calexicochronicle.com
Volunteers Gear Up for 7th Annual Imperial Valley Pride
EL CENTRO — “Let’s start,” said Rosa Diaz, chief executive officer of the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center. “I want to thank everyone for taking the time to volunteer your time. This event would not be possible if it wasn’t for your hard work and dedication.”
calexicochronicle.com
Upcoming Binational Tourney ‘Historic’ in Scope
CALEXICO — Preparations continue for the “historic” binational soccer tournament that the Calexico Parents Athletic Association is hosting at various local public spaces in early November. The novel event is viewed by CPAA president Carmen Zuniga Estrada as being historic for its scope and size, as well...
SignalsAZ
Tacos and Tunes Moves to Main Street, Yuma
A popular tradition returns to a new location as Tacos and Tunes fills up Yuma’s historic downtown Main Street from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Live entertainment fills the entire event, headlined by Corazon de Mana. One block of Main Street will be filled with taco vendors. Adjacent to that will be Dessert Circle for those who have a taste for something sweeter.
Fentanyl colored pills seized in Imperial County
More than 100 grams of fentanyl found in pills of different colors EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Imperial County Narcotics Task Force (ICNTF), their special agents arrested a person who had over 170 grams of fentanyl in the form of pills in September, 2022. ICNTF said that these pills were in The post Fentanyl colored pills seized in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
Cody’s Closet donate beds to children
Cody's Closet is hosting an event where the community is able to donate clothes, utensils and beds to children who are in need on October 15 The post Cody’s Closet donate beds to children appeared first on KYMA.
Arizona @ Work bringing together over 50 employers for Job Fair
As the local economy picks up as the year ends with winter visitors and ag season, employers need workers now. The post Arizona @ Work bringing together over 50 employers for Job Fair appeared first on KYMA.
SignalsAZ
Yuma City Announces its First Effort Toward ‘Inclusive’ Play Spaces
The City of Yuma announced it will begin incorporating inclusive play areas at some current and future playgrounds. With public involvement, inclusive play equipment could arrive soon. While the City currently has features in several parks that are “accessible” to users with disabilities, an “inclusive” play space provides an environment...
calexicochronicle.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 28-Oct. 4
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4. 4:46 a.m.: A man became aggressive with a woman in Holtville and punched her in the face and stomach, then continued going into other residents’ rooms of the home and being aggressive toward them. (The entry was not clear the location of the incident.)
YUHSD students go to Washington for SkillsUSA
- Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) Career and Technical Education (CTE) student ambassadors went to Washington for the annual SkillsUSA Washington Leadership Training Institute from Sept. 17-21. The post YUHSD students go to Washington for SkillsUSA appeared first on KYMA.
Meth seized at the Wellton station
According to a post from the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector, agents from the Wellton station seized 147 pounds of meth worth about $500,00 on Monday, Oct. 3. The post Meth seized at the Wellton station appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
CROSS COUNTRY: IVC Runners Looking to Hit Their Stride
SAN DIEGO — With only five women and three men on the roster, the Imperial Valley College cross country teams are hoping to establish some personal best times as the season progresses. On Friday, Sept. 30, both the men’s and women’s teams made the trip to San Diego for...
Possible school threat in Yuma County
The Yuma Police Department said they received information on Sept. 29 around 7 p.m. of a possible threat of violence that will happen at a school on Sept. 30. The post Possible school threat in Yuma County appeared first on KYMA.
Why an Arizona desalination plant has been idle for 30 years
By volume, the Yuma Desalting Plant is one of the largest in the United States. Completed in 1992, the facility has the capacity to filter 73 million gallons of water per day.
No jury decision needed, Lucero retrial comes to abrupt end after pleading guilty
Following a shocking mistrial in April, the saga of state prosecutors versus 26-year-old Izak Lucero will come to and end after another sudden turn of events in the retrial. The post No jury decision needed, Lucero retrial comes to abrupt end after pleading guilty appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
U.S. citizen arrested for attempting to transport meth
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - At approximately 1:15am on Tuesday, September 27, El Centro Border Patrol agents arrested a U.S. citizen. Accordingly, through a press release, the citizen, a 36-year-old male driver, was attempting to smuggle narcotics through an immigration checkpoint. While inspecting his car, a white 2015 Dodge...
Motor vehicle collision in Somerton, police and fire depts. respond
On Monday, October 3, at approximately 6:43am, the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash. The post Motor vehicle collision in Somerton, police and fire depts. respond appeared first on KYMA.
Over $500K worth of meth seized by Border Patrol
A 50-year-old tractor trailer driver was arrested Friday after El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents found 233 pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle, authorities said.
Fentanyl seized by Border Patrol agents at the I-8 checkpoint
According to the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector, agents arrested a U.S. citizen attempting to smuggle fentanyl at the Interstate 8 checkpoint east of Yuma. The post Fentanyl seized by Border Patrol agents at the I-8 checkpoint appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Holtville Chamber Hosting 2 Candidate Forums
HOLTVILLE — Separate candidate forums for Holtville Unified School District Board of Trustees and Holtville City Council will be hosted by the Holtville Chamber of Commerce in the coming weeks. The school board forum will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the Civic Center. With three seats available...
sandiegocountynews.com
Federal agents seize over $2.05 million of narcotics in the Imperial region
Imperial, CA–El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen and three Mexican nationals accused of smuggling narcotics, in three separate events, over the weekend. The combined value of narcotics seized was over $2.05 million. The first incident occurred on September 23 at approximately 2:50 p.m., when...
