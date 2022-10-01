Read full article on original website
These iconic Denver-area places are gone — and we miss them
Places come and places go, but these iconic locations that have disappeared from the Denver metro landscape were particularly beloved by many. When it opened in 1968, developers boasted that this was the largest shopping center under a single roof in the world. They amended the boast to the largest west of the Mississippi River but, at 1.5 million square feet, it was massive by any standard.
3 drive-through Christmas light displays coming to Denver area
MORRISON, Colo. — Denver's biggest drive-through Christmas light displays are returning this holiday season. Christmas in Color announced it will bring back its drive-through light displays at Water World in Federal Heights and Bandimere Speedway in Morrison. The company also said it will open a third Colorado location for...
5280.com
8 of Denver’s Best Places to Grab Late-Night Bites
In a world that tries to dictate what defines a “normal” circadian rhythm—a world that reserves the worm for the early bird and never the night owl—Denver’s late-night eats are a sacred treasure for those of us who thrive under the moonlight. Sure, the nocturnal...
The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History
Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses and a lot more.
CNBC
Denver's most expensive home lists for $28.9 million and features a stunning charred wood treatment
A modern residence just outside of Denver listed Monday for $28,888,888, which makes it the most expensive home for sale in the metro area. Much of the facade is clad in sustainably sourced Radiata Pine, torched using a traditional Asian technique that turns the wood charcoal black. The estate, which...
aboutboulder.com
Top 5 Boulder Restaurants with the Best Value
Given that Boulder is a college town and the current state of the economy, the majority of people who dine out are looking for a good deal. Based on the most recent TripAdvisor reviews, here are the top 5 most affordable/cheap eat places in Boulder, Colorado:. 1. Rincon Argentino. 2....
Westword
Where Denver-Area Rents Are Falling Fastest
The just-released October report from Apartment List documents that rents are continuing to drop in metro Denver. But the news for renters is even better this time around, with month-over-month prices down in the city as well as in all but one of the other dozen local communities the service tracks.
9News
We tried to check in with Aurora's co-responder program and got a surprise. - An update on FurryGate. - New podcast youth-led talks about change.
2 found dead in Loveland home
LOVELAND, Colo. — Police said there is no known threat to the public after two people were found dead in a Loveland home Monday morning. The Loveland Police Department said around 8:30 a.m., a relative asked officers to conduct a welfare check at a home on Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two people dead inside the home. The victims were a 67-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman. Their names have not yet been released.
Martina McBride To Bring ‘Joy Of Christmas’ Tour To Colorado
Martina McBride is gearing up to bring a whole lot of joy to Colorado this upcoming holiday season. This year, the country music icon will be embarking on her 12th annual 'Joy Of Christmas Tour', featuring 12-shows around the U.S. Kicking off at the end of November (Saturday, Nov. 26)...
Clueless Tourist Walks Right In Front Of Bedding Bull Elk And Nearly Pays The Price
If you know anything about Estes Park, Colorado, you know the place is PACKED with elk. And where there are tons of elk in close proximity with people, you get videos like this. It seems like every time I go on the internet, there’s a new video of someone nearly...
Westword
The Drunkest Cities in America: Denver Comes in a Disappointing Fourth
It's no secret that Denver loves to drink. In September 2021, a report from sports-betting company OLBG ranked the Mile High City number one on its list of booziest cities. But Denver is apparently not quite boozy enough to be named the drunkest city. Real estate data company Clever used...
yellowscene.com
Bones in Our Backyard: 3 True Horrific Happenings in Colorado’s History
Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in the country. Our mountains stand proudly over us like great protectors, awe-inspiring in their majesty. There are fields of green that roll on forever. Waterfalls hide in evergreen forests and the birds seem to sing just a little sweeter. But under the beauty lies a darkness. Colorado is home to some of the strangest, most horrific occurrences in our nation’s history. Murders, hauntings, massacres, acts of pure depravity, these have all happened under the mountains’ gaze. These are three of the most horrific happenings in Colorado’s history to remind you why you should be afraid of the dark.
Colorado Springs woman arrested for allegedly taping up and stabbing Tinder date
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs woman was arrested and is facing multiple charges for allegedly tying up a man she met on Tinder and stabbing him inside her apartment. According to Colorado Springs police, the alleged crimes occurred on Wed., Sept. 28 at The Hills Apartment Apartments, located on E. Cache La The post Colorado Springs woman arrested for allegedly taping up and stabbing Tinder date appeared first on KRDO.
Denver neighborhood getting $10-million infrastructure upgrade
Denver's Sun Valley neighborhood is getting a massive overhaul of its infrastructure. The city council approved a bill last night to funnel more than $10 million in a tax agreement to fix up the neighborhood. Sun Valley stretches from Federal Boulevard to the South Platte River. The Empower Field at Mile High Stadium sits on the north end and its southern border is Sixth Avenue. The $10 million comes from an agreement between the city and county of Denver and the Denver Urban Renewal Authority. It'll mean property taxes will go up but only in certain areas.The money will pay to replace Sun Valley's streets and create a grid that's better suited for traditional housing.
CNBC
Inside Denver's most expensive home: $28,888,888
Take a look inside the most expensive home for sale in Denver. If the $28,888,888 home sells for anywhere near its asking price it will smash a record in the metro area. The estate is called Clearview Farm and it spans 15 acres, with 16,400 square feet of living area across two structures. The residence includes five bedrooms, eight baths, a 75-foot-long lap pool and a 2,600-square-foot guest house.
5280.com
The Great American Beer Festival Returns to Denver This Week. Here’s What to Expect
October 2022 marks the 40th anniversary of the Great American Beer Festival (GABF), and its first in-person event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. From humble beginnings—the first show in Boulder in 1982 featured just 24 breweries pouring 47 beers—the event has since grown to become the largest ticketed beer festival in the U.S., featuring 2,000 beers from nearly 500 breweries across 46 states when it kicks off this coming Thursday, October 6.
Dogs rescued from neglect and unsanitary living conditions
y of the Pikes Peak Region's Animal Law Enforcement team rescued two dogs who had been neglected and living in unsanitary conditions last week.
Freeze, snow? Here’s what October could bring to metro Denver
If history says anything about temperatures during October, then it is time to say so long to 90-degree days in Denver.
