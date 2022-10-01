Top-ranked Harrison wins sectional, eyes larger goals

WEST LAFAYETTE - Twenty-two matches.

Twenty-two victories.

But this one, though expected, was especially important.

Harrison hadn't won a sectional in nine years and after going into the postseason with an unblemished record a year ago, the Raiders had a special season spoiled by a sectional loss.

"That gave them a little bit of drive," Harrison coach Chastity Bradley said. "We were undefeated last year going into sectionals and we might have taken that a little too lightly. This year they’ve come back and said we aren’t going to lose a match all year."

So far, the Raiders haven't after quickly defeating Lafayette Jeff 5-0 on Friday evening.

It was a disappointing end that leads to a promising future for the Bronchos, who defeated Central Catholic 3-2 in the opening round and then secured their first win over West Lafayette since 1996 with a 3-2 semifinal victory thanks to a big win from sophomore Taylor Meyers at No. 2 singles.

"We only have three seniors. We have a lot of multi-sport athletes. We have a lot of guys who play baseball, golf. Tennis is not the only sport they play," Lafayette Jeff coach Dawn Patterson said. "I credit Harrison. They have a great team, but I feel really good for the future. I think we have a lot of potential."

After nearly a decade wait, coupled with last year's shocking sectional loss, the Raiders took a few moments to soak in a sectional title.

But quickly the attention turned to next week at Kokomo, where Harrison hopes to win its second regional in program history, the only other coming in 2010.

"We’re staying hungry," senior No. 1 singles player Aaron Gu said. "Ever since the postseason started, we’ve been working really hard in practice. The sectional is a good start, especially with 2 doubles beating Jeff and they lost to Jeff three times this season."

With a singles lineup of Gu, Isaac Flanery and Landon Mohr, the Raiders have managed to quickly secure three points most matches.

Knowing that, Bradley asked her No. 2 doubles team to play loose and free.

"We have lost to Jeff three times this year. In the regular season, at the Jeff Booster and then at conference. They’ve all been in three sets," Bradley said. "I told them you don’t have any pressure on you. You know our 1, 2, and 3 singles are going to win. They are going to take care of business. You need to go out and play like you have nothing to lose. Just go out and be aggressive. I think they took that to heart."

Henry Graham and Johnny Guerra were victorious in straight sets Friday, the only loss of the season for Jeff's Nathan Brennan and Noah Gerkey.

Emerson Mohr and David Zhang made it a clean sweep with a win at No. 1 doubles for the state's No. 1-ranked team.

Despite a regular season win over Carmel, secured with Flanery's victory at No. 2 singles, the Raiders anticipate a rematch against the six-time defending state champions in Wednesday's regional championship.

"That was amazing. It was really close and we got it done," Flanery said of the Aug. 24 win over the Greyhounds. "All we have to do is play our game and focus and we know it’s a possibility. We just have to do what we did last time."

First, though, the Raiders have to get past Twin Lakes in Tuesday's regional semifinal.

No looking ahead.

That's been the message from Bradley to her team all season.

"I try to keep them focused. I say to them each practice one match at a time," Bradley said. "Let’s focus on who we are playing this week. That’s important. When you start thinking ahead and we’ve got sectionals and got regionals and then semistate. … You have to take it one step at a time."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

First round

Lafayette Jeff 3, Central Catholic 2

Nathan Bapst (CC) def. Maysen Meyers 6-3, 6-0. Gavin Boutelle (CC) def. Taylor Meyers 6-0, 6-2. Alonso Clawson-Smith (LJ) def. Lucas Gerkey 6-0, 6-2. Keelan Dunkle/Mitchell Vandeveer (LJ) def. Riley Donahoe/Trevor Powers 6-0, 6-2. Noah Gerkey/Nathan Brennan def. Max Siemers/Josh Rogers 6-0, 6-0.

Semifinals

Harrison 5, McCutcheon 0

Aaron Gu def. Nathaniel Wood 6-0, 6-0. Isaac Flanery def. Nathan Huang 6-0, 6-0. Landon Mohr def. Wyatt Gilman 6-0, 6-0. Emerson Mohr/David Zhang def. Landon Waeltz/Kaiden Konkle 6-1, 6-1. Henry Graham/Johnny Guerra def. Johnny Sherow/Alex McGarvey 6-0, 6-1.

Lafayette Jeff 3, West Lafayette 2

Arun Raman (WL) def. Maysen Meyers 6-0, 6-0. Taylor Meyers (LJ) def. Yoonsung Lee 6-2, 6-3. Clawson-Smith (LJ) def. Jerry Gu 6-1, 6-2. Jack Ma/Jasper Xiang (WL) def. Dunkle/Vandeveer 6-2, 6-0. Gerkey/Brennan def. Sebastian Hollich/Gavin Ruan 6-2, 6-3.

Championship

Harrison 5, Lafayette Jeff 0

Gu def. M. Meyers 6-0, 6-0. Flanery def. T. Meyers 6-0, 6-0. Mohr def. Clawson-Smith 6-1, 6-0. Mohr/Zhang def. Dunkle/Vandeveer 6-2, 7-5. Graham/Guerra def. Gerkey/Brennan 7-5, 6-2.

Regional pairings

At Kokomo

Tuesday

Harrison vs. Twin Lakes

Carmel vs. Northwestern

Wednesday

Championship