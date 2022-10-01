Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Tucson women join forces for Tucson’s first 50 Over 50 Experience
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Women across the Tucson community are joining forces for a special project: Tucson’s first 50 Over 50 Experience. The goal is to put dynamic Tucson women who are over 50 in the spotlight and empower them to share their stories. This project will...
KOLD-TV
Space tourism: From Arizona to the stratosphere
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It is National Space Week. Just one year ago, World View announced space tourism, giving regular people the opportunity to go to space. Right now, capsules are being built and tested. World View in Tucson and KOLD News 13 got to go inside the...
biztucson.com
KB Home Announces Grand Opening of The Legends in Marana
KB Home has announced the grand opening of The Legends, a new-home community situated within the popular Gladden Farms master plan in Marana. The neighborhood is located just north of West Tangerine Road near Interstate 10, providing easy access to Tucson’s major employment centers as well as shopping, dining and entertainment at the Tucson Premium Outlets® and The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain. The master-planned community boasts numerous amenities, including miles of paved walking trails, open space, parks, sports fields and one of the largest children’s splash pads in Southern Arizona. Gladden Farms features the on-site, state-of-the-art Gladden Farms Elementary School, which is part of the award-winning Marana Unified School District.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Tucson, Arizona
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Tucson for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Tucson. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
AZGFD: Tortoise adoptions remain open through second week of October
AZGFD says tortoise adoption applications are still open. As the weather cools, adoptions will be put on hold due to while tortoises brumate, or hibernate.
Arizona's largest and oldest reptile show welcomed about 12,000 Tucsonans
The Tucson Reptile and Amphibian Show is the state's largest and oldest reptile show. This year, they welcomed about 12,000 people.
Building dedicated to honor fallen DEA Agent Mike Garbo
Agent Mike Garbo was remembered by the Drug Enforcement Administration and dozens of law enforcement agencies from across the state on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
KOLD-TV
Hundreds of children, teachers and parents to walk-n-roll to school
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There might be extra students, parents and staff spending some time outside before school for Walk-N-Roll to School Week. For the week, students are encouraged to walk, bike or ride scooters to class with the goal to improve health while reducing congestion, air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from cars near schools.
thisistucson.com
Here are all 46 food vendors at Tucson Meet Yourself this year
Tucson Meet Yourself is Tucson’s annual folklife festival, where we have the opportunity to meet our neighbors from across different cultural backgrounds. Festival organizers will sometimes call the event “Tucson Eat Yourself” because of its outstanding, diverse array of food vendors, many of whom come out exclusively for this event.
azpm.org
Tucson to reopen lottery for public housing and Section 8 vouchers
Tucson will reopen its lottery for its public housing and Section 8 waitlist in the new year. The Housing and Community Development Department will take new applications for three weeks, starting on January 3rd. The waitlist lottery was last open in 2017. Resources for public housing and Section 8 vouchers...
2 Arizona Cities Among Top Foodie Destinations In The US
WalletHub determined the best foodie cities in the nation.
thisistucson.com
6 plant sales happening in Tucson this October 🌱
Fall brings pumpkins, cool(er) weather and lower A/C bills. But let's take a moment to appreciate another autumn favorite: fall plant sales. Here are six happening in October. Bring home your newest plant baby (or should we say babies?). Pima County Master Gardeners' upcoming sale features cacti and succulents, perennials, compost, gardening books, decor and more.
Former Tucson Rodeo Committee General Manager Gary Williams dies at age 73
Former Tucson Rodeo Committee General Manager Gary Williams died at age 73, a Tucson Rodeo spokesperson told KGUN 9.
KOLD-TV
One killed in shooting on Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a man’s shooting death on Friday, Sept. 30. Officers were called to the 6200 block of South Morris Boulevard, just north of the intersection of Valencia Road and Nogales Highway, around 4:30 p.m. after a shooting was reported in the area.
KGUN 9
LIVE UPDATES: Storm brings rain, lightning to Tucson, surrounding areas Tuesday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day. WEATHER ALERT | INTERACTIVE RADAR | HOURLY FORECAST | SANDBAG PICKUP. Tucson Parks and Recreation has closed all fields this afternoon due to ground saturation from rains earlier today. Pima County Natural Resources, Parks...
Twin Peaks K-8 lockdown lifted Monday
Twin Peaks Elementary was placed on lockdown Monday. A message the school sent to parents said Marana police investigated a suspicious vehicle in the bus loop. The lockdown was later lifted.
thisistucson.com
Where to find the perfect pumpkin in Tucson this fall
'Tis the season for pumpkin picking. If you're looking to find the perfect pumpkin this Halloween, here are four Tucson-area spots to start. Pick a pumpkin at the 50-acre patch, explore the corn maze, and enjoy a number of kid-friendly activities such as a zipline, carnival rides and a jumping pillow.
KOLD-TV
Border Patrol agent injured while on duty
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A U.S. Border Patrol agent has been hospitalized after he was injured while on horseback last week. According to John R. Modlin, the Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector, said an agent with the Casa Grande Station Horse Patrol was injured while on duty on Thursday, Sept. 29.
KOLD-TV
Authorities investigating suspicious death at Tucson mobile home park
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a suspicious death at a mobile home park in the Tucson area on Monday, Oct. 3. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the investigation is happening at La Colonia Mobile Home Park, which is near Ruthrauff and La Cholla. Neighbors...
KOLD-TV
Scams on the rise in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Scammers are everywhere online, over the phone and on social media. They are very convincing which can leave you without money or even your identity stolen. Right now, scammers are targeting people of all ages in Pima County including Sandra Marshall. “That is who...
