If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Cleaning the bathroom is among the least favorite housekeeping duties for almost everyone (there must be somehow who weirdly likes it?). Between all that moisture and towel lint and the, um, “things” we do in there, it can get pretty gross, especially in the nooks and crannies like the annoying seams between tiles. Raise your hand if you have cursed the existence of grout after spending what seems like hours on your hands and knees scrubbing it with a toothbrush to barely make a difference … yep, so many hands in the air! That’s why we can’t stop watching this amazing video that shows icky stains being lifted out of bathroom floor tile like magic. How. Did. They. Do. That?!

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 10 MINUTES AGO