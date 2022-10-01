ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

ajmc.com

Dr Michael Chiang Chronicles the NEI's Research Into AI, Telemedicine in Ophthalmology

Advances in imaging and data science are changing the nature of retina practice, and retina specialists need to stay on top of these, said Michael F. Chiang, MD, director of the National Eye Institute (NEI), who also discussed some of the current research the agency is conducting into artificial intelligence (AI) and telemedicine.
ajmc.com

Scenario Analysis When Conducting Budget Impact Analyses for Rare Diseases

Eric P. Borrelli, PhD, PharmD, MBA, R. Scott Leslie, PhD, MPH. The American Journal of Managed Care, October 2022, Volume 28, Issue 10. The authors propose conducting a scenario analysis for interventions to treat rare diseases by varying health plan size to demonstrate the variability of potential budget impact. ABSTRACT.
ajmc.com

Dr Neil Gross: Cemiplimab Is Producing Encouraging Results in Resectable cSCC

Neil D. Gross, MD, FACS, is head and neck surgeon and director of clinical research in the Department of Head and Neck Surgery at MD Anderson. At this year’s European Society for Medical Oncology annual meeting, study results were presented on the use of neoadjuvant cemiplimab in the setting of stage II to IV resectable cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC). Lead investigator Neil D. Gross, MD, FACS, head and neck surgeon and director of clinical research in the Department of Head and Neck Surgery at MD Anderson, recently discussed these results with The American Journal of Managed Care®.
ajmc.com

Dr Paul Hahn Highlights Emerging Technologies in Ophthalmology

It is an exciting time in the field of retina for emerging technologies, said Paul Hahn, MD, vitreoretinal surgeon at NJRetina. It is an exciting time in the field of retina for emerging technologies, said Paul Hahn, MD, vitreoretinal surgeon at NJRetina. Transcript. Were there any emerging technologies that ophthalmologists...
Health Digest

Is There A Connection Between Hygiene And Alzheimer's?

Alzheimer's disease is a crippling neurodegenerative disease that causes atrophy in the brain and the subsequent death of brain cells (via the Mayo Clinic). The disease is one of the most common causes of senile dementia, which impairs a person's ability to think and function socially. Dementia impacts approximately 50 million people worldwide and, of those, anywhere between 60% and 70% have Alzheimer's disease.
Fortune

A new drug seeks ‘true revenge’ on COVID by turning the virus against itself

A neurologist at a prestigious U.S. research institute has developed an experimental COVID treatment he calls “true revenge” that weaponizes the virus against itself. The treatment, dubbed NMT5, was created by Scripps Research Institute’s Neurodegeneration New Medicines Center founding director Dr. Stuart Lipton and a team of scientists. It’s a derivative of memantine, an Alzheimer’s drug Lipton developed in the 1990s that happened to originate from a drug used on people infected with the flu in the 1960s.
The Associated Press

SpineX Demonstrates Groundbreaking Technology to Treat Children with Cerebral Palsy

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- SpineX, Inc., a clinical stage medtech company today announced the groundbreaking results its first in human study in children with cerebral palsy. The study is published in the esteemed medical journal Nature Communications demonstrating unparalleled functional improvements with its proprietary non-surgical treatment SCiP TM ( S pinal C ord I nnovation in P ediatrics) in children with Cerebral Palsy (CP). “A pilot study combining noninvasive spinal neuromodulation and activity-based neurorehabilitation therapy in children with cerebral palsy”, led by Dr. Susan Hastings, PT, DPT and Dr. V Reggie Edgerton, PhD is the result of years of...
Healthline

Alzheimer's Drug Lecanemab Shows Promise in Clinical Trial: What Experts Think

A potential new Alzheimer’s drug, lecanemab, showed promise in slowing cognitive decline in a recent phase 3 clinical trial. Officials at an Alzheimer’s organization called the trial results “modest” but said they are nonetheless encouraging. Some experts have said lecanemab may simply reduce symptoms and not...
ajmc.com

The Impact of HDHPs on Service Use and Spending for Substance Use Disorders

Matthew D. Eisenberg, PhD, Alene Kennedy-Hendricks, PhD, Cameron Schilling, MPH, Alisa B. Busch, MD, MS, Haiden A. Huskamp, PhD, Elizabeth A. Stuart, PhD, Mark K. Meiselbach, PhD, Colleen L. Barry, PhD, MPP. The American Journal of Managed Care, October 2022, Volume 28, Issue 10. Offering a high-deductible health plan (HDHP)...
Harvard Health

Certain medications are better than others for managing spine pain

Some drugs are safer and more effective for managing spine pain in people ages 65 and older, according to research published online June 27, 2022, by Drugs and Aging. Investigators reviewed 138 trials that examined how various drugs help with spine related pain caused by muscular, arthritic, or nerve pain in the neck, midback, and low back. The results are a helpful guide for physicians and older adults. Here are the key findings:
News-Medical.net

COVID-19 vaccination offers sustained and potent neutralizing protection against variants compared to natural infection

In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers assessed the immunoglobulin (Ig)-G responses to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) after natural infection or vaccination. The widespread use of vaccination has been encouraged throughout the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic because it has the potential to...
ajmc.com

What We’re Reading: Mifepristone Label Change; Emergency Care Flexibility; WHO Executive Board Nomination

Medical and advocacy groups are petitioning the FDA to change the label for mifepristone to reduce barriers for miscarriage care; health insurers are becoming more flexible to ensure emergency care is met after Hurricane Ian; President Joe Biden will nominate US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, MD, MBA, for the executive board of the World Health Organization (WHO).
NIH Director's Blog

Bionic pancreas improves type 1 diabetes management compared to standard insulin delivery methods

A device known as a bionic pancreas, which uses next-generation technology to automatically deliver insulin, was more effective at maintaining blood glucose (sugar) levels within normal range than standard-of-care management among people with type 1 diabetes, a new multicenter clinical trial has found. The trial was primarily funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health, and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
archyworldys.com

Vitamins to regenerate cartilage: this is how they can be consumed

When cartilage becomes inflamed, or perhaps damaged, symptoms such as difficulty moving or severe joint pain appear. The disease that wears away the cartilage called osteoarthritis, which according to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal Skin Diseases, It is a disease that impacts the joints that deteriorate over the years.
ajmc.com

Dr Richard Allen Speaks on the Evolution of Oculoplastic Surgery for Children

Richard C. Allen, MD, PhD, FACS, an oculoplastic surgeon at Texas Children's Hospital and a professor at Baylor College of Medicine, spoke on how oculoplastic surgery in pediatric patients has changed at the American Academy of Ophthalmology's 2022 conference. At the American Academy of Ophthalmology's 2022 conference, Richard C. Allen,...
