Lynn Garza
3d ago
of COURSE they would be from the Villages !! it couldn't BE any more Republican. He is SO " transparent".....
John F. Collins Jr.
John (Jack) F. Collins Jr. died in The Villages, Florida, on September 27, 2022, at age 85, after a brief illness. Jack was born in Brooklyn, New York, on May 11, 1937, and attended Brooklyn Preparatory High School. He graduated from Mepham High School in Bellmore, New York. Jack served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Boston and Navy Reserves. He was a Regional Claims Manager for Avis in Garden City, New York. He raised his family in Merrick, New York, and after retirement, moved to The Villages, Florida, in 2003 with his wife of 46 years, Michelle Collins.
wuft.org
Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology
With the finalization of its budget Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process. Roughly 95% of cases are settled in plea negotiations.
Ron DeSantis Crushing Charlie Crist in New Poll of Florida Gubernatorial Race
A new poll shows Gov. Ron DeSantis in excellent shape as he runs for a second term. Mason Dixon released a poll of likely voters showing DeSantis taking 52 percent while former Gov. Charlie Crist, who was elected governor in 2006 when he was a Republican, behind at 41 percent while 1 percent back other candidates and 6 percent remain undecided. Crist won the Democratic primary in August over state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. DeSantis faced no opposition on the Republican side.
For Ron DeSantis, what a difference a deluge makes
This is the story of a ravaging storm, severely shifting winds and gusts of hot air. I’m not talking about Hurricane Ian, but the actions of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) when Hurricane Sandy ravaged New York almost exactly 10 years ago. In 2012, my congressional district on Long Island,...
Florida governor defends the timing of Lee County officials' evacuation ahead of Hurricane Ian
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Lee County officials acted appropriately when they issued their first mandatory evacuations on Tuesday, less than 24 hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall on the state, and a day after several neighboring counties issued their orders.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Fires Back At CNN On Hurricane Ian Evacuation Order Questions
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fired back at CNN after being questioned about Lee County, Florida, not having a mandatory evacuation for Hurricane Ian until the day before the storm hit the Florida Gulf coast. A reporter from CNN, Nadia Romero, questioned DeSantis on Sunday in
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, in the area, we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane it is the are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the Lower Keys. What...
villages-news.com
Carol Yvonne Fisel
Carol Yvonne Fisel, 67, of Lake Panasoffkee, Florida passed away on September 29, 2022 in Leesburg, Florida. She was born in Copperhill, Tennessee to Harwell and Merle Griner on May 12, 1955. She was Baptist in faith. She liked listening to music, traveling, Elvis, going to the beach and spending time with family and friends.
villages-news.com
Larry Ray Redwine
Larry Ray Redwine, 73, left this world on September 18, 2022 at his home in The Villages, Florida after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Born in 1948, Larry grew up in Huber Heights, Ohio and was a graduate of Wayne High School. Larry enlisted in the United States Marine Corps...
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.25.22
After the catastrophe of Hurricane Ian, leaders came together for the common good. Often when calamity strikes, we look for someone to blame. This time it’s different though. After Hurricane Ian, everyone just wants to help. That starts with the détente between President Joe Biden and Gov. Ron DeSantis,...
hernandosun.com
Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools
Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
villages-news.com
Florida is a beautiful place to live despite the danger
Recently, I had the privilege to witness Mother Nature at her best and her worst when hurricane Ian came to visit Florida’s Gulf Coast. It was the first hurricane to strike since my family moved to Manatee County from Lake County last year. It was an enlightening experience to...
fox35orlando.com
How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian's impact on Florida property insurance market
Sen. Jeff Brandes says Florida lost six insurance companies in the past six months, and one left just a few days before Hurricane Ian arrived. The property insurance market will be rocked by it, he explained, and residents should expect a 30-40% rate increase next year.
Central Florida counties provide updates for trash collection after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando started picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30. Residents...
‘It’s been devastating’: Volusia 55+ community reeling from Hurricane Ian damage
OSTEEN, Fla. — Dozens of homes in a Volusia County mobile home community remain flooded nearly a week after Hurricane Ian blew through the area. Others in the Kove Estates in Osteen still don’t even have a roof. The 55-plus community sits off of State Road 415, south...
villages-news.com
The Villages SAR chapter will learn about history of pirates
The Villages Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) will welcome Robert Burke as historic presenter at their 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 meeting. He will be speaking about the Barbary Pirate Wars, the pirates of the Mediterranean Sea; their confiscation of ships, sailors and cargo; international bribery, and the role of Thomas Jefferson.
