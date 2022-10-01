Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
See Every Strange Discovery from the Oddities and Curiosities Expo in Denver
The Oddities and Curiosities Expo came to Colorado last weekend, bringing tons of talented artists, unique products, and an array of other strange, fascinating, and unusual sights to the convention center in the Mile High City. It's important to know that all of the vendors who participated in the expo...
coloradohomesmag.com
The Holiday Market Returns to Cherry Creek With Exciting new Vendors
For its third consecutive year, the Denver Cherry Creek Holiday Market will return to its location on the Fillmore Plaza in Cherry Creek North. This year’s market will offer an enhanced event experience with over 50 makers, designers and creators set to deliver a one-stop entertainment and shopping experience with unique items for holiday gifting. Live music, food, libations and hand-held treats will make celebrating the holidays a joyful experience for the entire family.
5280.com
Miranda Cullen’s Littleton Home Is Filled With “Wow” Moments
I am not color- or pattern-averse, as you can probably tell,” laughs Denver interior designer Miranda Cullen, describing the ultra-eclectic decor inside her newly constructed Littleton home. “If a piece speaks to me, I find a way to incorporate it. I love to say that nothing in here goes, but everything complements.”
After 57 years, farewell at Echo Lake Lodge
It was a warm but sorrowful gathering Sunday night at Echo Lake Lodge as an era is ending following 57 years. The family-owned concessionaire is getting the boot from Denver Parks and Rec and will leave this month. The H.W. Stewart company has run the restaurant and gift shop and has opened its doors for rescuers and people in emergencies since 1965.Denver has said it wants to make changes in the use of the lodge and will update the building. Denver Parks and Rec chose not to renew a two year option on the lease after this year. The city...
5280.com
8 of Denver’s Best Places to Grab Late-Night Bites
In a world that tries to dictate what defines a “normal” circadian rhythm—a world that reserves the worm for the early bird and never the night owl—Denver’s late-night eats are a sacred treasure for those of us who thrive under the moonlight. Sure, the nocturnal...
3 drive-through Christmas light displays coming to Denver area
MORRISON, Colo. — Denver's biggest drive-through Christmas light displays are returning this holiday season. Christmas in Color announced it will bring back its drive-through light displays at Water World in Federal Heights and Bandimere Speedway in Morrison. The company also said it will open a third Colorado location for...
CNBC
Inside Denver's most expensive home: $28,888,888
Take a look inside the most expensive home for sale in Denver. If the $28,888,888 home sells for anywhere near its asking price it will smash a record in the metro area. The estate is called Clearview Farm and it spans 15 acres, with 16,400 square feet of living area across two structures. The residence includes five bedrooms, eight baths, a 75-foot-long lap pool and a 2,600-square-foot guest house.
The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History
Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses and a lot more.
CNBC
Denver's most expensive home lists for $28.9 million and features a stunning charred wood treatment
A modern residence just outside of Denver listed Monday for $28,888,888, which makes it the most expensive home for sale in the metro area. Much of the facade is clad in sustainably sourced Radiata Pine, torched using a traditional Asian technique that turns the wood charcoal black. The estate, which...
5280.com
The 25 Best Restaurants in Denver 2022
(Average amount spent on food at dinnertime, per person) The hospitality industry continues to battle staffing issues, supply chain mishaps, inflation-induced price hikes, and other challenges. Whether you’re grabbing takeout or embarking on a multicourse experience, remember to tip appropriately and be respectful and patient with those who are serving you.
A New Mexican Restaurant Concept is Coming to Denver Next Year
Gorditas Doña Juana will take over a space that was once a bank
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to see
(Denver, CO) Elk mating season is in full swing. And there are lots of opportunities to see the elk rut throughout the Rocky Mountains. The elk rut lasts from late September to mid-October in Estes Park. Hundreds of elk will bugle, fight, court and mate.
Development firm buys former Denver VA hospital for $41.25 million
DENVER — A Denver-based development firm has purchased the former VA hospital campus in east Denver for more than $41 million. GM Development has closed on the sale after submitting the winning bid at auction in August. The 8-acre property is located at 1055 Clermont Street in Denver's Hale...
Denver Eatery Lands On America's Best Family-Friendly Restaurant List
Food Network rolled out its list of the best restaurants for families.
5280.com
The Great American Beer Festival Returns to Denver This Week. Here’s What to Expect
October 2022 marks the 40th anniversary of the Great American Beer Festival (GABF), and its first in-person event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. From humble beginnings—the first show in Boulder in 1982 featured just 24 breweries pouring 47 beers—the event has since grown to become the largest ticketed beer festival in the U.S., featuring 2,000 beers from nearly 500 breweries across 46 states when it kicks off this coming Thursday, October 6.
I hiked to an abandoned Colorado mine that once held dreams of gold. Today, it's a ghost town said to be worth millions of dollars.
Insider's reporter explored the abandoned Boston Mine in Colorado. It's now protected land but is said to have up to $50 million worth of gold hidden.
beaconseniornews.com
Tales from the Tombstones
Cemeteries get a bad rap, especially this time of year. Though they’re often depicted in a creepy way in decorations or horror movies, the reality is far from scary. They’re fascinating!. As a monument industry worker, I have visited dozens of cemeteries in Colorado, from forlorn prairie cemeteries...
Denver's oldest restaurant a treasure trove of lore and loins | Craving Colorado
DENVER • On a downtown corner under the shadow of glitzy, high-rise apartments and condos, there’s a faded-brick building that looks like it doesn’t belong. There are faded murals of the faded frontier and cracked antlers and busted wagon wheels. There’s a plaque proclaiming this building’s rightful place. 'Dallas' heartthrob Patrick Duffy starts bread business in Colorado Springs with partner and 'Happy Days' star Linda Purl ...
yellowscene.com
Bones in Our Backyard: 3 True Horrific Happenings in Colorado’s History
Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in the country. Our mountains stand proudly over us like great protectors, awe-inspiring in their majesty. There are fields of green that roll on forever. Waterfalls hide in evergreen forests and the birds seem to sing just a little sweeter. But under the beauty lies a darkness. Colorado is home to some of the strangest, most horrific occurrences in our nation’s history. Murders, hauntings, massacres, acts of pure depravity, these have all happened under the mountains’ gaze. These are three of the most horrific happenings in Colorado’s history to remind you why you should be afraid of the dark.
5280.com
4 Predictions for Denver’s (Cooling-Off?) Real Estate Market
It’s no secret that the Denver real estate market has been hot, hot, hot for years now. So, when we heard rumblings of cooling, we asked real estate agents Stuart Crowell and Delroy Gill of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty’s Live Distinct team for their crystal-ball predictions about what’s to come in the Denver metro area.
