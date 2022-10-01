ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix police release identity of man charged in driving through schoolyard, injuring boy

By Lillian Boyd, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
Phoenix police have released the identity of a man suspected of driving through a schoolyard, resulting in a child being hospitalized.

The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Kordell Ellis. He was later taken into custody in a residential yard.

Sgt. Vincent Cole, a department spokesperson, said an officer saw the speeding vehicle and attempted to stop it around 3 p.m. on Friday, but the driver kept going and drove through a schoolyard and out of the officer's sight.

The patrol officer later located the vehicle several minutes later near Tatum Boulevard and Sheena Drive and found that it had been involved in a collision with a second vehicle, Cole said.

A boy that was in the second vehicle was taken to a hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, according to police.

"Officers learned that an item, later found to be a firearm, fell from the suspect’s vehicle around the time officers attempted to stop him," Cole said.

