Athens, GA

saturdaydownsouth.com

Matt Stinchcomb points to why he has a cause for concern about Georgia

Georgia made quick work of its first 3 opponents to race to a 3-0 start. But against Kent State and Missouri, Kirby Smart’s team has put out a pair of performances that have been far from convincing. The Bulldogs held a 26-13 lead over the Golden Flashes at halftime...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart has Georgia football primed to ‘strike and attack’ Auburn

ATHENS — Kirby Smart was speaking softly about big sticks following practice on Tuesday. The Georgia head coach didn’t waste any time on Monday sharing his passion for the rivalry with Auburn, and the message has stayed consistent. “Strike and attack,” Smart said, asked about the approach to...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

You have to look hard to find positives as Dawgs avoid big upset

There’s a lot to unpack from Georgia’s ugly comeback win over lightly regarded Missouri. The Dawgs, who entered the first of seven consecutive conference games favored by 28 points, got off to a terrible start, playing their worst first quarter in a long time. A team that had not trailed all season didn’t take a lead until there was only 3:12 left to play in the game.
COLUMBIA, MO
Will Muschamp
dawgnation.com

Georgia falls to No. 2 in Coaches’ Poll, Alabama takes top spot

Georgia football rallied to escape an SEC road upset under the lights in Missouri, but the Bulldogs didn’t do so impressively enough to maintain the No. 1 ranking in the USA Today AFCA Coaches’ Poll on Sunday. Georgia slipped from the No. 1 perch it had held in...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

UGAPD blotter: People caught breaking into Sanford Stadium and more

While doing a bike patrol around campus, University of Georgia Police Department officers noticed someone climbing a gate into Sanford Stadium at approximately 2:22 a.m. on Sept. 30, according to a report from UGAPD. UGAPD officers noticed another individual was already inside the stadium while the other was climbing the...
ATHENS, GA
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously Abandoned

Georgia is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of a subdivision in Dawson County about an hour north of Atlanta. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
GEORGIA STATE
Radio Ink

WUOG in Athens Turns 50

Alumni from the legendary college radio station WUOG “90.5 FM” in Athens, GA, have announced events surrounding the station’s 50th anniversary. Check out the WUOG Alumni Facebook page HERE. Public radio WUOG launched on October 22nd, 1972 and has been operated by UGA students for its entirety....
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

UGA student charged with felony for terroristic threats on Yik Yak

A freshman student at the University of Georgia was arrested Sunday morning for making terroristic threats on Yik Yak, a pseudonymous social media platform, according to an Archnews email sent around 3 p.m. The student, a resident of Brumby Hall from Virginia, was arrested and charged by the University of...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Mokah Jasmine Johnson holds conference to address Athens’ housing crisis

Mokah Jasmine Johnson, Democratic candidate for Georgia House District 120, held a press conference on Friday at 4:30 p.m., calling the Georgia General Assembly to end the ban on rent control and respond to the housing crisis affecting the Athens Community. On the steps of Athens-Clarke County City Hall, Johnson...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Arrest made in Athens weekend murder

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has announced an arrest in a murder that took place in Athens on Sunday afternoon. On October 3, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Floyd Johnson, 62, of Athens, GA, for the October 2, 2022 murder that occurred on Fairview Street. Johnson is charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
ATHENS, GA

