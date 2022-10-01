Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Expansion of Rosebud coal mine was illegal, rules federal judge
This press release was sent directly to Montana Right Now and has not been edited. This is directly from the Montana Environmental Information Center:. Federal judge rules massive Montana coal mine expansion illegal. Late Friday, Billings Federal District Court Judge Susan Watters ruled that a massive expansion of the Rosebud...
Fairfield Sun Times
Gutter repairs affecting NB traffic on section of Joslyn Street in Helena
HELENA, Mont. - Gutter repairs is affecting northbound traffic on a section of Joslyn Street in Helena Tuesday, Oct. 4. The City of Helena said via Twitter the repairs are between Euclid Avenue and Leslie Avenue, and the city is expecting it to last from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana State University to place lights on the M for homecoming in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - In celebration of homecoming, Montana State University is lighting up the M in Bozeman with LED lights Tuesday evening. Gallatin County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) and Bozeman Fire posted to Facebook reminding people to not call Gallatin County 9-1-1 to report the lights on the M--it is not a fire; rather, a yearly tradition.
Colorado wildlife rangers relocate moose out of Strasburg
Colorado wildlife workers say they got a moose out of Strasburg this week and relocated it back to the wild. The moose in question is a young moose, which are known to sometimes wander far distances and end up where they will not thrive. Strasburg is about 40 miles east of downtown Denver.Several agencies helped with getting the moose into a trailer on Monday and it was brought back to prime moose habitat. CPW District Wildlife Manager Travis Harris said the moose wasn't moved because it was aggressive in any way."It was based on her location in the town of Strasburg. There is no nearby available water and this is not suitable moose habitat. Her chance of finding her way into a natural drainage was slim," Harris said.
Comments / 0