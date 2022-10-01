Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Says She Received a 'Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society." "I mean, when I was with...
hotnewhiphop.com
Erykah Badu Pens Sweet Message To Kanye West: “Thanks For Fighting For Us”
Kanye West is no stranger to criticism. Since embarking on his journey to stardom back in 2003, the music mogul has been blasted and called out by everyone from former POTUS Barack Obama to his “big brother” Jay-Z . Despite the years of backlash, Kanye has never shied away from speaking his truth no matter what the costs.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Calls Out 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post
Kanye West and 50 Cent have always had a contensious relationship and it looks like things could be heating up once more for the pair. For the past week or so, Ye has been busy on Instagram posting his thoughts on numerous different topics, from taking shots at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s family, Pete Davidson and adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III, to naming the “best song in the history of music” and expressing his desire to build a school on land owned by Young Thug.
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian Is a Stunning 'Single Lady' at Beyoncé's Birthday Party, Kanye West Not in Attendance
Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to embrace a theme, and Beyoncé's star-studded birthday party was no exception. The reality star stepped out over the weekend to attend Bey's roller disco-themed bash with a who's-who of celebs -- not including her ex, Kanye "Ye" West. Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, was...
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are
Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Responds To 'White Lives Matter' Outrage, Calls Black Lives Matter A 'Scam'
Kanye West has addressed the backlash to the “White Lives Matter” shirt he wore during his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show in Paris, France. The Chicago rap icon sparked outrage on Monday (October 3) when he sported a long-sleeve tee adorned with the controversial slogan while unveiling his latest Yeezy collection during Paris Fashion Week.
realitytitbit.com
North West channeling Kanye's energy as she goes sightseeing with mom Kim
North is the true mini-me daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and it shows with her attitude and style. Her attendance at Fashion Week led to fans of the reality star hailing her daughter is the next “fashion icon”. This year’s fashion season has been very important...
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug Pays Tribute To PnB Rock From Prison
Young Thug is the latest rapper to pay tribute to the late PnB Rock on social media after the rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles earlier this week. The incarcerated rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday (September 13) to mourn his “Eyes Open” collaborator. “R.I.P. lil bruh. Love 5life,” Thugger wrote in his post.
HipHopDX.com
Chrisean Rock Says She’s ‘Single’ After Blueface Caught In Bed With Another Woman
Chrisean Rock has declared herself single after Blueface was caught in bed with another woman. The duo’s tumultuous relationship has made numerous headlines these past few months, but Rock took to Twitter to tell her followers that it’s all over now because of the “Thotiana” rapper’s infidelity.
Do Right By Us: Diddy Promises To ‘Never Wear Adidas Again’ In Support Of Kanye West
Diddy gives his opinon in the ongoing Kanye West and ADIDAS fued and is willing to never wear ADIDAS again to support Ye.
HipHopDX.com
Meek Mill & Boosie Badazz Believe DaBaby Is Being Blackballed Following Low Album Sales
Meek Mill and Boosie Badazz have both spoken out in defense of DaBaby amid claims he’s being blackballed by the music industry. Earlier this week, Akademiks reported the North Carolina rapper’s latest album Baby On Baby 2 is projected to earn 16,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, placing it outside of the top 20 on the Billboard 200.
HipHopDX.com
21 Savage Angrily Confronts Wack 100 Over Young Thug Snitching Allegations
21 Savage has angrily confronted Wack 100 over accusations of him being an informant in Young Thug‘s RICO case. The pair appeared on a recent Clubhouse session together where the Atlanta rapper got into a shouting match with the veteran music manager after he suggested he snitched on Thug, who currently sits behind bars on numerous racketeering, gun and drug charges stemming from an indictment filed against his YSL collective in May.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Goes Off On Kanye West For ‘Disrespectful’ ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirt
Boosie Badazz has blasted Kanye West for the “White Lives Matter” t-shirt he wore during an appearance at Paris Fashion Week on Monday (October 3). The shirt was donned by both Ye and the conservative pundit Candace Owens at the YZY Season 9 premiere in the 8th arrondissement of Paris this week. The shirt will be part of the new collection.
Kim Kardashian Puts Her Minimalist Calabasas Condo on the Market for $3.5 Million
You can now keep up with Kardashians IRL. We all know the Kardashian-Jenner clan loves to buy real estate in wealthy California enclaves and now you have the chance to scoop up Kim’s Calabasas pied-à-terre for a cool $3.5 million. The beauty and shapewear mogul originally purchased the property in 2017 for $1.6 million while she was married to rapper and now estranged husband, Kanye West, reported Dirt. Two years later, the monochromatic, monastery-style flat appeared to be back on the market but was never sold. Now listed with Compass, let’s hope things go better the second time around.
Hypebae
Taylor Swift and Drake Are Reportedly Dropping a Diss Track About Kim Kardashian and Ye
Fans may finally be getting a Taylor Swift and Drake music collab after all. The singer-slash-songwriter and the rapper are reportedly dropping a diss track about Kim Kardashian and Ye AKA Kanye West. Though nothing has been confirmed, it’s been reported that the song was originally supposed to be featured...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Gives Gunna Pep Talk In Prison Phone Call: 'It's Gonna Make You Stronger'
Diddy is among those looking to keep Gunna’s spirits high as he awaits trial in the YSL (Young Slime Life) RICO case. On Saturday (October 1), the Bad Boy boss posted a video on Instagram documenting a recent phone conversation with the currently jailed rapper, in which he encouraged him to “keep the faith” and “stay laser focused.”
HipHopDX.com
Tory Lanez On Upcoming Megan Thee Stallion Trial: ‘I’m Facing 24 Years In Prison’
Tory Lanez has spoken about his upcoming criminal trial against Megan Thee Stallion, which has been pushed back to the end of the year. The trial — in which Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan and wounding both of her feet in July 2020 — was set to kick off in September, but was ultimately pushed back after Tory asked a judge to delay the start date due to his legal counsel being preoccupied with other trials. It will now start between November 28 and December 8.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Says “Everyone Knows Black Lives Matter Was A Scam”
Kanye West responds to criticism over his “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Kanye West’s YZY SZN 9 debut at Paris Fashion Week stirred up a storm on social media. Alongside Candace Owens, the two were rocking “White Lives Matter” t-shirts, prompting a flurry of backlash. Jaden...
The FADER
Kanye West wears “White Lives Matter” shirt at Yeezy Season 9 show
Kanye West launched Season 9 of his Yeezy fashion brand in Paris this evening, wearing a long-sleeved shirt with the slogan "White Lives Matter" emblazoned on the back. Before the collection debuted, West delivered a statement to the assembled guests. He discussed his struggles breaking into the fashion industry, the 2016 robbery of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and his ongoing feud with Gap, as the New York Post reports. He also appeared to acknowledge his capacity to generate controversy: “I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader. You can’t manage me," he said.
