It was a warm but sorrowful gathering Sunday night at Echo Lake Lodge as an era is ending following 57 years. The family-owned concessionaire is getting the boot from Denver Parks and Rec and will leave this month. The H.W. Stewart company has run the restaurant and gift shop and has opened its doors for rescuers and people in emergencies since 1965.Denver has said it wants to make changes in the use of the lodge and will update the building. Denver Parks and Rec chose not to renew a two year option on the lease after this year. The city...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO