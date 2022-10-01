Read full article on original website
Related
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Ohio State's Miyan Williams named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was named the Offensive Player of the Week in the Big Ten on Monday. The junior from Cincinnati ran for a career-high 189 yards and tied the school’s single-game record of five rushing touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ 49-10 win over Rutgers. He averaged nine yards per carry against the Scarlet Knights.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Ohio State remains at No. 3 in AP Poll after defeating Rutgers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the fifth straight week Ohio State stays at No. 3 in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday. The Buckeyes are coming off a 49-10 win over Rutgers to finish up a five-game homestand to start the season. Running back Miyan Williams tied...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Columbus, Ohio Weather forecast for Monday, Oct. 3
Mostly sunny and chilly to start the week. Not as breezy. High: 67.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
'He needs to face justice': Father of Short North bartender killed attends suspect's court hearing
Greg Coleman Jr. was hospitalized last month after being punched and attacked by two men outside of a bar in the Short North. He died about two weeks later.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Columbus program helps low wage earners find affordable housing, financial counseling
Move to Prosper helps pay $400 towards rent while the client pays the rest. The program mandates that clients see a financial planner and a life coach.
Comments / 0