Yardbarker
Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa 'didn't want to play' against Michigan State after brother Tua's injury
Following Maryland’s win over Michigan State last week, Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley alluded to quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa struggling to get focused for the game. Tagovailoa’s brother and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua got stretchered off the field after a violent hit during "Thursday Night Football" against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Week 6 AP Poll: UCLA Football Breaks Into Top 25 After Upset Win
The Bruins had stolen a few votes over the first month of the season, but have now broken into the rankings for the first time in 2022.
247Sports
LOOK: Kickoff time announced for No. 6 USC football's road matchup with No. 11 Utah
USC football landed a primetime slot for its road matchup with the Utah Utes on Oct. 15, slated with a 5 p.m. PT kickoff. The game will be televised on Fox. The Trojans have played three consecutive late-night 7:30 p.m. PT games between Fresno State, Oregon State and most recently Arizona State. USC will kick off this weekend at 4:30 p.m. PT.
Peyton Woodyard, 5-star safety, on USC Trojans: 'When USC is clicking there's nothing like it'
Growing up, class of 2024 St. John Bosco (California) five-star safety Peyton Woodyard felt two programs, in particular, defined college football. USC and Alabama, where his dad is from. For the past few years, the Alabama Crimson Tide have continued to stand atop college football's mountain, while ...
Elijah Paige, massive bluechip offensive tackle prospect, commits to USC Trojans
When Pinnacle High School (Arizona) offensive tackle Elijah Paige announced his decommitment from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last month, the writing was on the way. It seemed the massive 6-foot-7, 305-pound offensive tackle was destined to become a USC Trojan. A flurry of recruiting industry ...
Recruiting roundup: USC hits home run with big visitor weekend; Miami cancels recruit's official visit?
The USC Trojans hosted a massive recruiting weekend for their win over Arizona STATE. And the early returns are overwhelmingly positive. USC picked up a key commitment and also blew away a few of their top targets. Oregon also hosted a few top prospects, including the nation's No. 2 offensive ...
extrainningsoftball.com
Breaking News: 2024 Extra Elite 100 No. 1 Addisen Fisher Commits… Let’s Just Say She’s Heading South to Westwood!
Less than two weeks after Extra Inning Softball featured Addisen Fisher as the top-ranked prospect in the Class of 2024, the outstanding junior pitcher from Bend, Oregon and member of Dennis Muir’s Northwest Bullets travel team announced where her future college home will be: UCLA, where she took her official visit over the weekend.
WATCH: Stanford commit Jshawn Frausto-Ramos and QB target Elijah Brown preview Mater Dei vs. St John Bosco matchup
The nation's best high school rivalry will be one for the ages again
The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Oct. 3, 2022
Jim Harbaugh spoke to the media on Monday and, as usual, had some great things to say about his guys and his opponent.
Pac-12 Power Rankings: Four-team race at the top after UCLA's big win?
Another week come and gone in the Pac-12 and, outside of the unbeaten matchup between UCLA and Washington, not a whole lot that would have generated movement in our Pac-12 Power Rankings. Still, the league title race is pretty clearly established at this point, with four main contenders barring a...
Chuck McDonald III, fast-rising 2025 Mater Dei cornerback, on USC Trojans: 'I feel like they're back'
Class of 2025 Mater Dei cornerback Chuck McDonald III doesn't remember the Pete Carroll era at USC. But like so many California high school football prospects, he's heard a lot about it. Following his weekend visit to USC for the Trojans' 42-25 victory over Arizona State, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound ...
VIDEO: Protester tackled by Rams players after running on field at 49ers game
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — A protester at the Monday Night Football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams was hauled off by security after running onto the field. Video (above) shows Los Angeles Rams players tackle the man after he ran onto the field. Holding a pink smoke bomb, the man […]
Here is everything Kalen DeBoer said about UCLA, Arizona State
Last year, Washington played Arizona State with a different head coach, as Jimmy Lake was suspended. This year, it's Arizona State that is dealing with some head coaching turmoil, as Herm Edwards was fired the day after the Sun Devils lost at home to Eastern Michigan. Running backs coach Shaun Aguano is now ASU's interim head coach.
