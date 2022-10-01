Read full article on original website
360 Coverage: Emergency Rental Assistance in Spokane
In tonight's 360 Coverage: Sean Owsley talks with Devin Biviano from the city of Spokane about their emergency rent assistance and what it will take to continue the program. For our previous coverage, click here.
Spokane neighborhood shocked over closure of Orchard Avenue Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - Orchard Avenue Park, near the border of Millwood and the Chief Garry Park neighborhood in northeast Spokane, may be closing down for good after the county decided to not renew it's contract with Felts Field, the owners of the property. Neighbors say they only found out because...
Suspect arrested after shots fired near Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has confirmed a shooting that occurred near Camp Hope on Oct. 5. The suspect has been arrested and police are currently on scene. At this time, no injuries have been reported and no one was shot. An investigation is ongoing.
Spokane Police answering questions, addressing concerns at "Coffee with a Cop"
SPOKANE, Wash. - Today there will be a Coffee with a Cop event hosted at Christ Kitchen on Monroe Street for an opportunity to grab a cup of coffee and talk with a Spokane Police officer. The coffee with a cop event will take place at Christ Kitchen from 9...
Spokane County Prosecutor's Office can now file lawsuit against WSDOT to end Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution on Tuesday that authorizes the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office to file a lawsuit looking to put an end to Camp Hope. According to a release from Spokane County, the lawsuit would be for "the abatement of nuisance conditions...
BNSF crews making emergency repairs in downtown Spokane, delays expected
SPOKANE, Wash. - Railroad crews from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) will begin emergency repairs to a railroad overpass that was hit by a vehicle in downtown Spokane last month. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the work will impact traffic on I-90 for 10 days...
Entire CDA apartment complex delivered eviction notices
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - An entire complex on Ironwood Drive in Coeur d’Alene was sent an eviction letter with no clear reason. The tenants got the letter on Oct. 1, just one day after another letter informed them of the new property owner. Those letters told residents that...
Lincoln County deputies looking for man who chased teen
HARRINGTON, Wash. - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for a man who allegedly made lewd remarks at a teen before chasing them. Deputies say it happened on Coal Coulee Road south of Harrington around 6:30 on Sunday night. Deputies say the man approached the teen on...
Motorcycle crash in Bonner County leaves 2 dead
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed two people on Sunday, Oct. 2, around 4 p.m. According to a release, the pair had been south on SH-41 when the driver crossed over the center line, ran off the highway over the east shoulder, and crashed into the tree line. No other vehicles were involved.
Moses Lake man accused of killing wife to be extradited back to Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - Charles Bergman, the man accused in his wife's murder, has waived his extradition in Pennsylvania Tuesday morning, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO). According to LCSO, the office has 10 days to pick him up from their jail, meaning he has to be back...
Spokane Tribe Learns More Children Buried at Indian Boarding School in Oregon
There’s an effort by the United States Government to uncover how many Indian Boarding schools existed across the country and how many children lived and died in them. Today, the Spokane Tribe is working to identify the closest living relative to Martha Lot, a Spokane Tribal girl who died at Forest Grove Indian Boarding school in 1880.
Spokane County Auditor says only those certified by elections office can become official observers
Former state legislator Matt Shea, now a pastor, told his congregation at On Fire Ministries, that they'd be training and certifying people to become ballot drop box observers at their building on Sept. 30. It's not clear exactly what that training consisted of, but what is known is there's only one way to become a certified elections observer, and that's through the Spokane County Elections Office.
FeastFest features free food samples from women chefs on Oct. 2
SPOKANE, Wash. - Feast World Kitchen is hosting its inaugural FeastFest at its location in downtown Spokane from 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 2. FeastFest features free samples made by ten women chefs from all over the world. There will also be music, fun for kids and more. According to Feast...
Man rams stolen car into McDonald's, arrested for vehicle theft
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - On Thursday, Sept. 29, Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) received a report of a car theft, with the victim saying her 2020 Toyota Corolla had been stolen. Just two days later on Oct. 1, she called SVPD to report she'd located her stolen vehicle parked in a McDonald's stall on Havana St. with an unknown man inside.
Post Falls police searching for man with felony warrant
POST FALLS, IDAHO – On Oct. 2nd at approximately 5 p.m., the Post Falls Police Department received a phone call saying 31-year-old Post Falls resident, William Vankomen, was at a residence in the 300 block of E Sand Wedge Drive, and had a felony warrant for his arrest. It...
'We've got weapons': Gonzaga's Nolan Hickman works through offseason, ready to take next step with loaded backcourt
Nolan Hickman knows it’s too early to rush to conclusions, but the sophomore guard has also seen enough to know the hype and excitement surrounding Gonzaga’s backcourt in 2022-23 isn’t misplaced. “Backcourt is going to be scary. We’ve got weapons,” Hickman said on Sunday after putting a...
