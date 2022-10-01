ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

ILLUMINATE Film Festival Returns in 2022

By Sedona.biz Staff
 3 days ago

Sedona News – ILLUMINATE Film Festival is pleased to announce that its annual festival will return on November 5-13, 2022.

This year they have amped up the WOW factor with a gathering in Sedona for three days of conscious films, workshops, and a chance to connect in person through plenty of social and community events. All this will be followed by a week-long global, virtual festival.

The festival has made a permanent move to a hybrid format because the audience now spans the globe across 84 countries! ILLUMINATE now offers both virtual and in-theater options to accommodate all festival-goers.

The centerpiece of the in-person celebration will be Saturday, November 5 — a day of red carpet premieres, filmmaker Q&As, luminary talks, and Reel Healing workshops at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, followed by a VIP party. Additional partner-hosted events will be held on Friday and Sunday. More details on the programming will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The weeklong online component will feature live global virtual screenings of 8 films, also accompanied by filmmaker Q&As, luminary panels, and online workshops. The screenings can be viewed online at www.illuminate.watch or on Apple TV or Roku through the Eventive app. The films and conversations will be recorded and available on-demand through Sunday, November 13th.

For 8 years, ILLUMINATE has made it its mission to discover and exhibit cinematic gems that elevate consciousness and inspire personal, community, and planetary transformation. The festival has aimed to foster and advance the genre of conscious cinema, earning it a reputation as the nation’s leading festival of its kind and a haven where conscious films and filmmakers are discovered, industry connections are made, enlightened ideas are shared, and audiences are transformed.

ILLUMINATE showcases ground-breaking new narrative features and documentaries, exploring themes such as spirituality, mindfulness, health & wellness, human potential, science and quantum physics, environmental sustainability, and social action.

ILLUMINATE has been attended by luminaries such as Deepak Chopra, Gillian Anderson, Ram Dass, Marianne Williamson, Joe Dispenza, Gregg Braden, Lynne McTaggert, Mooji, Lisa Nichols, Michael Beckwith, Bob Proctor, Marci Shimoff, Vandana Shiva and Michael Franti.

This post ILLUMINATE Film Festival Returns in 2022 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

 

Sedona.Biz

Monday at The Museum: Verde Valley Woodcarvers

Sedona News – If you have a piece of wood and a wood carving knife, come to Monday at the Museum at Sedona Heritage Museum on Monday, October 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and join the Verde Valley Woodcarvers. Hundreds of people have tried their hand at carving with this group since its founding in [...] This post Monday at The Museum: Verde Valley Woodcarvers originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Jim Curry’s Tribute to the Music of John Denver outdoor concert and Western Bar-B-Que highlight Sedona Film Festival event

Sedona News – The music of the late John Denver is like an old friend, outlasting trends and standing the test of time. Join acclaimed performer Jim Curry for this tribute to the music of one of the most beloved singer/songwriters ever to grace the stage. “Jim Curry’s Tribute to the Music of John Denver” will [...] This post Jim Curry’s Tribute to the Music of John Denver outdoor concert and Western Bar-B-Que highlight Sedona Film Festival event originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

2nd Annual Howl-o-Ween Costume Parade to Benefit Homeless Animals

Sedona News – Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village and their exclusive pet boutique BowWow Sedona in Tlaquepaque North are teaming up once again to help save local homeless animals at the Humane Society of Sedona by hosting the second annual Howl-o-Ween Costume Parade on Sunday, October 16th from 1:00pm – 3:00pm starting at Tlaquepaque’s Calle [...] This post 2nd Annual Howl-o-Ween Costume Parade to Benefit Homeless Animals originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

The Great Sedona & Verde Valley Chili Cook-Off is Oct. 2

Sedona News – The Great Sedona and Verde Valley Chili Cook-Off is back!  And Rotary Club of Sedona invites you to help support the same wildly successful event to be held Sunday, Oct. 2, 12 to 3:30p.m. at a great new accessible location on the outdoor patios of the Sedona Performing Arts Center at Red [...] This post The Great Sedona & Verde Valley Chili Cook-Off is Oct. 2 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Referrals Club Announces New Board of Directors

Sedona News – The Sedona Referrals Club (SRC), which has been serving the professional business community of Sedona and the Verde Valley since 1993, recently announced its new Board of Directors for  2022-23, and that the Club’s membership has doubled since the fall of 2021. According to Club President Sandy Barrett, owner of Red Rocks [...] This post Sedona Referrals Club Announces New Board of Directors originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
