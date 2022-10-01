Read full article on original website
dawgnation.com
Viral outburst from Jamon Dumas-Johnson a positive sign for Georgia football: ‘He’s been great’
ATHENS — Inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson briefly went viral during Saturday night’s game against Missouri. Not because of a big hit or a spectacular interception but rather a spirited conversation he was having on the sideline with cornerback Kamari Lassiter. Given the circumstances of the game, the Bulldogs...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Stinchcomb points to why he has a cause for concern about Georgia
Georgia made quick work of its first 3 opponents to race to a 3-0 start. But against Kent State and Missouri, Kirby Smart’s team has put out a pair of performances that have been far from convincing. The Bulldogs held a 26-13 lead over the Golden Flashes at halftime...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart has Georgia football primed to ‘strike and attack’ Auburn
ATHENS — Kirby Smart was speaking softly about big sticks following practice on Tuesday. The Georgia head coach didn’t waste any time on Monday sharing his passion for the rivalry with Auburn, and the message has stayed consistent. “Strike and attack,” Smart said, asked about the approach to...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football injury report: Smael Mondon ‘struggling’, Kirby Smart encouraged by AD Mitchell
ATHENS — Kirby Smart made sure no mistake would be made about the state of the Georgia football team as it pertains to the injury situation. Georgia is in the meat-grinder portion of its schedule and a number of key faces on the team are facing uncertainty due to injury.
dawgnation.com
Influence of Mike Bobo on Georgia offense obvious to Bryan Harsin, ‘he’s helping that staff’
AUBURN, Ala. — The Georgia offense looks a bit different than it did a season ago, but Auburn coach Bryan Harsin recognizes some familiarity. Indeed, Harsin indicated, they are the result of Mike Bobo helping to construct the Bulldogs’ offense. “You can see some of those wrinkles that...
dawgnation.com
With Jalen Carter injured, Georgia football is going to see what Bear Alexander has learned
Georgia is going to be without its best defensive lineman in Jalen Carter for the time being. The talented defensive tackle was injured in Georgia’s 26-22 win over Missouri, exiting the game in the second quarter with an MCL injury. Carter is easily Georgia’s most talented defensive lineman, especially...
dawgnation.com
Georgia stock report: Leaders emerge amid adversity, weaknesses become more obvious
AUBURN, Ala. — Just who does this Georgia football team think it is?. First of all, what it’s not: the 2021 national championship Bulldogs — just as Coach Kirby Smart has been saying since last January. Forget all that ridiculous talk about this year’s team being on...
dawgnation.com
You have to look hard to find positives as Dawgs avoid big upset
There’s a lot to unpack from Georgia’s ugly comeback win over lightly regarded Missouri. The Dawgs, who entered the first of seven consecutive conference games favored by 28 points, got off to a terrible start, playing their worst first quarter in a long time. A team that had not trailed all season didn’t take a lead until there was only 3:12 left to play in the game.
dawgnation.com
Georgia falls to No. 2 in Coaches’ Poll, Alabama takes top spot
Georgia football rallied to escape an SEC road upset under the lights in Missouri, but the Bulldogs didn’t do so impressively enough to maintain the No. 1 ranking in the USA Today AFCA Coaches’ Poll on Sunday. Georgia slipped from the No. 1 perch it had held in...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football drops behind Alabama in Week 6 AP Poll Top 25 rankings
When you play like Georgia did on Saturday, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that you lose your No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll. That’s what happened on Sunday, as Georgia fell to No. 2 in the Week 6 AP Poll Top 25 rankings. Georgia had held...
Red and Black
UGAPD blotter: People caught breaking into Sanford Stadium and more
While doing a bike patrol around campus, University of Georgia Police Department officers noticed someone climbing a gate into Sanford Stadium at approximately 2:22 a.m. on Sept. 30, according to a report from UGAPD. UGAPD officers noticed another individual was already inside the stadium while the other was climbing the...
This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously Abandoned
Georgia is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of a subdivision in Dawson County about an hour north of Atlanta. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
WRDW-TV
Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
Radio Ink
WUOG in Athens Turns 50
Alumni from the legendary college radio station WUOG “90.5 FM” in Athens, GA, have announced events surrounding the station’s 50th anniversary. Check out the WUOG Alumni Facebook page HERE. Public radio WUOG launched on October 22nd, 1972 and has been operated by UGA students for its entirety....
Red and Black
UGA student charged with felony for terroristic threats on Yik Yak
A freshman student at the University of Georgia was arrested Sunday morning for making terroristic threats on Yik Yak, a pseudonymous social media platform, according to an Archnews email sent around 3 p.m. The student, a resident of Brumby Hall from Virginia, was arrested and charged by the University of...
UGA freshman arrested for making terroristic threats on Yik Yak app, police say
ATHENS, Ga. — A University of Georgia freshman is in jail after police say he made terroristic threats on a social media app. Police confirmed to Channel 2 that they arrested 18-year-old Stuart Harris over the weekend. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to...
Red and Black
Mokah Jasmine Johnson holds conference to address Athens’ housing crisis
Mokah Jasmine Johnson, Democratic candidate for Georgia House District 120, held a press conference on Friday at 4:30 p.m., calling the Georgia General Assembly to end the ban on rent control and respond to the housing crisis affecting the Athens Community. On the steps of Athens-Clarke County City Hall, Johnson...
accesswdun.com
Auburn man captured after weeks-long search in Barrow, Gwinnett counties
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon that a man from Auburn who had been on the run for several weeks has been captured by authorities. According to a social media post from the agency, Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, was taken into custody without incident following a short foot pursuit with deputies.
Arrest made in Athens weekend murder
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has announced an arrest in a murder that took place in Athens on Sunday afternoon. On October 3, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Floyd Johnson, 62, of Athens, GA, for the October 2, 2022 murder that occurred on Fairview Street. Johnson is charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
WXIA 11 Alive
Large Georgia hospital system announces dropping of mask requirement for those who are vaccinated
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Becoming one of the first and largest hospital systems in the state to drop a total mask mandate, Northeast Georgia Health System announced Friday that employees, patients and visitors who are vaccinated would not be required to wear masks any longer at its facilities. The new...
