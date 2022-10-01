COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was named the Offensive Player of the Week in the Big Ten on Monday. The junior from Cincinnati ran for a career-high 189 yards and tied the school’s single-game record of five rushing touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ 49-10 win over Rutgers. He averaged nine yards per carry against the Scarlet Knights.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO