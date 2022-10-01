Read full article on original website
Oz closes in on Fetterman in new poll
Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz is just 2 points behind Democratic rival John Fetterman in a new poll, the closest he has yet been. Forty-five percent of Pennsylvanians who say they will "very likely" vote in November plan to vote for Fetterman, while 43% plan to vote for Oz, the Emerson College-Hill poll found. Of those surveyed, 8% are undecided, while 5% plan to vote for another candidate. The same poll is 2 points narrower than last month's, in which pollsters found Fetterman had a 4-point lead — a far cry from the 11-point lead Fetterman had back in July.
Democrats worry polls showing them as Senate favorites are wrong
Political handicappers are labeling Senate Democrats as the favorites to keep their majority, but Democratic senators themselves are worried the polls may be flawed in their favor just as they were in 2016 and 2020. The lawmakers acknowledge the political environment looks much better for their chances than it did...
Our institutions are legitimate so long as the Left is in charge
The Supreme Court this summer handed conservatives a victory nearly 50 years in the making when it overturned Roe v. Wade . Liberals, including Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan , are taking the defeat poorly — so poorly, in fact, that they’ve taken up questioning the legitimacy of the court itself.
Supreme Court could further erode voting rights. Here’s what to know
The Supreme Court on Tuesday is hearing arguments in an Alabama redistricting case that could further erode the landmark Voting Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination in voting. Why it matters: It puts on the chopping block a portion of the act that civil rights groups and minority voters have relied...
Supreme Court takes up case on Big Tech’s most important law
The Supreme Court decided Monday to take up a case that will test the immunity social media companies have from lawsuits over content posted by users. Why it matters: The case appears to be the court's first test of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a controversial provision that shields online platforms from lawsuits over moderation practices and user-posted content.
Mergers fees are the only antitrust common ground
There have been years of big talk from Washington about tamping down on mergers that stifle market competition. Now, a bill that’s actually likely to reach the president’s desk is focused on the only thing everyone could agree on: upping regulatory merger fees (and funding for regulators). Why...
Lauren Boebert's re-election in jeopardy, new poll shows
Republican firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert is dangerously close to being upset by a little-known Democratic rival, a new poll in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District shows. By the numbers: Boebert received support from 47% of likely voters, while Democrat Adam Frisch landed at 45% — making the race a statistical tie within the ±4.4 percentage point margin of error.
Democrats' new Senate struggles
Democrats are facing fresh problems in two pivotal Senate battlegrounds in which their nominees are facing attacks for being too progressive. What's happening: In Wisconsin, GOP Sen. Ron Johnson has pulled ahead of Democrat Mandela Barnes in the latest wave of public polls. In Pennsylvania, recent polling suggests Democrat John Fetterman's double-digit advantage over Republican Mehmet Oz has shrunk to a statistical tie. They are vying for the seat held by retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey.
i9 Fact Checker: Attack ad uses political donations without context
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new attack ad, which is airing on TV9, tries to use Sen. Grassley’s more than 50 years of political experience against him by tying him to the decrease in family farms. Source: Mike Franken for Iowa. According to documents from the Federal Elections...
Kenyan McDuffie seeks breakout in at-large bid
Election Day is just over a month away, and the talk of the town for D.C. political insiders revolves around Kenyan McDuffie's uncertain future. Why it matters: The Ward 5 council member is challenging At-large council member Elissa Silverman for her seat. It’s the latest episode in the struggle between moderate liberals (McDuffie camp) and progressives (Silverman camp). Plus, it’s a rare showdown between sitting lawmakers.The big picture: Silverman is a progressive power broker with a formidable coalition of support. Her persistent questioning of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration over the years has earned her plaudits, and her battle scars have...
Trail mix: Ramsey County can fix ballots that mistakenly included dead candidate
Early voters in a St. Paul House district will no longer see a dead former candidate appear on their ballot. Driving the news: The state Supreme Court on Monday approved Ramsey County's request to reprint ballots after election officials discovered they had mistakenly ordered the wrong version. By the numbers:...
DeSantis and Rubio lead races, new polling suggests
New polls suggest that Republicans are taking the lead in two of Florida's most highly watched races this November.What's happening: Gov. Ron DeSantis is leading Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist 52% to 41%, with 6% of voters undecided, according to a new Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy poll.Meanwhile, Sen. Marco Rubio is leading Democratic Rep. Val Demings 47% to 41% in the U.S. Senate race, per Mason-Dixon's polling. 10% of voters were undecided in the Senate race.Zoom in: DeSantis had a 52% to 39% advantage among independent voters, while Crist had a 50% to 42% advantage among Hispanic voters.Rubio had a 44% to 39% edge among independents, while he and Demings split the Hispanic vote.Details: Mason-Dixon surveyed 800 registered Florida voters from Sept. 26-28. All respondents said they are likely to vote in the Nov. 8 election. Both polls have a margin of error is 3.5 percentage points.What to know: The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 11, less than a week away.
Pharma can't give up on Dems as it tries to weaken drug price law
Pharmaceutical companies are trying to defang the new drug pricing law without declaring open war on the same congressional Democrats who crafted it and will continue to have powerful sway over the industry's fortunes. Why it matters: Most of pharma's options call for for strategic maneuvering rather than scorched-earth politicking...
Judge rejects attempt to divert public tax dollars to private education
A federal judge has dismissed a legal challenge to Michigan’s constitutional prohibition on using public funds for private education. The decision, released Friday by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker in Michigan’s Western District, rejected the argument advanced by the free-market Mackinac Center Legal Foundation that Michigan’s prohibition on such expenditures violated the U.S. Constitution.
GOP cuts into Democrats’ lead among Latino voters, new poll shows
Less than six weeks before November’s midterm elections, Democrats lead Republicans by more than 20 points among Latino voters, but that Democratic advantage has declined from previous election cycles, according to a new national NBC News/Telemundo poll of the Latino electorate. The poll also finds Latino voters are essentially...
