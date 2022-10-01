Read full article on original website
We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
WIFR
Rockford Police Department makes urgent call for entry-level officers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Applications are being taken online at rpdwantsyou.com and in person for entry-level police officers in Rockford. The department is seeking effective problem solvers, critical thinkers and good communicators to apply by Monday, October 31. The starting salary is $59,169, and interested individuals can meet directly with...
WIFR
Birthday parade for four-year-old hit and killed by vehicle in Beloit
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tuesday was supposed to be the happiest of occasions, celebrating a South Beloit boy’s fifth trip around the sun, but that all changed on a tragic Saturday. “Jack was four years old, playing soccer on a Saturday,” said Prairie Hill Elementary School Principal Kevin Finnegan....
100fmrockford.com
Rockford native’s play set on the State Street bridge produced here for the first time
ROCKFORD — Rockford native Nathan Alan Davis’s plays have shown in theaters across the country. Now, for the first time, one story set in Rockford will be produced here, too. “The Wind And The Breeze” will run Oct. 20 through Nov. 6 at The West Side Show Room,...
WIFR
Freeport man celebrates 100th birthday
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Family and friends gathered in Freeport on Tuesday as Paul Fry celebrated his 100th birthday. Fry lived to see historical events throughout his lifetime, originally from Cedarville and spent several years as an author of the Cedarville Historical Society. Fry served in the military and is...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Jefferson st Bridge Repairs, Avoid The Area
WIFR
South Beloit to apply for grant to build S. Bluff Rd. bike path
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - A bike path to offer safer routes for kids at Riverview Elementary School could be a possibility. The city of South Beloit passed a resolution Friday to apply for a grant from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) to fund the creation of a bike path on S. Bluff Rd. If selected, the city would receive more than $3.1 million: almost $2.5 million from the state and more than $600,000 matched by the city to cover engineering and construction.
WIFR
Belvidere builds new 43-acre travel center along I-90 and Genoa Rd.
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere’s reach will expand with new development on it’s land. City leaders believe a new travel center will give travelers a bigger reason to stay in town. “I think we’re going to bring a lot more traffic in from outside of the community,” said...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Emergency personnel are working a scene on the West side
nbc15.com
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family in Rock County is devastated after losing their son to depression and alcoholism last year. They’re now sharing their story in the hopes that they may help save someone else’s life. Kevin Pope had plenty of family and friends who loved him....
Dogs, Dogs, Dogs: 200 Basset hounds compete in Rockford for national crown
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The top Basset hound in the United States will be crowned in the Rockford area this week as 200 dogs compete in the Basset Hound Club of America’s 2022 National Specialty at the Mercyhealth Sportscore Two. The club’s nine-day event kicked off Thursday, Sept. 29. When the competition wraps this Friday, […]
MyStateline.com
One more thing: Cosy House weighted blanket giveaway
Relaxing is a great way to improve your mental health, and everyone loves a nice and cozy blanket. We are giving away a ‘Cosy House’ weighted blanket that you can enter to win on GoodDayStateline.com. Studies show that weighted blankets help with stress, anxiety, improved sleep, and more. This blanket is 15 pounds, has a 330-thread count, is hypoallergenic, and has cool fabric technology. Enter for your chance to win now.
Your First Chance to Eat One of Best Fall Snacks in Illinois, Cider Donut Sundae
The original Cider Donut Sundae is back, but not forever. In fact, it will only be available on just two different dates in October. Don't miss these. In 2020, when I first shared some thoughts about this Cherry Valley, Illinois business, I wrote of their incredible gift. It is a life well-lived if you are close to a human being that does incredible things in a kitchen with food. Who is the person you're close with that creates foods so delicious that eating it feels like you've been given a gift?
These Bugs Want To Get In Illinois Homes Before It’s Too Cold
Okay, maybe the bugs aren't quite as large as the photo might suggest, but my "How To Add Hyperbolic Photos To Your Internet Posts" handbook said that these would work. I wish I had saved the video from the time my wife set up a video camera to record herself in a battle to the death with a centipede on our basement wall. I was out of town, and she wanted video proof to back up her claims of a legendary throw-down with the bloodthirsty creature. A woman with a skillet will have to suffice for illustration.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries, Near Roscoe/Rockton
WIFR
Rockford pumpkin carver to appear on Food Network
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Food Network’s upcoming shows is about to feature a Rockford man as one of its contestants. Lincoln Bias is one of seven carving enthusiasts who will compete weekly for a $25,000 grand prize in the third season of ‘Outrageous Pumpkins’. On top of the money. Bias plays for the champion title.
Rockford walks to remember babies gone too soon
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Organizers held “A Walk to Remember” on Sunday for the 33rd year. It gave grieving families that have experienced an infant death a chance to remember and honor their children. Organizers said that about 150 people usually come out every year. Infant mortality is the death of an infant before their […]
Rockford Public Schools looking for new board member
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools is searching for a new board member after Kamrin Muhammad stepped down. Muhammad represented sub-district C, the northwest part of town around W. Riverside and N. Rockton Avenue. She had held the seat since April 2021, winning the election by just nine votes over Ken Scrivano. The school […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Investigating A Shooting Incident in South Beloit
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident On The West Side, Dog Injured In The Accident
