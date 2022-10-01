ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Roger Maris Jr. Has Controversial Suggestion For Baseball

Aaron Judge needs one more home run to surpass Roger Maris for the all-time American League single-season record. Judge hit his 61st homer in Toronto on Wednesday to tie Maris, with the former home run king's son Roger Jr. in attendance. Roger Maris Jr. has been following and rooting for Judge throughout his home run chase, but has been insistent that his father is still the true single-season home run king.
New York State
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Elton John Trolls New York Mets After Braves Sweep

As if getting swept by the Braves wasn't bad enough, Sir Elton John even poked fun at the Mets afterward. John, a legendary musician, and massive Braves fan, brought up the Mets during his concert in Nashville after Atlanta swept the third and final game on Sunday night. “And something...
Marcell Ozuna
Detroit News

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reaches another milestone in home finale

Detroit — The Tigers closed out the home portion of their 2022 schedule on Sunday, hosting the Minnesota Twins, and designated hitter Miguel Cabrera hit yet another career milestone. Cabrera was back in the starting lineup at designated hitter after not appearing in Saturday’s game. It was his 1,000th...
FanSided

Cubs fans change their tune about Jason Heyward just as he’s leaving

Chicago Cubs fans weren’t too fond of right fielder Jason Heyward for awhile, but they’re now cheering him on as he’s leaving. Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward wasn’t a fan favorite for some time, but he’s becoming one right as he’s leaving. He is now out with an injury, and the hard feelings toward him were out of frustration. As a core member of the 2016 World Series-winning team, the end of his time in Chicago is bittersweet.
ClutchPoints

Mets’ Francisco Lindor gets brutally honest about performance in series sweep at the hands of Braves

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets no longer have sole control of their chances to win the National League East division crown after getting swept by the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series that conclude Sunday with a 5-3 New York loss. The Mets are now trailing the Braves two games in the division. A combination of a Mets loss and a Braves win during each team’s final regular season series would mean that Atlanta will once again be given the division title for the fifth year in a row.
numberfire.com

Seattle's Sam Haggerty (groin) placed on 10-day injured list on Tuesday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty (groin) was placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday. Haggerty will miss time with a groin injury. Expect Adam Frazier to see more at-bats or potential time in the outfield with Haggerty sidelined. Per Baseball Savant on 126 batted balls this season, Haggerty has...
thecomeback.com

San Diego Padres fan runs wild in brutal brawl at game

The San Diego Padres lost 2-1 to the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park on Sunday night. But that wasn’t the only loss for Padres‘ fans during the game. While attempting to film the performance of a mariachi band on the field, a random Twitter user turned their attention to a brawl that had erupted in the nosebleeds.
NJ.com

Braves send a message to Mets (and rest of MLB) with weekend sweep

The Atlanta Braves took control of the National League East after completing a three-game sweep of the Mets on Sunday. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And they did it by beating the Mets’ best starting pitchers: Jacob deGrom on Friday, Max Scherzer on Saturday and Chris Bassitt...
