Calexico, CA

calexicochronicle.com

Volunteers Gear Up for 7th Annual Imperial Valley Pride

EL CENTRO — “Let’s start,” said Rosa Diaz, chief executive officer of the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center. “I want to thank everyone for taking the time to volunteer your time. This event would not be possible if it wasn’t for your hard work and dedication.”
EL CENTRO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Upcoming Binational Tourney ‘Historic’ in Scope

CALEXICO — Preparations continue for the “historic” binational soccer tournament that the Calexico Parents Athletic Association is hosting at various local public spaces in early November. The novel event is viewed by CPAA president Carmen Zuniga Estrada as being historic for its scope and size, as well...
CALEXICO, CA
SignalsAZ

Tacos and Tunes Moves to Main Street, Yuma

A popular tradition returns to a new location as Tacos and Tunes fills up Yuma’s historic downtown Main Street from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Live entertainment fills the entire event, headlined by Corazon de Mana. One block of Main Street will be filled with taco vendors. Adjacent to that will be Dessert Circle for those who have a taste for something sweeter.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Fentanyl colored pills seized in Imperial County

More than 100 grams of fentanyl found in pills of different colors EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Imperial County Narcotics Task Force (ICNTF), their special agents arrested a person who had over 170 grams of fentanyl in the form of pills in September, 2022. ICNTF said that these pills were in The post Fentanyl colored pills seized in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
SignalsAZ

Yuma City Announces its First Effort Toward ‘Inclusive’ Play Spaces

The City of Yuma announced it will begin incorporating inclusive play areas at some current and future playgrounds. With public involvement, inclusive play equipment could arrive soon. While the City currently has features in several parks that are “accessible” to users with disabilities, an “inclusive” play space provides an environment...
YUMA, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 28-Oct. 4

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4. 4:46 a.m.: A man became aggressive with a woman in Holtville and punched her in the face and stomach, then continued going into other residents’ rooms of the home and being aggressive toward them. (The entry was not clear the location of the incident.)
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KYMA News 11

YUHSD students go to Washington for SkillsUSA

- Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) Career and Technical Education (CTE) student ambassadors went to Washington for the annual SkillsUSA Washington Leadership Training Institute from Sept. 17-21. The post YUHSD students go to Washington for SkillsUSA appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Meth seized at the Wellton station

According to a post from the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector, agents from the Wellton station seized 147 pounds of meth worth about $500,00 on Monday, Oct. 3. The post Meth seized at the Wellton station appeared first on KYMA.
WELLTON, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

CROSS COUNTRY: IVC Runners Looking to Hit Their Stride

SAN DIEGO — With only five women and three men on the roster, the Imperial Valley College cross country teams are hoping to establish some personal best times as the season progresses. On Friday, Sept. 30, both the men’s and women’s teams made the trip to San Diego for...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kyma.com

U.S. citizen arrested for attempting to transport meth

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - At approximately 1:15am on Tuesday, September 27, El Centro Border Patrol agents arrested a U.S. citizen. Accordingly, through a press release, the citizen, a 36-year-old male driver, was attempting to smuggle narcotics through an immigration checkpoint. While inspecting his car, a white 2015 Dodge...
EL CENTRO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Holtville Chamber Hosting 2 Candidate Forums

HOLTVILLE — Separate candidate forums for Holtville Unified School District Board of Trustees and Holtville City Council will be hosted by the Holtville Chamber of Commerce in the coming weeks. The school board forum will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the Civic Center. With three seats available...
HOLTVILLE, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Federal agents seize over $2.05 million of narcotics in the Imperial region

Imperial, CA–El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen and three Mexican nationals accused of smuggling narcotics, in three separate events, over the weekend. The combined value of narcotics seized was over $2.05 million. The first incident occurred on September 23 at approximately 2:50 p.m., when...
IMPERIAL, CA

