Fan Who Caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd Home Run Reveals Identity
The well-positioned fan came up with the prized souvenir on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field.
Experts Estimate Value of Judge’s No. 62 Home Run Ball
The historic keepsake is estimated to fetch well over seven figures on the open market.
Roger Maris Jr. Has Controversial Suggestion For Baseball
Aaron Judge needs one more home run to surpass Roger Maris for the all-time American League single-season record. Judge hit his 61st homer in Toronto on Wednesday to tie Maris, with the former home run king's son Roger Jr. in attendance. Roger Maris Jr. has been following and rooting for Judge throughout his home run chase, but has been insistent that his father is still the true single-season home run king.
Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Explains What's Been Going Well For Him At The Plate
A few weeks ago, Bellinger's hitting was still worrisome headed into the postseason but it seems like the former All-Star slugger is coming back to life finally.
Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fan Jumps Out of Stands to Catch Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run Ball
Video of a fan jumping from the stands to try and secure Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball.
Yankees’ 9 players on hot seat for playoff roster: Aroldis Chapman, Matt Carpenter, more
NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone answered carefully. Former closer Aroldis Chapman had yet another shaky outing in Sunday’s 3-1 loss to the Orioles, walking three of the five hitters he faced, including one with the bases loaded. “We’ll continue to look for spots to get guys...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Elton John Trolls New York Mets After Braves Sweep
As if getting swept by the Braves wasn't bad enough, Sir Elton John even poked fun at the Mets afterward. John, a legendary musician, and massive Braves fan, brought up the Mets during his concert in Nashville after Atlanta swept the third and final game on Sunday night. “And something...
Detroit News
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reaches another milestone in home finale
Detroit — The Tigers closed out the home portion of their 2022 schedule on Sunday, hosting the Minnesota Twins, and designated hitter Miguel Cabrera hit yet another career milestone. Cabrera was back in the starting lineup at designated hitter after not appearing in Saturday’s game. It was his 1,000th...
Roberts: Mets’ weak trade deadline cost them NL East crown
Evan Roberts of the Audacy Original Podcast “Rico Brogna” dug into the New York Mets’ issues, placing blame on the front office for a lackluster trade deadline costing them the NL East and potentially a playoff run.
Braves’ Hall of Famer trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East title
Another win for Greg Maddux. The Hall-of-Fame right-hander turned to Twitter Tuesday to celebrate the Atlanta Braves clinching the National League East division title. In doing so, he trolled the New York Mets in the process. Even after 2 decades it’s still nice to see the @Braves beat the @NewYorkMets...
Dodgers News: Rookie Pitcher's Season is Effectively Over
The Dodgers place Michael Grove on the IL and bring back Andre Jackson again.
Cubs fans change their tune about Jason Heyward just as he’s leaving
Chicago Cubs fans weren’t too fond of right fielder Jason Heyward for awhile, but they’re now cheering him on as he’s leaving. Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward wasn’t a fan favorite for some time, but he’s becoming one right as he’s leaving. He is now out with an injury, and the hard feelings toward him were out of frustration. As a core member of the 2016 World Series-winning team, the end of his time in Chicago is bittersweet.
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Braves prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
The New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves. Check out our MLB odds series for our Mets Braves prediction and pick. Chris Bassitt goes to the mound for the Mets, while Charlie Morton starts for the Braves in this huge game. We’ll tackle the pitching matchup in a moment,...
Mets’ Francisco Lindor gets brutally honest about performance in series sweep at the hands of Braves
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets no longer have sole control of their chances to win the National League East division crown after getting swept by the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series that conclude Sunday with a 5-3 New York loss. The Mets are now trailing the Braves two games in the division. A combination of a Mets loss and a Braves win during each team’s final regular season series would mean that Atlanta will once again be given the division title for the fifth year in a row.
numberfire.com
Seattle's Sam Haggerty (groin) placed on 10-day injured list on Tuesday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty (groin) was placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday. Haggerty will miss time with a groin injury. Expect Adam Frazier to see more at-bats or potential time in the outfield with Haggerty sidelined. Per Baseball Savant on 126 batted balls this season, Haggerty has...
thecomeback.com
San Diego Padres fan runs wild in brutal brawl at game
The San Diego Padres lost 2-1 to the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park on Sunday night. But that wasn’t the only loss for Padres‘ fans during the game. While attempting to film the performance of a mariachi band on the field, a random Twitter user turned their attention to a brawl that had erupted in the nosebleeds.
Braves send a message to Mets (and rest of MLB) with weekend sweep
The Atlanta Braves took control of the National League East after completing a three-game sweep of the Mets on Sunday. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And they did it by beating the Mets’ best starting pitchers: Jacob deGrom on Friday, Max Scherzer on Saturday and Chris Bassitt...
Mets pull nearly entire team mid-game after Braves clinch NL East
“It’s the top of the sixth here in Port St. Lucie,” SNY’s Gary Cohen joked after the Mets made wholesale changes in the sixth inning of Game 2 of Tuesday’s doubleheader - minutes after Atlanta defeated Miami to clinch the NL East.
New York Mets headed to wild card series after Atlanta Braves clinch NL East
The New York Mets are headed to a wild card series beginning Friday after the Atlanta Braves secured first place in the National League East with a win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.
