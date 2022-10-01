Read full article on original website
Champions League: Inter beats Barça; Napoli, Bayern win big
MADRID (AP) — Barcelona's high-powered attack faltered against Inter Milan and the Italian club gained an edge in the battle for second place in their Champions League group on Tuesday, while Bayern Munich and Napoli continued to impress and Club Brugge earned a surprising third straight victory. Inter defeated...
Napoli routs Ajax 6-1 to stay perfect in Champions League
AMSTERDAM (AP) — A rampant Napoli condemned Ajax to its worst defeat in the Champions League on Tuesday, a 6-1 thrashing that maintained the Serie A leader's perfect start in the group stage. Napoli's unrelenting high pressing forwards and midfielders never gave Ajax time to build up from the...
Ukraine links World Cup host bid to beating horrors of war
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Hosting World Cup matches in 2030 would be “the dream of people who survived the horrors of war,” Ukrainian soccer federation president Andriy Pavelko said Wednesday after his country launched a joint bid with Spain and Portugal. The leaders of the three soccer...
