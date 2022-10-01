ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
coloradohomesmag.com

The Holiday Market Returns to Cherry Creek With Exciting new Vendors

For its third consecutive year, the Denver Cherry Creek Holiday Market will return to its location on the Fillmore Plaza in Cherry Creek North. This year’s market will offer an enhanced event experience with over 50 makers, designers and creators set to deliver a one-stop entertainment and shopping experience with unique items for holiday gifting. Live music, food, libations and hand-held treats will make celebrating the holidays a joyful experience for the entire family.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Miranda Cullen’s Littleton Home Is Filled With “Wow” Moments

I am not color- or pattern-averse, as you can probably tell,” laughs Denver interior designer Miranda Cullen, describing the ultra-eclectic decor inside her newly constructed Littleton home. “If a piece speaks to me, I find a way to incorporate it. I love to say that nothing in here goes, but everything complements.”
CBS Denver

After 57 years, farewell at Echo Lake Lodge

It was a warm but sorrowful gathering Sunday night at Echo Lake Lodge as an era is ending following 57 years. The family-owned concessionaire is getting the boot from Denver Parks and Rec and will leave this month. The H.W. Stewart company has run the restaurant and gift shop and has opened its doors for rescuers and people in emergencies since 1965.Denver has said it wants to make changes in the use of the lodge and will update the building. Denver Parks and Rec chose not to renew a two year option on the lease after this year. The city...
DENVER, CO
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
5280.com

8 of Denver’s Best Places to Grab Late-Night Bites

In a world that tries to dictate what defines a “normal” circadian rhythm—a world that reserves the worm for the early bird and never the night owl—Denver’s late-night eats are a sacred treasure for those of us who thrive under the moonlight. Sure, the nocturnal...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

3 drive-through Christmas light displays coming to Denver area

MORRISON, Colo. — Denver's biggest drive-through Christmas light displays are returning this holiday season. Christmas in Color announced it will bring back its drive-through light displays at Water World in Federal Heights and Bandimere Speedway in Morrison. The company also said it will open a third Colorado location for...
MORRISON, CO
CNBC

Inside Denver's most expensive home: $28,888,888

Take a look inside the most expensive home for sale in Denver. If the $28,888,888 home sells for anywhere near its asking price it will smash a record in the metro area. The estate is called Clearview Farm and it spans 15 acres, with 16,400 square feet of living area across two structures. The residence includes five bedrooms, eight baths, a 75-foot-long lap pool and a 2,600-square-foot guest house.
5280.com

The 25 Best Restaurants in Denver 2022

(Average amount spent on food at dinnertime, per person) The hospitality industry continues to battle staffing issues, supply chain mishaps, inflation-induced price hikes, and other challenges. Whether you’re grabbing takeout or embarking on a multicourse experience, remember to tip appropriately and be respectful and patient with those who are serving you.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

The Great American Beer Festival Returns to Denver This Week. Here’s What to Expect

October 2022 marks the 40th anniversary of the Great American Beer Festival (GABF), and its first in-person event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. From humble beginnings—the first show in Boulder in 1982 featured just 24 breweries pouring 47 beers—the event has since grown to become the largest ticketed beer festival in the U.S., featuring 2,000 beers from nearly 500 breweries across 46 states when it kicks off this coming Thursday, October 6.
DENVER, CO
beaconseniornews.com

Tales from the Tombstones

Cemeteries get a bad rap, especially this time of year. Though they’re often depicted in a creepy way in decorations or horror movies, the reality is far from scary. They’re fascinating!. As a monument industry worker, I have visited dozens of cemeteries in Colorado, from forlorn prairie cemeteries...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver's oldest restaurant a treasure trove of lore and loins | Craving Colorado

DENVER • On a downtown corner under the shadow of glitzy, high-rise apartments and condos, there’s a faded-brick building that looks like it doesn’t belong. There are faded murals of the faded frontier and cracked antlers and busted wagon wheels. There’s a plaque proclaiming this building’s rightful place. 'Dallas' heartthrob Patrick Duffy starts bread business in Colorado Springs with partner and 'Happy Days' star Linda Purl ...
DENVER, CO
yellowscene.com

Bones in Our Backyard: 3 True Horrific Happenings in Colorado’s History

Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in the country. Our mountains stand proudly over us like great protectors, awe-inspiring in their majesty. There are fields of green that roll on forever. Waterfalls hide in evergreen forests and the birds seem to sing just a little sweeter. But under the beauty lies a darkness. Colorado is home to some of the strangest, most horrific occurrences in our nation’s history. Murders, hauntings, massacres, acts of pure depravity, these have all happened under the mountains’ gaze. These are three of the most horrific happenings in Colorado’s history to remind you why you should be afraid of the dark.
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

4 Predictions for Denver’s (Cooling-Off?) Real Estate Market

It’s no secret that the Denver real estate market has been hot, hot, hot for years now. So, when we heard rumblings of cooling, we asked real estate agents Stuart Crowell and Delroy Gill of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty’s Live Distinct team for their crystal-ball predictions about what’s to come in the Denver metro area.
DENVER, CO

