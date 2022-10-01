ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC firefighter charged with assault, banned from Nationals Park

By Cami Mondeaux
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g523v_0iIH315c00

A firefighter has been charged with assault and banned from Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., after a video went viral of him getting into a physical altercation with a stadium employee.

Christopher Sullivan, who was already on paid administrative leave from his job with the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, was charged with simple assault after shouting obscenities at ballpark ushers and refusing to exit a stadium section that he did not have tickets for, according to police reports . Sullivan is then seen punching an usher after the employee attempted to push him out, prompting officers from the Metropolitan Police Department to intervene.

WATCH: NATIONALS MAKE IT UP TO GIRL SNUBBED FROM BASEBALL CATCH

Sullivan had tried to enter the lower section near the Atlanta Braves dugout to look for a friend who was sitting there, he told local news outlet WUSA9 . While there, Sullivan began heckling a Braves player, prompting ballpark workers to ask him to leave.


“For the record, the Nationals Park employee who’s being reported as the victim is called a guest service representative (a fancier name for an usher), and I can assure you it’s not in his job description to place his hands or body on any fans,” Sullivan told the outlet.

The district's fire department confirmed Sullivan is going to remain on administrative leave pending the results of a separate investigation into his workplace conduct filed before Sullivan was arrested. It’s not clear why Sullivan is under investigation, but sources told NBC Washington it was because of threats he had made to superiors and others in the department.

“The actions witnessed in the video are absolutely unacceptable. Our department was notified on September 27, 2022, that an employee of our agency had been arrested and charged with simple assault by Metropolitan Police,” the agency said in a statement . “Prior to this incident, the individual was on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of an internal personnel process. He will remain on leave as our internal investigation into this matter continues.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Sullivan had been previously terminated from his position as a firefighter but was later reinstated in 2013 when Kenneth Ellerbe was appointed as the fire chief.

In addition to his criminal charges, Sullivan has also been banned from Nationals Park for five years, according to the stadium.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man who pinned D.C. police officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies

A man who was seen crushing a Metropolitan Police Department officer in a door frame during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been convicted of nine offenses, seven of them felonies, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Patrick McCaughey III, 25, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and two others were convicted on multiple charges in a bench trial by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WUSA9

Police are warning public of card skimmers across the District

WASHINGTON — An investigation is underway after multiple card skimmers were found in convenience stores across D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police announced Friday afternoon that they were made aware recently of three card skimmers located at stores in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th Districts. The skimmers have been collected for evidence and the active investigation is being handled by the Financial Crimes Unit.
WASHINGTON, DC
People

First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling

The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nationals Park#Braves#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot

A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
MilitaryTimes

Man who joined the Army under fake name 37 years ago avoids prison

In 1985, DeLeo Barner was desperate to reenlist in the Army. After having been dismissed from the service in 1984 for minor misconduct, Barner returned to his native St. Louis and became terrified of succumbing to violence there, his lawyers said. In his first three weeks back in the city, two of his friends died from gun violence.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
243K+
Followers
71K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy