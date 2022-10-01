Read full article on original website

Dr Michael Chiang Chronicles the NEI's Research Into AI, Telemedicine in Ophthalmology
Advances in imaging and data science are changing the nature of retina practice, and retina specialists need to stay on top of these, said Michael F. Chiang, MD, director of the National Eye Institute (NEI), who also discussed some of the current research the agency is conducting into artificial intelligence (AI) and telemedicine.

Scenario Analysis When Conducting Budget Impact Analyses for Rare Diseases
Eric P. Borrelli, PhD, PharmD, MBA, R. Scott Leslie, PhD, MPH. The American Journal of Managed Care, October 2022, Volume 28, Issue 10. The authors propose conducting a scenario analysis for interventions to treat rare diseases by varying health plan size to demonstrate the variability of potential budget impact. ABSTRACT.

Dr Neil Gross: Cemiplimab Is Producing Encouraging Results in Resectable cSCC
Neil D. Gross, MD, FACS, is head and neck surgeon and director of clinical research in the Department of Head and Neck Surgery at MD Anderson. At this year’s European Society for Medical Oncology annual meeting, study results were presented on the use of neoadjuvant cemiplimab in the setting of stage II to IV resectable cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC). Lead investigator Neil D. Gross, MD, FACS, head and neck surgeon and director of clinical research in the Department of Head and Neck Surgery at MD Anderson, recently discussed these results with The American Journal of Managed Care®.

Dr Rona Silkiss Details the Use of Biologics to Treat Thyroid Eye Disease
At the American Academy of Ophthalmology's annual conference, Rona Z. Silkiss, MD, FACS, an oculoplastic surgeon and owner of Silkiss Eye Surgery, dived into how biologic therapies can be used to treat thyroid eye disease and what can be done to ensure patients have access to these treatments. Transcript. How...

Dr Paul Hahn Highlights Emerging Technologies in Ophthalmology
It is an exciting time in the field of retina for emerging technologies, said Paul Hahn, MD, vitreoretinal surgeon at NJRetina. It is an exciting time in the field of retina for emerging technologies, said Paul Hahn, MD, vitreoretinal surgeon at NJRetina. Transcript. Were there any emerging technologies that ophthalmologists...
Long COVID could be linked to a totally different (and common) virus, new study finds
Nearly 20% of American adults who have had COVID report having long COVID symptoms after their infection resolves. A number of factors may increase the risk of someone developing long COVID, aside from catching COVID itself. They include having asthma, Type 2 diabetes, or autoimmune conditions, and being female. Now...
Is There A Connection Between Hygiene And Alzheimer's?
Alzheimer's disease is a crippling neurodegenerative disease that causes atrophy in the brain and the subsequent death of brain cells (via the Mayo Clinic). The disease is one of the most common causes of senile dementia, which impairs a person's ability to think and function socially. Dementia impacts approximately 50 million people worldwide and, of those, anywhere between 60% and 70% have Alzheimer's disease.

COVID-19 Linked With Substantial Increase in Type 1 Diabetes in Children – As Much as 72%
According to a new research study that analyzed electronic health records of more than 1 million patients ages 18 and younger, children who were infected with COVID-19 show a substantially higher risk of developing type 1 diabetes (T1D). Researchers at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine report that...

Ophthalmologists may be able to safely cut back on having anesthesiologists during cataract surgery
Ophthalmologists may be able to safely cut back on having anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists routinely at bedside during cataract surgery, which accounts for more than two million surgeries per year in the U.S., according to a study publishing Oct. 3 in JAMA Internal Medicine. A team of researchers from UC...
A new drug seeks ‘true revenge’ on COVID by turning the virus against itself
A neurologist at a prestigious U.S. research institute has developed an experimental COVID treatment he calls “true revenge” that weaponizes the virus against itself. The treatment, dubbed NMT5, was created by Scripps Research Institute’s Neurodegeneration New Medicines Center founding director Dr. Stuart Lipton and a team of scientists. It’s a derivative of memantine, an Alzheimer’s drug Lipton developed in the 1990s that happened to originate from a drug used on people infected with the flu in the 1960s.
SpineX Demonstrates Groundbreaking Technology to Treat Children with Cerebral Palsy
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- SpineX, Inc., a clinical stage medtech company today announced the groundbreaking results its first in human study in children with cerebral palsy. The study is published in the esteemed medical journal Nature Communications demonstrating unparalleled functional improvements with its proprietary non-surgical treatment SCiP TM ( S pinal C ord I nnovation in P ediatrics) in children with Cerebral Palsy (CP). “A pilot study combining noninvasive spinal neuromodulation and activity-based neurorehabilitation therapy in children with cerebral palsy”, led by Dr. Susan Hastings, PT, DPT and Dr. V Reggie Edgerton, PhD is the result of years of...

Alzheimer's Drug Lecanemab Shows Promise in Clinical Trial: What Experts Think
A potential new Alzheimer’s drug, lecanemab, showed promise in slowing cognitive decline in a recent phase 3 clinical trial. Officials at an Alzheimer’s organization called the trial results “modest” but said they are nonetheless encouraging. Some experts have said lecanemab may simply reduce symptoms and not...

The Impact of HDHPs on Service Use and Spending for Substance Use Disorders
Matthew D. Eisenberg, PhD, Alene Kennedy-Hendricks, PhD, Cameron Schilling, MPH, Alisa B. Busch, MD, MS, Haiden A. Huskamp, PhD, Elizabeth A. Stuart, PhD, Mark K. Meiselbach, PhD, Colleen L. Barry, PhD, MPP. The American Journal of Managed Care, October 2022, Volume 28, Issue 10. Offering a high-deductible health plan (HDHP)...

Certain medications are better than others for managing spine pain
Some drugs are safer and more effective for managing spine pain in people ages 65 and older, according to research published online June 27, 2022, by Drugs and Aging. Investigators reviewed 138 trials that examined how various drugs help with spine related pain caused by muscular, arthritic, or nerve pain in the neck, midback, and low back. The results are a helpful guide for physicians and older adults. Here are the key findings:

COVID-19 vaccination offers sustained and potent neutralizing protection against variants compared to natural infection
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers assessed the immunoglobulin (Ig)-G responses to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) after natural infection or vaccination. The widespread use of vaccination has been encouraged throughout the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic because it has the potential to...

What We’re Reading: Mifepristone Label Change; Emergency Care Flexibility; WHO Executive Board Nomination
Medical and advocacy groups are petitioning the FDA to change the label for mifepristone to reduce barriers for miscarriage care; health insurers are becoming more flexible to ensure emergency care is met after Hurricane Ian; President Joe Biden will nominate US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, MD, MBA, for the executive board of the World Health Organization (WHO).

In AAO Lecture, AMA CEO Discusses How the Organization Is Addressing Areas of Innovation
During a lecture delivered at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) annual meeting, James Madara, MD, CEO of the American Medical Association, discussed 3 areas in ophthalmology care that required innovation to effectively push care into the 21st century. In a symposium during the American Academy of Ophthalmology annual meeting...

Bionic pancreas improves type 1 diabetes management compared to standard insulin delivery methods
A device known as a bionic pancreas, which uses next-generation technology to automatically deliver insulin, was more effective at maintaining blood glucose (sugar) levels within normal range than standard-of-care management among people with type 1 diabetes, a new multicenter clinical trial has found. The trial was primarily funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health, and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Vitamins to regenerate cartilage: this is how they can be consumed
When cartilage becomes inflamed, or perhaps damaged, symptoms such as difficulty moving or severe joint pain appear. The disease that wears away the cartilage called osteoarthritis, which according to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal Skin Diseases, It is a disease that impacts the joints that deteriorate over the years.

Dr Richard Allen Speaks on the Evolution of Oculoplastic Surgery for Children
Richard C. Allen, MD, PhD, FACS, an oculoplastic surgeon at Texas Children's Hospital and a professor at Baylor College of Medicine, spoke on how oculoplastic surgery in pediatric patients has changed at the American Academy of Ophthalmology's 2022 conference. At the American Academy of Ophthalmology's 2022 conference, Richard C. Allen,...
