is fighting for his life after a devastating accident that occurred while cutting firewood. Brian French has been a volunteer firefighter with the Southern Trinity Volunteer Fire Department for 8 years. Brian, a local man born in Garberville now living in Mad River, was hit by a snag that caused a major head injury, skull fracture and brain bleed. He was airlifted to Santa Rosa where he underwent brain surgery but remains sedated due to seizures.
MAD RIVER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
krcrtv.com

Have you seen me? 14-year-old missing from Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. — A 14-year-old girl has been missing for a week as of Monday, according to the Anderson Police Department. Officers say Aliyah Rose Conger was last seen just after midnight on Sep. 26, when she told her mother she was going to step outside of their home in Anderson.
ANDERSON, CA
kymkemp.com

Pursuit in Eureka, Cop Car Hit

Just before 11 p.m., law enforcement began chasing a vehicle in Eureka, according to a report over the scanner. While in pursuit, one officer’s vehicle was struck by an older model sedan near the Shell Station on Broadway. It is unclear whether the vehicle that struck the officer’s vehicle was involved in the pursuit.
EUREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect arrested in shooting near Cottonwood school

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - On Thursday, Sept. 29, at 2:54 p.m., Shascom received calls regarding a male suspect firing three shots at a moving vehicle on First Street near West Cottonwood Junior High, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said. A lockdown was put in place at the school and surrounding...
COTTONWOOD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Felon parolee arrested with loaded firearm in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - A Shasta Lake man on parole for felony charges was arrested early Friday morning in possession of a loaded firearm in Redding. On September 30, 2022, at about 2:15 a.m., a Redding Police Officer stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Highway 44 near the southbound Interstate-5 onramp. According to police, 43-year-old Tyrae Christopher Clayborne, of the City of Shasta Lake, was the driver.
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

PG&E Offers Clarification on Herbicide Spraying in Humboldt County to Supervisors

PG&E has clarified in writing their herbicide plans around the base of a number of their poles in the area to Humboldt County Supervisors. Supervisor Michelle Bushnell tells us that this week there will be only manual clearing around poles, and, even in the future, there will be no herbicide use on County right of way, and landowners will have to opt in by giving written permission to PG&E before herbicide is sprayed on their property.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy