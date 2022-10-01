IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4. 4:46 a.m.: A man became aggressive with a woman in Holtville and punched her in the face and stomach, then continued going into other residents’ rooms of the home and being aggressive toward them. (The entry was not clear the location of the incident.)

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO