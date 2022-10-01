ILLUMINATE Film Festival Returns in 2022

Sedona News – ILLUMINATE Film Festival is pleased to announce that its annual festival will return on November 5-13, 2022.

This year they have amped up the WOW factor with a gathering in Sedona for three days of conscious films, workshops, and a chance to connect in person through plenty of social and community events. All this will be followed by a week-long global, virtual festival.

The festival has made a permanent move to a hybrid format because the audience now spans the globe across 84 countries! ILLUMINATE now offers both virtual and in-theater options to accommodate all festival-goers.

The centerpiece of the in-person celebration will be Saturday, November 5 — a day of red carpet premieres, filmmaker Q&As, luminary talks, and Reel Healing workshops at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, followed by a VIP party. Additional partner-hosted events will be held on Friday and Sunday. More details on the programming will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The weeklong online component will feature live global virtual screenings of 8 films, also accompanied by filmmaker Q&As, luminary panels, and online workshops. The screenings can be viewed online at www.illuminate.watch or on Apple TV or Roku through the Eventive app. The films and conversations will be recorded and available on-demand through Sunday, November 13th.

For 8 years, ILLUMINATE has made it its mission to discover and exhibit cinematic gems that elevate consciousness and inspire personal, community, and planetary transformation. The festival has aimed to foster and advance the genre of conscious cinema, earning it a reputation as the nation’s leading festival of its kind and a haven where conscious films and filmmakers are discovered, industry connections are made, enlightened ideas are shared, and audiences are transformed.

ILLUMINATE showcases ground-breaking new narrative features and documentaries, exploring themes such as spirituality, mindfulness, health & wellness, human potential, science and quantum physics, environmental sustainability, and social action.

ILLUMINATE has been attended by luminaries such as Deepak Chopra, Gillian Anderson, Ram Dass, Marianne Williamson, Joe Dispenza, Gregg Braden, Lynne McTaggert, Mooji, Lisa Nichols, Michael Beckwith, Bob Proctor, Marci Shimoff, Vandana Shiva and Michael Franti.

This post ILLUMINATE Film Festival Returns in 2022 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .