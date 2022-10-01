ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

5280.com

8 of Denver’s Best Places to Grab Late-Night Bites

In a world that tries to dictate what defines a “normal” circadian rhythm—a world that reserves the worm for the early bird and never the night owl—Denver’s late-night eats are a sacred treasure for those of us who thrive under the moonlight. Sure, the nocturnal...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

These iconic Denver-area places are gone — and we miss them

Places come and places go, but these iconic locations that have disappeared from the Denver metro landscape were particularly beloved by many. When it opened in 1968, developers boasted that this was the largest shopping center under a single roof in the world. They amended the boast to the largest west of the Mississippi River but, at 1.5 million square feet, it was massive by any standard.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

The Great American Beer Festival Returns to Denver This Week. Here’s What to Expect

October 2022 marks the 40th anniversary of the Great American Beer Festival (GABF), and its first in-person event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. From humble beginnings—the first show in Boulder in 1982 featured just 24 breweries pouring 47 beers—the event has since grown to become the largest ticketed beer festival in the U.S., featuring 2,000 beers from nearly 500 breweries across 46 states when it kicks off this coming Thursday, October 6.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Ride the Polar Express in Golden this holiday season

GOLDEN, Colo. — If you haven't had the chance to ride aboard a train in Colorado's gorgeous landscape, we may have found the best reason yet to consider it. The Colorado Railroad Museum is continuing its tradition of "The Polar Express Train Ride" for 2022. Performances are held on...
GOLDEN, CO
Westword

24/7 Mexican Drive-Thrus: The Unsung Heroes of Late-Night Dining in Denver

The recent opening of Tom's Starlight, a cocktail bar that replaced the longtime 24/7 Tom's Diner on East Colfax, has reignited a hot topic: Denver's late-night food scene is lacking. There are plenty of reasons for this, a top one being the ongoing staffing shortage that has made it tougher for kitchens to maintain longer hours even as the demand for late-night food has started to return. And all-night spots are really rare.
DENVER, CO
macaronikid.com

Magic of the Jack O'Lanterns is Back at Hudson Gardens

Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns is back in town for a second season. Officially open to the public on Friday, September 30th and open select nights through Halloween, Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns is returning to bring Denver a Halloween experience like no other. “After seeing how much...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

3 drive-through Christmas light displays coming to Denver area

MORRISON, Colo. — Denver's biggest drive-through Christmas light displays are returning this holiday season. Christmas in Color announced it will bring back its drive-through light displays at Water World in Federal Heights and Bandimere Speedway in Morrison. The company also said it will open a third Colorado location for...
MORRISON, CO
beaconseniornews.com

Tales from the Tombstones

Cemeteries get a bad rap, especially this time of year. Though they’re often depicted in a creepy way in decorations or horror movies, the reality is far from scary. They’re fascinating!. As a monument industry worker, I have visited dozens of cemeteries in Colorado, from forlorn prairie cemeteries...
DENVER, CO
yellowscene.com

Bones in Our Backyard: 3 True Horrific Happenings in Colorado’s History

Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in the country. Our mountains stand proudly over us like great protectors, awe-inspiring in their majesty. There are fields of green that roll on forever. Waterfalls hide in evergreen forests and the birds seem to sing just a little sweeter. But under the beauty lies a darkness. Colorado is home to some of the strangest, most horrific occurrences in our nation’s history. Murders, hauntings, massacres, acts of pure depravity, these have all happened under the mountains’ gaze. These are three of the most horrific happenings in Colorado’s history to remind you why you should be afraid of the dark.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Frontier announces new Denver flight to Caribbean

DENVER — Flyers will soon have a new travel option between Colorado and Jamaica. Frontier Airlines is launching a new service between Denver International Airport (DIA) and Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay (MBJ). The Denver-based airline said the new flight will begin in February 2023. Frontier added it...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver neighborhood getting $10-million infrastructure upgrade

Denver's Sun Valley neighborhood is getting a massive overhaul of its infrastructure. The city council approved a bill last night to funnel more than $10 million in a tax agreement to fix up the neighborhood. Sun Valley stretches from Federal Boulevard to the South Platte River. The Empower Field at Mile High Stadium sits on the north end and its southern border is Sixth Avenue. The $10 million comes from an agreement between the city and county of Denver and the Denver Urban Renewal Authority. It'll mean property taxes will go up but only in certain areas.The money will pay to replace Sun Valley's streets and create a grid that's better suited for traditional housing. 
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Here are metro Denver's top tacos, according to Yelp

Slope & Hatch Chorizo Hash tacos with tomatillo salsa. Photo: John Frank/AxiosNational Taco Day doesn't always fall on Taco Tuesday … but when it does, it might be a sin not to celebrate.Driving the news: In honor of Tuesday's tasty holiday, Yelp published the 100 top taco spots nationwide based on rave reviews — and four Colorado restaurants landed on the list:At No. 24: Tacos Aya Yay (Lafayette) No. 37: Xicamiti La Taquería Bistro (Golden)No. 76: Slope & Hatch (Glenwood Springs) No. 77: La Calle Taqueria y Carnitas (Denver) Yes, but: Considering we've dedicated quite a bit of real estate to the coverage of local tacos, Axios Denver readers know there are plenty of others top spots Yelp missed. Here are some favorites around metro Denver that were left off the list: Teocalli Cocina (Lafayette) Tacos La Victoria (Aurora) Carrera's Tacos (Greenwood Village) Kike's Red Tacos (Denver) Street Feud (Denver) Puerta Vallarta Mexican Restaurant (Denver) Monica's Taco Shop (Colorado Springs) Tacos Selene (Aurora/Denver/Littleton)
DENVER, CO

