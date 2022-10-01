Billy Eichner Told Us That Carrie Underwood Isn't The Only High-Profile Person To Have Blocked Him — Meghan McCain Also Has

"I'm sure there are others, but those are two of my favorites."

Now, you may already know that Billy Eichner has been blocked by Carrie Underwood on Twitter — it was, in his own words, "iconic."

Well, BuzzFeed caught up with Billy over Zoom and asked (among 26 other things) which other celebs had blocked him on the bird app.

"Meghan McCain," the Bros star replied. "I'm sure there are others, but those are two of my favorites."

The response is somewhat less surprising when you consider the very public argument they got into back in 2017. You might remember Meryl Streep's Golden Globes speech that year — specifically, when she called out Trump for his mockery of a reporter with arthrogryposis.

"It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter, someone he outranked in privilege, power, and the capacity to fight back," Meryl said at the time.

Now, Meghan McCain's reaction to this was to say the speech was "why Trump won."

This Meryl Streep speech is why Trump won. And if people in Hollywood don't start recognizing why and how - you will help him get re-elected

And, in turn, Billy called her a "fucking moron."

Um she asked him not to make fun of disabled people and advocated for the freedom of the press and the arts you fucking moron https://t.co/IzZexd7Bb4

Oh, sweet Twitter feuds.

.@MeghanMcCain I rather live in a bubble than live with people who don't feel a need to respect the disabled, freedom of speech & the arts!!

We can presume the blocking happened shortly after this.

Love being told I live in a bubble by the daughter of a millionaire politician who sometimes guest co-hosts Hoda and Kathie Lee.

At least Billy doesn't have to see any more of Meghan's tweets!

