ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Hurricane Ian: Storm follows pilot who flew plane from Florida to South Carolina

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tC01z_0iIH6HJ200

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — A Florida man who was evacuating planes for his flight school from Florida to South Carolina before Hurricane Ian arrived had an unwelcome surprise -- the storm followed him after he fled north.

“How on earth can you be so lucky?” Cullen Moorhead, 20, of Clearwater, said sarcastically to The New York Times on Friday. “We were safe and going to be coming home today. Nope.”

Moorhead, a senior majoring in communications at the University of South Florida in Tampa, is a private pilot in Clearwater, the newspaper reported. As Ian took aim at the Tampa Bay region on Monday, Moorhead was instructed by the flight school to help move the facility’s planes to a safer spot.

At 7 a.m. EDT, he loaded his parents and their possessions into a Cessna plane and flew them to Georgetown, South Carolina, to his grandmother’s home at Pawleys Island, according to the Times.

Moorhead, who safely stored the airplane 15 miles away at a local airport, then watched in dismay as Ian battered the southwest Florida coast, crossed the peninsula and took aim at the South Carolina coast.

Ian, which regenerated to a Category 1 hurricane after losing its punch while traveling across Florida, made landfall for a third time -- near Georgetown and his grandmother’s home.

“Then you’re like, ‘That kind of looks like it’s headed toward me,’” Moorhead told the Times.

It was.

Waves topping 7 feet crashed into the South Carolina home, while the Tampa Bay area was spared from the worst of Ian.

The water rose and flooded the ground floor of the house, the Times reported. Moorhead and his father waded in waist-deep water to prevent a propane tank from floating away.

Unfortunately, mementos of his grandfather, who died several weeks ago, were damaged by the waters.

“My mom is devastated,” Moorhead told the newspaper. “Everything of my grandpa’s is just floating in water.”

Moorhead, who expects to graduate from USF in May, has been a pilot at the Clearwater flight school for nearly two years.

“Aviation has always been my passion ever since my first flight as a child,” Moorhead’s resume on LinkedIn states.

Moorhead told the Times he viewed flying as a way to escape from reality, but those sensations were crushed by Ian’s destructive force.

“Of all the places flying has taken me so far, I never thought it’d lead me right into the path of a hurricane,” Moorhead told the newspaper.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Photos: Days after Hurricane Ian, inland Florida still reeling from floods

Photos: Days after Hurricane Ian, inland Florida still reeling from floods National Guardsmen transport meals ready-to-eat to a community cut off by flooding in the wake of Hurricane Ian near the Peace River on October 4, 2022, in Arcadia, Florida. Fifty miles inland, and nearly a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida, the record-breaking floodwaters in the area are receding to reveal the full effects of the storm. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, FL
City
Pawleys Island, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Clearwater, SC
City
Clearwater, FL
State
South Carolina State
102.5 The Bone

See How Bad Hurricane Ian Was With This Video Showing Over 15 Feet Of Storm Surge

A storm chaser from southern Florida has shared a crazy video that shows what 15 feet of storm surge looks like when you’re right in the middle of it. This is a video from Ft. Myers Beach and as you can see, the palm trees on the left are probably close to 15 feet tall and at one point the waves are crashing feet above the tops of those trees. And the house/business gets completely washed away. So remember to check out our home page for ways you can help and links to donate.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Tampa Bay Area#Southwest Florida#The New York Times#Cessna
Outsider.com

Internet’s Fears Come to Life As Shark Swims Through Florida Streets Post Hurricane Ian: VIDEO

On Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc in Florida, one man captured what many thought was another internet hoax – a shark swimming in the streets of Fort Myers. Severe storms and inclement weather have led to heavy flooding in the Fort Myers region. What was originally thought to be another fake video turned out to be very real as the huge fish swam through the streets of a local neighborhood.
FORT MYERS, FL
102.5 The Bone

Brett Favre is the face of Mississippi welfare scandal, but it's bigger than him

When he played, Brett Favre was endlessly called a "gunslinger" by NFL media members, a characterization that was celebrated, and took him off the hook for his numerous interceptions and indiscretions. Somewhere along the way, as Favre's never-say-die attitude on the football field was repeatedly excused away because he was so often able to dig his teams out of holes that he put them in, he may have come to realize that it could work off the field too.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
102.5 The Bone

Officials: Florida man arrested after allegedly punching man in face one time, killing him

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man has been arrested after allegedly punching a man in the face one time and killing him at a gas station, officials say. According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, just after 6:30 p.m. on September 27, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue got a call about a man who was found unresponsive in a parking lot at a Chevron gas station. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
102.5 The Bone

Here Are Some Pics Of Ian’s Aftermath That I Took Driving Back North On I-75

Driving north on I-75 from Alligator Alley all the way up to the Tampa Bay area I got to see just a little bit of the storm damage after Hurricane Ian tore through. Most of the bigger damage was on the islands and close to the gulf, but you can still see the signs, and trees, and tractor trailers all blown around like toys, and how much water was still pouring from the land to the drainage culverts along the highway, it gives you a small sense of how bad it is where the storm hit.
ENVIRONMENT
102.5 The Bone

USF vs ECU Relocated Football Game Refund Information

Thank you for being a part of USF Athletics! Your support helps lead the way for our student-athletes and we want you to know how important you are to continuing our growth. This is a reminder if you have not done so already that regardless of whether you ended up claiming tickets for the relocated game in Boca Raton or not, we have included two other options below.
TAMPA, FL
102.5 The Bone

Lead weights and lie detectors: The scandal that rocked a Cleveland fishing tournament and became worldwide news

The walleye that swim in the cold, murky depths of Lake Erie are the waters' apex predator, a sleek torpedo of teeth that dine on shad, minnow and any other fish smaller than themselves. They do not, as far as marine science has determined, dine on lead pellets the size of golf balls or precisely-trimmed fillets of other walleye. So when Jason Fischer, director of the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament series, pulled handfuls of lead sinkers and fillets from the bellies of some prize-winning fish, he knew he had a hell of a problem in his hands.
CLEVELAND, OH
fox13news.com

Mother convicted of killing two kids asks Tampa judge for new trial

TAMPA, Fla. - Julie Schenecker, who was convicted of killing her two teenaged children in 2014, was back in a Tampa courtroom Monday asking for a new trial. Schenecker asked for a new trial after she claimed her attorneys made a lot of mistakes, including not calling any witnesses to show she was mentally deteriorating before the murders.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Here's how SNAP recipients can replace spoiled or damaged food

TAMPA, Fla — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance recipients who suffered losses or damage of food items due to Hurricane Ian can now request to have them replaced. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was approved to issue a mass replacement for those who did not receive an early release of benefits in Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole or Volusia counties.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
102.5 The Bone

Is Herschel Walker's past too much for Georgia Republicans?

Republican voters from the South are rightfully considered rock-solid party loyalists, but in 2017, Alabama’s Roy Moore proved that there is a line which, if crossed, can doom a conservative Senate candidate in even the friendliest of environments. The question now is whether Herschel Walker, Republican candidate in Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
12K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy