Is Hallmark Bringing Back A Popular Cancelled Series?
Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
The Young And The Restless' Daniel Goddard Reveals Heartbreaking Family News
For many years now, fans can't help but wonder what really happened to Cane on "The Young and the Restless." The last that fans heard from the character, who was played by Daniel Goddard, his wife Lily Winters had pulled the plug on their marriage, according to Soaps in Depth. He also found himself in a very complicated situation with Katherine Chancellor's will in which he was initially named the recipient before he saw her fortune slip away from his fingers.
Tia Mowry Announces Sad Relationship News
In Hollywood, it seems that — unlike many romantic comedies or fairy tale movies — not all love stories have a happy ending. In fact, by June 2022, Cosmopolitan reported that there were over two dozen celebrity breakups in this year alone. Some of the more notable Hollywood breakups this year have been Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, as well as Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet — but now another long-term celebrity couple is joining the list of this year's relationship casualties.
General Hospital Spoilers Tease News About The Hook That Can Change The Whole Show
"General Hospital" has featured a heart-pounding storyline lately, which has seen significant characters being attacked by a mysterious killer. "The Hook," as the figure is called, has attacked three people, claiming the life of one of them. The first attack occurred at the Quartermaine charity picnic, where Ava Jermone (Maura West) was brutally stabbed from behind with a hook from the boathouse. However, the second attack upped the ante and made "The Hook" a petrifying force. In the alley outside of Charlie's Pub, the attacker went from an "attacker" to a killer, claiming Brando Corbin's (Johnny Wactor) life (via Soaps).
I Found Someone Else's Hair In My Boyfriend's Underwear While Doing Laundry — WTF Should I Do?
"Neither of us have red hair."
Martha Millan On What To Expect From The Cleaning Lady Season 2 - Exclusive Interview
"The Cleaning Lady" premiered on Fox in January of 2022 to strong ratings, outdoing its impressive premiere numbers twice during its first season, according to TV Ratings Guide. As the network's highest-rated new series of the 2021-2022 season, the outlet also predicted the drama's likely renewal. Fox ultimately green-lit the series' second season, and it premiered on September 19th with new episodes set to air on Mondays this fall.
I met a man from an ADHD charity and it was like meeting myself. Ideas, thoughts and half-thoughts tumbled out
I had an appointment with a man from the charity ADHD UK. We arranged to meet at a pub next to a station at half past two, acknowledging that in our worlds this meant we would be there nearer three. I resolved, for the thousandth time in my life, to be there bang on time. I boarded a train that would arrive at said station at 14.24. I was going to be on time, which was an unfamiliar feeling, somewhere between exhilarating and unsettling. Then, in a classic ADHD passage of play, it all went a bit wrong. I got so absorbed in Philip Short’s biography of Putin – if Vladimir doesn’t have ADHD, I’m an oligarch – that I overshot my stop. The train back from the next station was delayed, obviously, so I was well late. Standard. I had reverted to my mean. It was nearly 3pm when I met my man, one Henry Shelford.
This TikTok-Famous ‘Magic’ Grout Cleaner Is Only $8 & Has Unbelievable Results
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Cleaning the bathroom is among the least favorite housekeeping duties for almost everyone (there must be somehow who weirdly likes it?). Between all that moisture and towel lint and the, um, “things” we do in there, it can get pretty gross, especially in the nooks and crannies like the annoying seams between tiles. Raise your hand if you have cursed the existence of grout after spending what seems like hours on your hands and knees scrubbing it with a toothbrush to barely make a difference … yep, so many hands in the air! That’s why we can’t stop watching this amazing video that shows icky stains being lifted out of bathroom floor tile like magic. How. Did. They. Do. That?!
Kate Middleton Wears An Unexpected Fall Color
The Princess of Wales has really been shaking things up lately when it comes to exploring with color. Take the pink power suit Kate Middleton donned in June and paired with matching heels. Or how about the navy version of the same Alexander McQueen jacket and pants that the new princess chose for the perfect occasion just this past week?
G-Star Raw’s Larger Than Life Campaign Stars Cara Delevingne
G-Star Raw brings newness for fall with a larger-than-life G-Star Hardcore Denim campaign starring multi-hyphenate Cara Delevingne. The campaign highlights two new women’s fits, the Stray, a 1950s-inspired ultra-high-rise straight fit, and the Type 49, a high-rise relaxed fit for men and women. The styles deliver a “youthful, androgynous vibe” and add a rebellious edge to classic styles, according to G-Star. G-Star Raw is also adding its name to the growing list of denim brands introducing evergreen collections. Its newly launched Denim Essentials is a collection of classic styles that will be offered every season. From a boyfriend-fit denim vest to the Arc...
Kerri Medders And Karen Lam Talk Bring It On: Cheer Or Die - Exclusive Interview
Halloween is upon us, and there's one particular slasher film coming to SYFY that you won't want to miss. "Bring It On: Cheer or Die" is the seventh installment in the popular cheerleading series, but it's the franchise's first horror movie. While "Bring It On" fans might be surprised to see the franchise swerve into horror, "Cheer or Die" retains all of the hilarious moments and fun choreography of its predecessors while incorporating serial killer vibes.
Where To Find A Dupe Of Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress
On Meghan Markle's wedding day in 2018, she revealed what was a beautiful, yet minimalistic wedding dress. The off-shoulder, long sleeve dress made of bonded silk cady was designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller, who was the first female director appointed to Givenchy in 2017. "The Duchess and Ms. Waight Keller worked closely together on the design, which epitomizes a timeless minimal elegance referencing the codes of the iconic House of Givenchy," the official Kensington Palace statement says of the dress. The statement further details its intentional and collaborative design, with an open bateau neckline framing the shoulders. The shape of the dress emphasized a "sculpted" waist brought together by six meticulous seams. The lines of the dress extend in the back creating a train lined with silk organza underneath. Lastly, the three-quarter sleeves give it a touch of "refined modernity," via Brides.
24 Latine Parents Who "Didn't Want Pets" (Spoiler Alert: They Definitely Did)
The "I don't want a dog" to "I'm the dog's favorite person" pipeline is real.
Of All Hilary Duff's Looks - This Stands Above The Rest
Hilary Duff is probably one of the most famous Disney stars and easily one of the most recognizable. The singer and actress made a name for herself when she landed the role of a lifetime as Lizzie McGuire — a relatable, clumsy teenager facing the awkward hardships of growing up. The show was a big enough hit that it even spawned its own award-winning movie, aptly titled "The Lizzie McGuire Movie." The blockbuster film was filled with all the fashion staples of the early 2000s including gelled hair, tube tops, mini-skirts, and knee-high socks.
