Former state legislator Matt Shea, now a pastor, told his congregation at On Fire Ministries, that they'd be training and certifying people to become ballot drop box observers at their building on Sept. 30. It's not clear exactly what that training consisted of, but what is known is there's only one way to become a certified elections observer, and that's through the Spokane County Elections Office.

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO