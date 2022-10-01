Read full article on original website
Defense: Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes 'did nothing illegal' on Jan. 6, government's case is 'completely wrong'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense: Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes 'did nothing illegal' on Jan. 6, government's case is 'completely wrong.'. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AP News Summary at 11:46 p.m. EDT
Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to absorb. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces have scored more gains in their counteroffensive across a broad front. The troops advanced Monday in the very areas Russia is trying to absorb. Their breakthroughs challenged Russia's effort to engage fresh troops and its threats to defend incorporated areas by all means, including with nuclear weapons. Ukrainian forces penetrated Moscow’s defenses in the strategic southern Kherson region, one of the four areas Russia is annexing. Ukraine’s advances have become so apparent that even Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesman admitted the gains. He cited Ukraine's numerically superior tank units. Also Monday, Russia released from detention the head of Europe's largest nuclear power plant.
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces scored more gains in their counteroffensive across at least two fronts Monday, advancing in the very areas that Russia is trying to absorb and challenging Moscow's effort to engage fresh troops and its threats to defend incorporated areas by all means. In their...
What's killing Americans, in six charts
Here is a look at the leading causes of death around the country, in six interactive charts. Compare your state to others.
Kim Kardashian settles with SEC for $1.26 million over promoting crypto currency without revealing she was paid
NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Kardashian settles with SEC for $1.26 million over promoting crypto currency without revealing she was paid. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Iranian security forces crack down on students in Mahsa Amini protest
Iranian security forces cracked down on a student protest overnight at a top Tehran university amid the wave of women-led demonstrations sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, rights groups said Monday. Kurdish Iranian Amini, 22, was pronounced dead on September 16, days after the notorious morality police detained her for allegedly breaching rules forcing women to wear hijab headscarves and modest clothes.
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene; Biden heads to Florida; Judge passes Maris with No. 62
Today is Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. By TOM KRISHER, MATT O'BRIEN, RANDALL CHASE and BARBARA ORTUTAY - Associated Press. Updated 2 hrs ago. Elon Musk wants Twitter again — and...
Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea's successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.
3 physicists share Nobel Prize; Supreme Court hears voting rights case; Oath Keepers trial underway
Today is Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Biden tells Puerto Ricans he's 'committed to this island'. By SEUNG MIN KIM, DARLENE SUPERVILLE and DANICA COTO - Associated Press. Updated 5 hrs...
Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind
LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets, offering more evidence Tuesday of Moscow's latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week.
As support sags, Danish prime minister calls Nov. 1 election
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday called a general election for Nov. 1, seven months ahead of the end of her term in office. Frederiksen, who has headed a minority government since June 2019, has seen her popularity dwindle due to her role in a pandemic-related decision to wipe out Denmark's captive mink population.
Asian shares rise after 'relief rally' on Wall Street
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares rose Tuesday, encouraged by a rally in U.S. shares after some weak economic data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease away from aggressive interest rate hikes. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 2.3% in morning trading to 26,811.08. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 surged 2.4%...
Wall Street soars to best day since summer, S&P 500 up 2.6%
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street soared to its best day in months Monday in a widespread relief rally after some unexpectedly weak data on the economy raised the possibility that the Federal Reserve won't have to be so aggressive about hiking interest rates. The S&P 500's leap of...
Hong Kong shares soar 5%, leading Asian market gains
TOKYO (AP) — Hong Kong’s share benchmark soared more than 5% on Wednesday as Asian shares tracked gains on Wall Street. New Zealand’s share benchmark rose 0.7% after its central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate to 3.5%, saying inflation remained too high and labor scarce. The half-point rate hike was the fifth in a row made by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand since February.
'I send money to a lot of people': Herschel Walker responds to check woman claims was for abortion
Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker denies check sent to woman in 2009 was for an abortion. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.
Amazon suspends at least 50 workers after fire protest
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has suspended at least 50 warehouse employees who refused to work their shifts following a trash compactor fire at one of its New York facilities, according to union organizers. The company suspended the workers, with pay, on Tuesday, a day after the fire disrupted operations at the Staten Island warehouse that voted to unionize earlier this year. Derrick Palmer, the vice president of the Amazon Labor Union, said day-shift workers were sent home with pay due to the fire, which began late afternoon Monday. But night-shift employees, who were just coming in for their shift were told to remain in a break area until management figured out the situation, he said. Dozens of workers began to raise concerns about safety. Some were worried the air in the facility would be unsafe to breathe because of smoke from the fire. Eventually, roughly 100 workers held a sit-down protest at the facility’s main office, demanding to be sent home with pay.
Nicole Mann to become first Native American woman in space on Crew-5 mission
Nicole Mann is set to become the first Native American woman in space on a flight to the crew on the International Space Station on Wednesday that also includes the first Russian to join a US space flight since the invasion of Ukraine. Mann’s journey on the launch vehicle, which...
Stocks slump as Wall Street’s big rally fades, yields rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is giving back some of its big gains from earlier in the week, as rising bond yields amp up the pressure on markets again. The S&P 500 was 1% lower early Wednesday. It’s coming off its best two-day rally since the spring of 2020, spurred in part by hopes a softening economy may convince central banks to take it easier on interest-rate hikes. But analysts have said such hopes may be premature. A report on U.S. job growth at private employers came in stronger than expected Wednesday, with reports on the services sector’s health due later in the morning.
The percentage of electric-vehicle owners in the US who switch back to gas is shrinking
The share of households who already owned an electric car and switched back to a gas vehicle shrank from 52% to almost 35% between 2021 and 2022.
EXPLAINER: Musk Twitter turnaround reflects legal challenges
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elon Musk’s sudden about face on a $44 billion agreement to acquire Twitter, reversing an earlier attempt to rescind that offer, came as a surprise even from the mercurial billionaire who loves to shock. It sent shares of the social media platform soaring Tuesday and stoked alarm among some media watchdogs and civil rights groups about what kind of free speech will flourish on Twitter under Musk. Yet the legal challenges faced by Musk in the three months since he announced that he intended to back out of the deal continued to mount, increasingly closing off avenues of escape for the Tesla CEO. Gambles, missteps, and potential reprieves that failed to pan out, weakened an already dicey case for withdrawal. And then there is the potentially embarrassing deposition scheduled for Thursday and what most considered a long-shot chance for reprieve before a Chancery Court in Delaware in less than two weeks.
