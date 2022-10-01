Read full article on original website
North Korea fires ballistic missile that flew over Japan: report
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains, as the North escalates tests of weapons designed to strike regional U.S. allies. It was the most significant...
As food waste concerns grow, ‘best before’ labels come under scrutiny
As awareness grows around the world about the problem of food waste, one culprit in particular is drawing scrutiny: “best before” labels. Manufacturers have used the labels for decades to estimate peak freshness. Unlike “use by” labels, which are found on perishable foods like meat and dairy, “best before” labels have nothing to do with safety and may encourage consumers to throw away food that’s perfectly fine to eat.
Why Albania chose not to pull the NATO trigger after cyberattack
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama talks about the recent massive cyberattacks on his nation and when an attack warrants a NATO response.
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries decided Wednesday to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices, a move that could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections.
