Read full article on original website
Related
NBA World Reacts To Lakers Blockbuster Trade Rumor
The Lakers reportedly "seriously considered" a blockbuster trade on the verge of training camp. Los Angeles, which is coming off a disappointing 2021-22 season, reportedly considered sending Russell Westbrook away. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the news on Monday morning. "The Lakers 'seriously considered' sending Russell Westbrook and their...
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers still might trade Russell Westbrook before the season, but Pacers won’t give up second-round picks for him
All summer long, the biggest question hanging over seemingly every story about the Lakers was the sitcom-level of “will they, won’t they” going on in regards to their efforts to trade Russell Westbrook. And with the season just over two weeks away, and despite Westbrook currently taking part in training camp, it sounds like the possibility of a deal (potentially to the Indiana Pacers) is still very much on the table.
NBA
Teammates Continue to Marvel at Bol Bol’s Unique Talent
ORLANDO - Terrence Ross, the oldest player on the 2022-23 Orlando Magic, had some flattering things to say about his tallest teammate, Bol Bol. “He’s just a freak,” Ross said. “I don’t know, it’s hard to really describe Bol. He is seven-foot-three, moves like a guard, can shoot threes, light on his feet…Nobody has ever seen anybody play like this.”
OKC Thunder Waive Former Mavs, Rockets And Bucks Player
According to Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder, the Oklahoma City Thunder have waived Sterling Brown. He has played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks over five seasons in the NBA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston Celtics Officially Sign 6x NBA All-Star
On Monday, the Boston Celtics announced the signing of Blake Griffin. The six-time NBA All-Star played for the Brooklyn Nets this past season.
The Los Angeles Clippers Have Waived Three Players
The Los Angeles Clippers announced on Tuesday that they have waived Juwan Morgan, Michael Devoe and Lucas Williamson, three players who had signed training camp deals with the team.
Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Gives Update on Dillon Gabriel, Sooners' QB Picture
With starter Dillon Gabriel in concussion protocol, attention turns to backup Davis Beville and maybe someone else as the Sooners prepare to face Texas.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City Thunder
This NBA Draft was the one that the Oklahoma City Thunder was waiting for since they have been tanking over the past few years. Last season, the Thunder finished with a 24-58 record. However, Oklahoma City had four draft picks in this draft. Plus, OKC ended up wheeling and dealing with so much ferocity that three of the four draft picks were lottery picks.
RELATED PEOPLE
KOC: NBA execs looking to wrangle Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from the Thunder
The Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trade train refuses to slow down. A week after Gilgeous-Alexander made it known he knew what he signed up for when he signed his five-year extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor listed him as one of the seven players who could shape the 2022-23 season.
Oklahoma City Thunder Sign Robert Woodard II
The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed former Sacramento Kings forward and former 2020 second-round pick Robert Woodard II.
Braves pitcher could be in for major pay bonus if the stars align
If Jake Odorizzi goes the distance for the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, it will be a sight to behold!. All that stands between Atlanta Braves starter Jake Odorizzi and $1 million is 8.2 innings pitched. While he has had his moments since coming over from the Houston Astros in the...
MLB・
Report: Former Thunder guard Ty Jerome to sign training camp deal with Warriors
It looks like former Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ty Jerome has found a new home. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the Golden State Warriors plan to sign Jerome to a camp deal after he clears waivers. The Warriors will release guard Mac McClung in a corresponding move. The Thunder...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: LA Clippers Expected to Sign Two New Free Agents
Two free agents are expected to sign with the Clippers
Paul Finebaum takes victory lap on Oklahoma fans ahead of Red River Rivalry vs. Texas
Few teams have watched their teams crash and burn over the last two weeks as hard as Oklahoma fans have. And ESPN personality Paul Finebaum didn’t mince words when discussing the Sooners’ 2022 season going up in flames. Oklahoma went from No. 6 in the country to unranked,...
COLUMN: Realistically, How Soon Can Brent Venables Fix What's Wrong at Oklahoma?
Players, coaches and recruits say they have his back, but the first-year head coach presides over a program wracked with both injuries and catastrophically bad defense.
FanSided
288K+
Followers
546K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0