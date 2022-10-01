ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fairfield Sun Times

Expansion of Rosebud coal mine was illegal, rules federal judge

This press release was sent directly to Montana Right Now and has not been edited. This is directly from the Montana Environmental Information Center:. Federal judge rules massive Montana coal mine expansion illegal. Late Friday, Billings Federal District Court Judge Susan Watters ruled that a massive expansion of the Rosebud...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana State University to place lights on the M for homecoming in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - In celebration of homecoming, Montana State University is lighting up the M in Bozeman with LED lights Tuesday evening. Gallatin County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) and Bozeman Fire posted to Facebook reminding people to not call Gallatin County 9-1-1 to report the lights on the M--it is not a fire; rather, a yearly tradition.
BOZEMAN, MT
CBS Denver

Colorado wildlife rangers relocate moose out of Strasburg

Colorado wildlife workers say they got a moose out of Strasburg this week and relocated it back to the wild. The moose in question is a young moose, which are known to sometimes wander far distances and end up where they will not thrive. Strasburg is about 40 miles east of downtown Denver.Several agencies helped with getting the moose into a trailer on Monday and it was brought back to prime moose habitat. CPW District Wildlife Manager Travis Harris said the moose wasn't moved because it was aggressive in any way."It was based on her location in the town of Strasburg. There is no nearby available water and this is not suitable moose habitat. Her chance of finding her way into a natural drainage was slim," Harris said.
STRASBURG, CO

