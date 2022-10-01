ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

These iconic Denver-area places are gone — and we miss them

Places come and places go, but these iconic locations that have disappeared from the Denver metro landscape were particularly beloved by many. When it opened in 1968, developers boasted that this was the largest shopping center under a single roof in the world. They amended the boast to the largest west of the Mississippi River but, at 1.5 million square feet, it was massive by any standard.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

3 drive-through Christmas light displays coming to Denver area

MORRISON, Colo. — Denver's biggest drive-through Christmas light displays are returning this holiday season. Christmas in Color announced it will bring back its drive-through light displays at Water World in Federal Heights and Bandimere Speedway in Morrison. The company also said it will open a third Colorado location for...
MORRISON, CO
5280.com

8 of Denver’s Best Places to Grab Late-Night Bites

In a world that tries to dictate what defines a “normal” circadian rhythm—a world that reserves the worm for the early bird and never the night owl—Denver’s late-night eats are a sacred treasure for those of us who thrive under the moonlight. Sure, the nocturnal...
DENVER, CO
aboutboulder.com

Top 5 Boulder Restaurants with the Best Value

Given that Boulder is a college town and the current state of the economy, the majority of people who dine out are looking for a good deal. Based on the most recent TripAdvisor reviews, here are the top 5 most affordable/cheap eat places in Boulder, Colorado:. 1. Rincon Argentino. 2....
BOULDER, CO
Westword

Where Denver-Area Rents Are Falling Fastest

The just-released October report from Apartment List documents that rents are continuing to drop in metro Denver. But the news for renters is even better this time around, with month-over-month prices down in the city as well as in all but one of the other dozen local communities the service tracks.
DENVER, CO
9News

We tried to check in with Aurora's co-responder program and got a surprise. - An update on FurryGate. - New podcast youth-led talks about change.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

2 found dead in Loveland home

LOVELAND, Colo. — Police said there is no known threat to the public after two people were found dead in a Loveland home Monday morning. The Loveland Police Department said around 8:30 a.m., a relative asked officers to conduct a welfare check at a home on Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two people dead inside the home. The victims were a 67-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman. Their names have not yet been released.
LOVELAND, CO
yellowscene.com

Bones in Our Backyard: 3 True Horrific Happenings in Colorado’s History

Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in the country. Our mountains stand proudly over us like great protectors, awe-inspiring in their majesty. There are fields of green that roll on forever. Waterfalls hide in evergreen forests and the birds seem to sing just a little sweeter. But under the beauty lies a darkness. Colorado is home to some of the strangest, most horrific occurrences in our nation’s history. Murders, hauntings, massacres, acts of pure depravity, these have all happened under the mountains’ gaze. These are three of the most horrific happenings in Colorado’s history to remind you why you should be afraid of the dark.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs woman arrested for allegedly taping up and stabbing Tinder date

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs woman was arrested and is facing multiple charges for allegedly tying up a man she met on Tinder and stabbing him inside her apartment. According to Colorado Springs police, the alleged crimes occurred on Wed., Sept. 28 at The Hills Apartment Apartments, located on E. Cache La The post Colorado Springs woman arrested for allegedly taping up and stabbing Tinder date appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Denver neighborhood getting $10-million infrastructure upgrade

Denver's Sun Valley neighborhood is getting a massive overhaul of its infrastructure. The city council approved a bill last night to funnel more than $10 million in a tax agreement to fix up the neighborhood. Sun Valley stretches from Federal Boulevard to the South Platte River. The Empower Field at Mile High Stadium sits on the north end and its southern border is Sixth Avenue. The $10 million comes from an agreement between the city and county of Denver and the Denver Urban Renewal Authority. It'll mean property taxes will go up but only in certain areas.The money will pay to replace Sun Valley's streets and create a grid that's better suited for traditional housing. 
DENVER, CO
CNBC

Inside Denver's most expensive home: $28,888,888

Take a look inside the most expensive home for sale in Denver. If the $28,888,888 home sells for anywhere near its asking price it will smash a record in the metro area. The estate is called Clearview Farm and it spans 15 acres, with 16,400 square feet of living area across two structures. The residence includes five bedrooms, eight baths, a 75-foot-long lap pool and a 2,600-square-foot guest house.
5280.com

The Great American Beer Festival Returns to Denver This Week. Here’s What to Expect

October 2022 marks the 40th anniversary of the Great American Beer Festival (GABF), and its first in-person event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. From humble beginnings—the first show in Boulder in 1982 featured just 24 breweries pouring 47 beers—the event has since grown to become the largest ticketed beer festival in the U.S., featuring 2,000 beers from nearly 500 breweries across 46 states when it kicks off this coming Thursday, October 6.
DENVER, CO

