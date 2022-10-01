I had an appointment with a man from the charity ADHD UK. We arranged to meet at a pub next to a station at half past two, acknowledging that in our worlds this meant we would be there nearer three. I resolved, for the thousandth time in my life, to be there bang on time. I boarded a train that would arrive at said station at 14.24. I was going to be on time, which was an unfamiliar feeling, somewhere between exhilarating and unsettling. Then, in a classic ADHD passage of play, it all went a bit wrong. I got so absorbed in Philip Short’s biography of Putin – if Vladimir doesn’t have ADHD, I’m an oligarch – that I overshot my stop. The train back from the next station was delayed, obviously, so I was well late. Standard. I had reverted to my mean. It was nearly 3pm when I met my man, one Henry Shelford.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 21 MINUTES AGO