ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Kentucky football LB Jacquez Jones leaves game vs. Ole Miss with foot injury

By Brooks Holton, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago

Kentucky football linebacker Jacquez Jones exited Saturday's game in Oxford, Mississippi , after suffering a reported left foot injury, according to ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath.

Jones, a graduate transfer from Ole Miss, was slow to get up after tackling running back Zach Evans for a 4-yard gain with less than nine minutes to play in the first quarter. He returned to the game, however, and hauled in a key interception that ended the Rebels' attempt to extend their lead over the Wildcats entering halftime.

Jones took the field for the second half, but the injury appeared to be bothering him after multiple plays. After a 5-yard run by Ole Miss' JJ Henry with less than seven minutes to play in the third quarter, the linebacker went down again and needed to be assisted off the field by two members of the training staff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QeUy7_0iIGz0gD00

3 takeaways: Will Levis, Kentucky football fumble away golden opportunity at Ole Miss

Video highlights: Self-inflicted wounds cost Kentucky football in loss at Ole Miss

According to Nicole Hutchison of WDKY-TV , Jones went to Kentucky's locker room to have his injury evaluated. Jones racked up five tackles, all unassisted, and his first-half pick before leaving the game.

Junior D'Eryk Jackson entered the game in Jones' absence and broke up a pass from Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart that appeared to be going for a big gain.

Will Levis: Kentucky football QB dislocates finger vs. Ole Miss, returns to lead TD drive

Head coach Mark Stoops said he didn't have any updates on Jones' injury after UK fell to the Rebels 22-19. According to Mitch Brown of WDKY-TV , Jones was on crutches while standing on the sideline during the fourth quarter.

Through five games, Jones has 31 total tackles (13 unassisted), 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack and an interception.

Reach recruiting and trending sports reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky football LB Jacquez Jones leaves game vs. Ole Miss with foot injury

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

How Kentucky Football Commits Performed Over the Weekend

After a heartbreaking loss to Ole Miss Saturday afternoon, a wave of sadness made its way across the Commonwealth and the beautiful state of Kentucky. One beacon of sunshine that came from that game however was the play of the Wildcats’ stud freshmen Barion Brown, Dane Key and Deone Walker.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Frankfort, KY
College Sports
City
Frankfort, KY
City
Field, KY
Frankfort, KY
Sports
Frankfort, KY
Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
Oxford, MS
College Sports
State
Mississippi State
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
Local
Kentucky Football
On3.com

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Game Time Revealed

Get ready for another night game, BBN. Game times for October 15 were just released and Kentucky vs. Mississippi State will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network. Two straight weeks of Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, and Cole Cubelic? Yes, please.
STARKVILLE, MS
The Courier Journal

How Collegiate boys soccer stormed past Male — once again — in 26th District semis

After falling in the All "A" Tournament final, Collegiate High School boys soccer focused its disappointment toward a run at the state title and has steamrolled teams in the process. "Since that loss, the kids have let it sink in and they want bigger and better things," Collegiate coach Chad Wozniak said. "This is the first step. Training's been really good, and they've been really pumped and locked in." ...
SOCCER
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy