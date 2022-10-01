ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Calls Out 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post

Kanye West and 50 Cent have always had a contensious relationship and it looks like things could be heating up once more for the pair. For the past week or so, Ye has been busy on Instagram posting his thoughts on numerous different topics, from taking shots at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s family, Pete Davidson and adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III, to naming the “best song in the history of music” and expressing his desire to build a school on land owned by Young Thug.
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
Young Thug Pays Tribute To PnB Rock From Prison

Young Thug is the latest rapper to pay tribute to the late PnB Rock on social media after the rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles earlier this week. The incarcerated rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday (September 13) to mourn his “Eyes Open” collaborator. “R.I.P. lil bruh. Love 5life,” Thugger wrote in his post.
Meek Mill & Boosie Badazz Believe DaBaby Is Being Blackballed Following Low Album Sales

Meek Mill and Boosie Badazz have both spoken out in defense of DaBaby amid claims he’s being blackballed by the music industry. Earlier this week, Akademiks reported the North Carolina rapper’s latest album Baby On Baby 2 is projected to earn 16,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, placing it outside of the top 20 on the Billboard 200.
21 Savage Angrily Confronts Wack 100 Over Young Thug Snitching Allegations

21 Savage has angrily confronted Wack 100 over accusations of him being an informant in Young Thug‘s RICO case. The pair appeared on a recent Clubhouse session together where the Atlanta rapper got into a shouting match with the veteran music manager after he suggested he snitched on Thug, who currently sits behind bars on numerous racketeering, gun and drug charges stemming from an indictment filed against his YSL collective in May.
Kim Kardashian Puts Her Minimalist Calabasas Condo on the Market for $3.5 Million

You can now keep up with Kardashians IRL. We all know the Kardashian-Jenner clan loves to buy real estate in wealthy California enclaves and now you have the chance to scoop up Kim’s Calabasas pied-à-terre for a cool $3.5 million. The beauty and shapewear mogul originally purchased the property in 2017 for $1.6 million while she was married to rapper and now estranged husband, Kanye West, reported Dirt. Two years later, the monochromatic, monastery-style flat appeared to be back on the market but was never sold. Now listed with Compass, let’s hope things go better the second time around.
Diddy Gives Gunna Pep Talk In Prison Phone Call: 'It's Gonna Make You Stronger'

Diddy is among those looking to keep Gunna’s spirits high as he awaits trial in the YSL (Young Slime Life) RICO case. On Saturday (October 1), the Bad Boy boss posted a video on Instagram documenting a recent phone conversation with the currently jailed rapper, in which he encouraged him to “keep the faith” and “stay laser focused.”
Tory Lanez On Upcoming Megan Thee Stallion Trial: ‘I’m Facing 24 Years In Prison’

Tory Lanez has spoken about his upcoming criminal trial against Megan Thee Stallion, which has been pushed back to the end of the year. The trial — in which Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan and wounding both of her feet in July 2020 — was set to kick off in September, but was ultimately pushed back after Tory asked a judge to delay the start date due to his legal counsel being preoccupied with other trials. It will now start between November 28 and December 8.
Kanye West wears “White Lives Matter” shirt at Yeezy Season 9 show

Kanye West launched Season 9 of his Yeezy fashion brand in Paris this evening, wearing a long-sleeved shirt with the slogan "White Lives Matter" emblazoned on the back. Before the collection debuted, West delivered a statement to the assembled guests. He discussed his struggles breaking into the fashion industry, the 2016 robbery of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and his ongoing feud with Gap, as the New York Post reports. He also appeared to acknowledge his capacity to generate controversy: “I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader. You can’t manage me," he said.
